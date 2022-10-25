Recent Post
- One-on-one with outgoing British Columbia Premier John Horgan
- Bear pounces on salmon on Vancouver Island | Caught on cam
- Woodward on moment in Trump interview that was like a ‘thunderclap’
- Woman confronts armed man near ballot drop box
- Here’s how Maggie Haberman expects Trump to handle Jan. 6 investigation
8 comments
Right on.
This is interesting to see, but not being from the area I would have appreciated a little more background. For example, why is it a novelty that salmon or spawning in a river in the Pacific Northwest? Haven’t they been doing that for thousands of years? And if not, why not?
For some time – low water and low Salmon returns. Where are you from?
Pacific North West, no – this is is Canada just above Washington State
Wild 🍣🍣 is delicious 😑
Farmed are toxic, You are very correct
@ET Himself
But I seldom eat meat, neither fish. Protect nature protect health ☺️
Canada doing a very great job in protect nature, that’s why I like it.
This bear is fun