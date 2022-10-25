89 comments

  1. 3:36 “Son I am the President and my job is to do whatever I can to get votes and stay in office..screw the pandemic”

    4. @willysnowman 🤣 I read the drumpf article in Vanity Fair from 1990 as another commenter had mentioned it. I had forgotten drumpf has said many times if you tell a lie enough times it becomes the truth. He knew this back in 1990. It has become the republican mantra. Thanks for the laugh!

  3. The thunderclap for me is when Trump was campaigning and he said”I could stand out on fifth avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters”, my God what was Americans thinking? Was this really ok?

    4. The mere fact that millions of people still supported him tells us what a messed up world we’re living in. 🤔 The world is a ghetto in all it’s “glory”.

    3. Chump certainly does, he believes he can never be wrong about anything. To me, that is the most dangerous president possible.

  7. Woodward : “Everyone says Trump is going to stay in the White House if it’s contested….”
    Drumpf : “Well, I’m not – I don’t want to even comment on that, Bob. I don’t want to comment on that at this time. Hey Bob, I got all these people, I’ll talk to you later on tonight!”
    Woodward recalls: “It’s the only time he had no comment. ….”

  8. “No”. What other response do you expect from a full-blown narcissist who believes he’s perfect?

    5. Yes as a matter of FACT he is. Definitely much better than the guy who he beat like a 2 dollar drum in the election!!!!

  12. I feel sorry for every child with a parent like this. The kid gets no empathy, sympathy, comforting. And that’s, ladies and gentlemen, is why disorders, like the narcissistic personality disorder, are intergenerational most of the time..

  13. I like this coverage of Trump better than all the attacks and laughing at him. Just quote him and express how what he did was wrong and showed no character. Just hold him accountable for his actions (in context of speaking about him in the media)

  15. What most people don’t understand about is that he lies to every one including himself. He lies as naturally as most people drink water.

  16. What a people, what politics, despite all unhealable problems and unsolvable crimes committed, still consider this man to again lead this country one day.

  17. I just rewatched ALL THE PRESIDENTS MEN… it’s uncanny how the 70s Republican Party and todays Republican Party are almost identical. Only difference other than the players is todays party has perfected their criminal activity climate💁‍♀️

  18. These are interviews with a man so dangerously-deluded that he really believes himself to be far more stable and wise than anyone. Consequently, anything he does (including lying and cheating), is falsely-justified by his twisted mind.

