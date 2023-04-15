Beer bottle vs can? A beer expert settles the debate April 15, 2023 32 comments Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
32 comments
I’ll take bottle first before a metal can!
Other than free, no matter bottle or can, my favorite beer is: The Next One……
Cans for the beach and bottles at the bar.
A “beer expert” from america… 😂
Cheerz & Prost to the experts from Berlin, Germany 🍻🤘🏾
What about pouring beer on ice?… because I’d rather have it cold and slightly diluted, than getting warner after each gulp.
You should consider to drink water.
I’ll enjoy my keystones slot more with this knowledge? ❤ GOD Bless Everyone
People think I’m crazy, but I like drinking beer from a glass that’s not cold. I like it at room temperature. Cold beer just doesn’t do it for me, especially in a bottle or can.😁✌🍻
I don’t think he meant cold beer tastes better. He meant storing it cold keeps it fresh longer. Some types of beer are intended to be cold, some are intended to be cellar temp (cool) and others (my favorites mostly) are meant to be room temp.
You are not crazy,just weird.
If you’re drinking out of the can it will go warm quicker than drinking from the bottle. Especially if the bottle came out of the fridge. Put your beer glass in the freezer before serving and it’s all the same.
I always liked beer from a bottle/glass. Cans seem to alter the taste.
If you pour into a glass, you shouldn’t get that. The cans now are coated inside so the beer is never in contact with the can. But you might still get some hints of that from the can top when you drink it from the can.
Do you call this news?
Good advice. I’ve been leaving my nose out. I’ll get in make sure my nose. Wait I think I’ve has to many beers.
Some beer is good in bottle some is good in a can..🍻
True
The Mori’s in California were bootleggers in San Francisco. Love my family ties.
Bottle all the way. very useful information
Everyone that really enjoys beer should visit England and Germany at least once in their life!
Going via Belgium 😁
To buy sausage, then fly home and have it with a beer?
@Ryce N’ Bee’n
If you prefer pisswater to your sausage that is the way to go.
My dad was the one that taught me to drink beer from a glass. A thin glass. He said it always tastes better from a glass. He was right.
Now wait folks. Beware of very old beer cans. They used lead in the soldering process. Don’t drink lead erosion in very old beer
The debate about a bottle or can they both is needed , because it depends on a lot of when a person decides to drink.
Thank you.
Elaborate please? How does one benefit over the other, situationally? 😊
Brewers know the best beer is served in a dark brown bottle, because the less sun get’s to the beer the better it is.
So interesting. Thanks!
I’m a beer expert too!
Washing your beer glasses in detergent will make your beer lose its bubbles.