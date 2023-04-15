Inside NATO training for Russian attacks on its Eastern front April 15, 2023 54 comments Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
“Let’s go lick the world, let’s get it done.”
Having Russia as a neighboring country is like having a neighbor who is constantly trying to break into your house to loot and mur der everyone inside.
@Gabriel Fribley because a lot of american consultants are making AntiRussia from Ukraine
But happiest countries in the world are Russia’s neighbouring countries until some joined NATO 😂
Russia would get a very rude awakening if they ever tried anything against NATO.
@Bill Hicks Good job on replying to the points. You really have a lot of sound reasoning and I’m sure you are really doing well yourself turning others from their prior perspectives with your well reasoned replies.
Yeah Russia would smoke Europe if it wished with one button!
Rusya zaten özel bir askeri operasyon başlatarak NATO’ya cevap verdi. Ve batı durmazsa tekrar cevap verin.
We are in the middle of a cold war…. Shits about to get real
@Raging Monk This time there is a lot of nukes.
Actually every country in Europe is now checking its defense capabilities and upgrading significantly. Especially the countries on the North Sea and Baltic Sea. Putin’s strategic vision was short-sighted.
“Riddle Of The Sands”, I was just reading it yesterday again. It’s about this exact scenario. Great novel!
I can’t believe we didn’t learn from history 😬
@Nikita Pentii Said one that left civilian in Afghanistan and soldiers died in one of the most chaotic retreat because someone didnt listen to the plan. Bet you want to go more than 20 years huh
General Patton saw it coming
@Nikita Pentii make that Russia and China
@Paspa be worried about NATO “nuclear bases” in Finland now 🇫🇮🤣🤣 If only Putler just stayed out of Ukraine in the first place, peace would’ve remained since 2014. But Putin never wants peace.
It just blows my mind that once upon a time not so long ago Germany was the evil to be defeated while Russia fought along side us, and now the roles have reversed. Makes me wonder where we’ll be in another 100 years and makes the whole thing seem so arbitrary.
@Yuri give it up Yuri. You’re in every comment. You’re trying to wage war on the world for ideologies.
Difficult to believe this is a modern time
Great report!
Kaliningrad is a small Russian Port in the Baltic Sea surrounded by Germany, Poland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Finland. Good luck Russia !!!
@Tommy Gun You hoping the use them? That would not really go well. For you. For the entire world.
Kaliningrad is the German city of Koenigsberg temporarily occupied by Russia!
NATO knows the location of every Russian submarine 24/7
@escalliteit’s not mutual, neither side knows. Otherwise the entire nuclear deterrent is compromised and a surprise attack could take out one side’s nuclear arsenal before they can respond.
@escallite Russia CLAIMS it’s mutual.
@Yuri it works. Ask Saddam or Kadafi.
@Luis Rivera Are you talking about that Posedon from the cartoon? 🤣
1:45 censored sailor’s face but didn’t censor the name on the uniform
I just don’t get it. Russia is such a great country. Just look at the mass of people leaving the US and other countries to gain citizenship in Russia. Right?
It reminds you of the Cold War days like back in 1983 when tensions were high with the Soviet Union.
And look what happened to the USSR/Russia after that. Yesss!
@Allison Marlow Russia only benefited from this.
@Yuri Yea, but the USSR completely crumbled
EU, US and nato Vs Russia… wow
@2:34 that MG-42… I mean MG3 sure feels at home there.
I noticed that too
Putin already said there is no comparison between Nato and russia, nato is far ahead in terms of manpower and resources. So if russia gets humiliated you know what they will do at the end 🔥
We should have let General Patton have his way at the end of World War 2.
GOD BLESS ALL WHO DEFEND
The legendary Tornato flys across-the-board.