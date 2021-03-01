Better Days to Follow Covid Vaccine? – February 28 2021

TOPICS:
Better Days to Follow Covid Vaccine? - February 28 2021 1

March 1, 2021

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

2 Comments on "Better Days to Follow Covid Vaccine? – February 28 2021"

  1. Azen Over | March 1, 2021 at 3:39 PM | Reply

    Line up mi foot. We nuh want nuh vaccine

  2. john brown | March 1, 2021 at 7:04 PM | Reply

    VACCINE DOES NOT PREVENT TRANSMISSION !!!! THAT STATEMENT FROM THE DOCTOR IS NOT TRUE

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.