Antonio Watson Eyeing Tokyo Olympics – February 28 2021

TOPICS:
March 1, 2021

 

7 Comments on "Antonio Watson Eyeing Tokyo Olympics – February 28 2021"

  1. Delgado Smith | March 1, 2021 at 2:09 PM | Reply

    This youngster is the real thing

  2. King Spotlight | March 1, 2021 at 5:42 PM | Reply

    Replace that dilapidated stadium 🏟 already it’s a disgrace🤔

  3. Jamez Kpal | March 1, 2021 at 6:13 PM | Reply

    Good luck to him. He definitely has has his work cut out for him. Jamaica has several world-class quarter-milers.

  4. KING ROYALTY | March 1, 2021 at 6:47 PM | Reply

    Now its just for you to remain fit and injury free bro. I know our 4×400m team will be one to beat.

