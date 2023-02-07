Recent Post
- Beyoncé thanks God, her family and the LGBTQ community at Grammys
35 comments
32 wins! Sheeshhhh
Thank goodness he was born hot
She buys them 🤷🏻♂️
Love her hair! Her husband’s…..not so much.
I love Jay Z…Me and my boy friend… Bonnie and Clyde that’s one of their songs that I love
Beautiful she should have won album of the year….
@no body no, they keep snubbing her in the major categs
@no body they keep on doing her dirty
Lmfao
@GM_JACKSON Builds doing her dirty? She and Jay z have been the top Hollywood “power couple” for like 20 fucking years now. She already done did every body else dirty by now. She is past her prime. Time for her to go
@no body I have my opinion, you have yours. So be it, let it go…
YO TEMPER WAY TOO HIGH YOU TO CUT IT!
– I know, I changed the lyrics I did that to fit the situation
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
👍❤️🙏
I’d like to thank that dress
I knew this comment was in here
No disrespect intended did she make music last year?
Imma be Truthfully Honest, THE GRAMMY’S SUCKS, only some of y’all will agree ( No Shame ) But Last year’s GRAMMY’S WAS WAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY BETTER…
HONESTLY
What can be more beautiful and friendly when then a beautiful singer,dancer,songwriter embraces by love the peoples with which to works on the stage too the shows one’s and one’s and speciale way the publics partener which represents love pulse front of winer wonder but more less lover nearly of the parents and her family! SHE IS QUEEN OF POP for Grammy wins at the 65th Annual Grammy musical!🙏🙏🌈🌈🌎🌎🥰🥰🤗🤗❤❤Cogratulations!Stimata BEYONCE.God bless you by health and everyone from USA.Isus to be with you!Twin sisters Anca Luminita.Romania west Oradea.
Seeing Beyonce win an award is like seeing a ford f-150 in a liquor store parking lot.
We all expect it at this point.
Funny how she didn’t thank god, she said god bless you, aimed at her family and the LGBT community, AND it was also the LAST thing she did there. So, why did they sneak god right up into the front of the title? Seems sus af
She actually said Thank God First On national television and then she Said Thank you God For keeping but they cut it out in this Video
@J Laconn Thank-You for clarifying THIS !!!!
@J Laconn Thank you for posting it. I don’t know why they cut the part out.
You should thank the fools that throw money at you so you can live your dream while they go to work at some meaningless job.
Thank Jesus Christ foremost for all things!
That’s dead unfortunately
I’m sure the people of Ukraine are thrilled by his gifts
The Grammys wasn’t woke enough. If I could’ve just stared at a black screen while listening to two non-binary queer gender, gay men make out heavily…I would’ve been so much happier.
She is so stunning! So brave! I can’t imagine why JayZ found himself some strange.
why do fat woman wear revealing dresses?
He might be cool, but beautiful 🤣
I cannot believe she thanked the gay community for inventing the genre. The gay community did not create the genre what is she talking about.
Oh clearly she presents God’s scriptural ideal of humility & femininity… 😱🤣🤣🤣🤣
The Grammy’s aren’t much of an award are they. They’re where music goes to die.
Weird that jay-z was protesting against them , all of a sudden they win big….