  1. This is a one-horse story in a one-horse town, that they’ve been riding all week and will riding it all month long….

    5. Surely Biden’s “wait and see” strategy works like magic on everything!!
      Covid
      Border crisis
      Foreign nations spying on our national security areas.
      Biden is the best president we ever had!!😂

    1. @FlushaArt Intergalactic Dragging your knuckles all day must hurt. Get a democrat to tell you what parts are your knuckles.

    2. @FlushaArt Intergalactic You got that right, as of now Biden/Harris are the greatest threat to American security. Biden has failed the American people, when Trump was in office America was running like a well-oiled machine, now it crumbles under the Biden admin.

  6. Makes me question reality of what really happened during WW2 of our greatest intelligence gathering disaster. Did we saw these new boats entering our waters but decided to ignore them because we’d thought they were no threat?

    3. @DarthSailorMoon Wow. Okay. Why don’t you have one of those kindergartners comment on the incident you’re referring to.
      U m0r0n.
      🙄

  7. I just want to let anyone who’s reading this, and going through a tough time know that it’s going to be okay. You’ll get through it! ✨

    1. Thank you, Zk.
      I have had so much trouble
      getting to sleep since this stuff
      started, and when I can, it’s
      nightmares featuring balloons!

    2. I can’t live, unless my mortgage is paid off. Contact me here and I’ll be happy the rest of my life. Thanks. Ha.

  13. Surely they watched the debris falling!! I’m sure they will find it!
    Where was the balloon launched from?!!! It’s huge!!!

  14. Should of shot it down over land, now we will spend millions of dollars to “locate” it at the bottom of the ocean. Great work Brandon.

  16. Taking it down as long as it was open open water and not farmland and endangering people cuz you don’t know what’s in it

  17. And oh by the way coming down from 60,000 feet is like nearly 300 miles an hour what do you think that would do to a human being!

    1. It could of been dropped over miles of vacant land over half of our country. With a 7 mile range of error “apparently”, because we can’t do basic math in the Biden administration, there is vast empty land that this balloon could of fell down in with minimal risk. Additionally, it has come out the Biden new about this prior to making landfall and choose to ignore it because of an official having a diplomatic meeting with the Chinese at that time.

  18. “In South Carolina there are many tall pines” …and the Chinese spy balloons splash down just fine….”It’s a hard way to find out that trouble is real…”

  19. The director of the CIA said this was a provocation in response to us spying on China for years and they had told us a number of times they were unhappy about it. I know there are many factors at play here but I just wanted to add that.

  20. In its more than 240-year-long history since declaring independence on July 4, 1776,
    there have only been 16 years in which the US was not at war. From the end of World War II(WWII) to 2001, the US has initiated 201 of the 248 armed conflicts in 153 locations, accounting for over 80 percent of total wars fought. Since 2001, wars and military operations by the US have claimed more than 800,000 lives and displaced tens of millions of people.

