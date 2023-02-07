CNN gets access to NATO exercise mimicking war with Russia

57 comments

Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

57 comments

  1. Whoever’s reading this, i pray that whatever you’re going’s through gets better and whatever you’re struggling with or worrying bout is going to be fine and that everyone has a fantastic day! Amen

    Reply

    1. stop dictator putin and russia war genocide against ukriane help hero zelensky and Ukraine soldiers send more weapons and bombs to stop russia invasion.

      Reply

  2. The brave and courageous Ukrainian forces already show determination to protect their people. Being trained will make them stronger against the invasion of their country

    Reply

    1. @David You got it wrong. in 2014 when Russia started its aggression with Ukraine, Ukraine had not been talking about joining NATO. It was only after Russia started sending troops into the Donbas trying to spark a civil war. Then Ukraine started talking about joining NATO to protect them. Russia has always been the aggressor.

      Reply

    2. @Andrey Bogunov Actually Andrey you are saving the world, the entire intelligent world is thankfull to you and your country as you are the people that are putting your life on the line to stop the Russian Nazi’s. Hang there and as you need more weapons they will come, just make sure you stay safe.

      Reply

    3. @David Ukraine are free to chose Nato if they want too as are other nations in the region. Russia is proving to Ukraine that they need Nato.

      Reply

    4. @David Russia was going to attack somewhere, it’s what they have been doing in recent decades. Putin has to attack countries because he is to incompent to do anything else for his people.

      Reply

    5. @Monumental Travel Thank you for warm words. We hold on, we have support and help from 54 countries of the world and we will win. For our common victory, we need weapons, especially missiles with a range of at least 300 kilometers, F 16 aircraft and more sanctions against Russia so that they would kill their resource-based economy. Thanks again America, how many times you have saved this world from global wars, saved freedom and democracy from dictators behind whom the ears of Russian barbarians have always stuck out, now it’s our time to stop them with God and your help.

      Reply

    1. The journalist just forgot to mention that the tank must be towed to a specialised facility before doing 1 hour engine replacement …

      Reply

    2. @Pranas Baliuka No, all you need is an M88 and the standard tank tools. Did that on an M60 more than a few times in the 80’s. They are designed like that.

      Reply

    1. I’m starting to wonder if western aid to Ukraine is purposively just enough to barely beat Russians. I wish we’d given them these tanks and others earlier, why drag this out?

      Reply

  6. I find the message here as it is directed to the Ukraine more than a bit condescending. Yes, it will take some time to learn the ins and outs of the new tanks, but the tank crews and the tank companies who have been fighting together for months could probably teach a lot of the participants a thing or two about tactics not to mention adapting those tactics to a quickly changing battlefield.

    Reply

    1. @Mark Hepworth Yes, having “the” there is something that can potentially be viewed as an insult by Ukrainians.

      Reply

    2. I agree with these are very effective combat proven soldiers who absolutely can teach our soldiers more than a thing or two. These are not uneducated Russian conscripts and would make toothpicks an effective combat weapon if they had to. The Russian ba$tards are going to be be filling even more body bags.

      Reply

    3. That’s the thing about changing the crews from the T series tanks to the Leopards, etc. They just have to learn the particulars of the tank and basic maintenance, they already know the tactics and maneuver. It is a 2-3 week period to learn those particulars. There are also simulators so the drivers, TC’s and gunners can train on those after learning the maintenance on the vehicles.

      Reply

    2. The military in Switzerland had open house for civilians when i lived there. I got to ride in a Leopard and was amazed at the speed and agility. I once got to drive a ponderous private British Chieftain and saw an M1A in Germany that was like a bus in comparison to the Leopard. It was so heavy it wound up stuck in the mud sunk to its turret like a target. The M1 can hardly leave a highway for two or three seasons a year in Europe because it was designed to attack third-world desert nations for oil. They will soon be replaced by far more effective unmanned drones but the Leopard is the Porsche of tanks.

      Reply

    3. @Lotso Huggin Bear Nancy retired with amazing compliments from Mitch McConnell, Lindsay Graham and others who had to fight her. She is such a devout Christian she even prays for the demon Traitor Trump. She is no longer serving her country and is now enjoying her family. Move on and get a life. I bet hers is a lot nicer because
      former house speaker and senate majority leader Nancy Pelosi doesn’t hate anyone, not even you.

      Reply

    4. @smyers820gm …and them thar 25,000+ mph Hypersonic Russian and Chinese ICBMs too! The Pentagon says them thangs are only 9,000+ mph faster than our our best and can only carry twice the payload.

      Reply

    5. @Jay YouTube oh so your far smarter then us military intel. why dont you tell us why we havent invaded them then?

      Reply

  12. Ukrainians already know how to use tanks in formation and on the battlefield just not leopards. Logistics is a problem but solvable.

    Reply

    1. They’ve got them. Patriot is already in Ukraine and has already shot down Russian planes carrying missiles. That’s why you don’t see any more reports of missile attacks 😬.

      Reply

    2. 6 week it takeea few days and that be only put a few hours a day but it probly take me 4 hours of nonestop work. But they have the system were there a team of good bit of people just like in the 60s the Americans could pit a jeep form the frame up in less then a hour

      Reply

  15. Good report. We need to be training Ukrainian pilots and soldiers for the next weapons they will receive NOW. Hopefully, somewhere Ukrainian pilots are already training on F-16s.

    Reply

  17. Me as ukrainian soldier say all free countries great THANK YOU for supporting us in this terrible war with barbarian ruzzia!

    Reply

  20. “Because of our own arrogance and struggle to save democracy in Ukraine, which is not a member of NATO, Russia, which is under severe sanctions, proves to the world that it does not need the American dollar or friendship for trade and prosperity,” said Marjorie Taylor Green.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.