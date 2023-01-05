Biden on ceasefire in Ukraine: Putin is ‘trying to find some oxygen’ | USA TODAY #Shorts

26 comments

Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

26 comments

  2. Brandon cannot form a complete sentence without a teleprompter…let alone find Ukraine on a map💯🤣🖕🏽

    Reply

  3. They’ve juiced him up again look at them dilated eyes and the sound of his voice I just am so frustrated that Americans are not seeing how our country is compromised right now it’s horrifying to me!!!

    Reply

    1. And your account has signs of a bot…. Is this the Wagner Group? I mean they came out and said they’d do this on behalf of Russia and already have been.

      Reply

  10. Ukraine offered for negotiations not long ago
    Russia agrees and calls a ceasefire

    Warmonger Joe: Putin must have given up

    Reply

    2. Zelensky’s offer was no offer at all. Demanding Russia leave the territories it came to secure for the people there is a sign that Zelensky has no concept of what a statesman should be. He is clearly delusional.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.