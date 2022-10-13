69 comments

    1. @Jamtommy YOUTUBE SEARCH:”DID TRUMP SAY THAT HE WOULD SLEEP WITH DAUGHTER IVANKA TRUMP”=OOOPSY😂🤣😅🤣🤣😅

      Reply

    2. Reminds me of his chilling (just kidding) message before the invasion. That didn’t do much … in line with his 45-years of do-nothing in Congress. We need a president, not a resident.

      Reply

  2. This is much worse than 1962. Back then both sides played a role in the tensions, the US had placed missles in Turkey and as such the USSR responded by putting missles in Cuba. Th resolutin was for both sides to withdraw.

    Sadly while the US would be more than willing to stop supplying arms Russia/Putin refuses any agreement with them leaving Ukraine. Russia is far more at fault now than the USSR was in 1962 with now clear off ramps for Putin given his grave errors.

    Reply

    1. We had a smart and wise Democrat commander in chief back in 1962. Probably the very last one to ever be known.

      Reply

    2. Actually, the US had no obligation to remove nukes from Turkey as Turkey was part of NATO

      Cuba was not part of the Warsaw Pact, therefore there was zero legitimacy

      Reply

    3. @LactoseTheIntolerant
      Biden has handled this conflict well, so I’m lost as to what you are talking about

      Reply

  4. That’s what little bully brats do, they start crying and threaten everyone when things don’t go their way 🤷‍♂️

    Reply

    1. @Pankaj Singh we were not fighting 2 massive wars at the same time.

      You don’t know what you’re talking about.

      Reply

  6. Biden needs to take the military to DEFCOM 3, and let NATO know that he is doing this as a defensive measure, not offensive. With all the talk about tactical nukes, the US needs to be ready for anything. Plus it would send a message to Putin letting him know that the US is watching him, and that we are ready to take action, should we need to.

    Reply

    1. The Investigative Committee of Russia has put out a lot of information regarding the Crimea bridge explosion which is not very typical of them but it is a super sensitive issue for the Russian people. This was a very complex scheme in which the final truck was involved only in the last leg of the operation. A container of palletes loaded with rolls of plastic left Odessa and went to Bolgaria. From there it was shipped to Georgia by water and from there went to Armenia. In Armenia the load cleared customs in accordance with the Eurasian Economic Union rules, I assume that’s where the Armenian citizen came in who committed a crime by improperly clearing a shipment that had originated outside of the EEU. At that point completely new documents were issued indicating a new shipper and receiver. The load was placed on a truck and driven to Georgia and then Russia. It was delivered to a warehouse in Krasnodar region. On october 7 one of the suspects hired the truck and ordered a delivery to Crimea. With a brand new waybill. In Armenia the load was scanned, but the explosives didn’t show up on the scan. So either the the rolls of plastic were effective in concealing it or the explosives used simply don’t show on the type of scanning used. I have no doubt the ukranian SBU could design the scheme, but I have no doubt that they had “help” from certain organizations when it comes to the choice of explosive materials and the trick with the plastic rolls.

      Reply

    2. @James Stripling Thanks. For some reason I thought it was at 4. I don’t know if raising it to level 2 would be seen as an offensive or defensive move.

      Reply

    1. @Post One
      are you talking about advisors? which all presidents have. except Prez. Orange, he never took the advice from his advisors or lawyers, that why he’s in a big pickle now. 🤭

      Reply

    2. Eric Trumpturd: ” We do a lot of business with Russia… we don’t need U.S. business…” c.a. 2016

      Reply

  8. The problem is not related to direct hits by nuclear missiles, but the consequences of nuclear waste. Most nations have anti missile systems, meaning that the direct hit might be prevented and thus, all nuclear fallout could affect nearby nations, possibly in Europe.

    Reply

    3. @Anthony Dewitt Fact remains that the US currently has no counter for hypersonic weapons. If you wanna say ballistic missiles are ‘hypersonic’, these aren’t the missiles being discussed so you’re way off topic.
      You can tell me to shut up all you want, the facts don’t change 😉
      Lame change of topic, that’s literally all you got 😂

      Reply

  9. Putin’s message is clear, that as long as he leads, he shall brutally seek out his legacy, and that is to restore the USSR borders

    Reply

    1. Yes, but why has he been in power for over two decades – and not revealed his grand plan until now? He had a land-grab in 2014, and perhaps he thought that (to take back the whole of The Ukraine) would be easy.

      Reply

  10. Putin threatening Nukes is like a big drunk guy walking into a bar and threatening to punch another big drunk guy in the face. It doesn’t mean he would actually hit him, but there’s no telling how concerned the other guy will be, or how he will react in defense. So you probably shouldn’t do it.

    Reply

  11. This whole situation would make such a beach novel page-turner or popcorn action film, escapist fantasy… except for the fact that it’s all true and it’s all happening for real.

    Reply

    1. this would make such beach novel page-turner action film, escapist fantasy if there would be TOMORROWS AFTER THE WORLD WAR III.

      Reply

    4. Read “Never” by Ken Follett. Its exactly what you described. However I got really stressed out by reading it. Great book nonetheless.

      Reply

    5. Action n pop corn watching tortured dead civilians and soldiers pulled from mass graves ? Try a sci fi or Stephen King book

      Reply

    4. it is a lot more complicated than that, and quite a lot has come to light in the last 6 months. If things like the shelling of the bridge, the death of Dugina and countless officials in Russia held territory, the shelling of civilian areas in Russia held territory stopped, I do not think Russia would continue to attack. The off ramp for the US is to withdraw weapons and send in UN peacekeepers, the war cannot end without that happening, and this would not be a “win” for Russia it would be neutral, and peace in our time, the US could say that if they wanted to. Russia is responding, the US is in control. The way out of war is UN peacekeepers in western Ukraine, followed by a proper investigation into all the issues, some of which are not properly understood by everyone, and negotiations.

      Reply

  14. What I worry most about is one of Russia’s poorly aimed missiles scoring a direct hit on a nuclear power plant.

    Reply

    2. Don’t worry too much about that. If Russia should hit a Nuclear Power Plant in the Ukraine, and a melt-down happens, then the radio-active Fallout will travel on the prevailing winds from the west – to the east. That would become seriously dangerous for all Russians. It is in Russia’s interests to avoid a nuclear catastrophe.

      Reply

  18. Putting out there that Putin is still a rational player is a message to Putin, not a flat commentary on Putin’s actual mindset. Biden is setting an expectation and a “confidence” for Putin to receive, process, and hopefully apply to future decision making. This is Biden offering a dignified way for Putin to lean toward the rational within a one-on-one human exchange, taking the conversation out of the bigger context and bringing it back to the personal.

    Reply

    1. My god am I glad Trump isn’t still in charge. The thought of how he would respond to this situation is terrifying.

      Reply

  20. Above all, while defending our own vital interests, nuclear powers must avert those confrontations which bring an adversary to a choice of either a humiliating retreat or a nuclear war. To adopt that kind of course in the nuclear age would be evidence only of the bankruptcy of our policy–or of a collective death-wish for the world.

    -JFK

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.