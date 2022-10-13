Skip to content
69 comments
Nice to have a Prez that can speak in full sentences. Actually make a full sentence without going cofefe.
@Jamtommy YOUTUBE SEARCH:”DID TRUMP SAY THAT HE WOULD SLEEP WITH DAUGHTER IVANKA TRUMP”=OOOPSY😂🤣😅🤣🤣😅
Reminds me of his chilling (just kidding) message before the invasion. That didn’t do much … in line with his 45-years of do-nothing in Congress. We need a president, not a resident.
@gooldii1 why is your mom bringing your meals AND a treat downstairs for you now?
I’m from America so I know we’re not talking about our guy.
This is much worse than 1962. Back then both sides played a role in the tensions, the US had placed missles in Turkey and as such the USSR responded by putting missles in Cuba. Th resolutin was for both sides to withdraw.
Sadly while the US would be more than willing to stop supplying arms Russia/Putin refuses any agreement with them leaving Ukraine. Russia is far more at fault now than the USSR was in 1962 with now clear off ramps for Putin given his grave errors.
We had a smart and wise Democrat commander in chief back in 1962. Probably the very last one to ever be known.
Actually, the US had no obligation to remove nukes from Turkey as Turkey was part of NATO
Cuba was not part of the Warsaw Pact, therefore there was zero legitimacy
@LactoseTheIntolerant
Biden has handled this conflict well, so I’m lost as to what you are talking about
It’s all fun and games until someone gets an eye poked out
Prince Aemond one eye
Love house of the dragon
That’s what little bully brats do, they start crying and threaten everyone when things don’t go their way 🤷♂️
@Pankaj Singh we were not fighting 2 massive wars at the same time.
You don’t know what you’re talking about.
@Noneya Bizz what 2 wars u talking about, I don’t understand
In other words: a self-fullfilling prophecy
Biden needs to take the military to DEFCOM 3, and let NATO know that he is doing this as a defensive measure, not offensive. With all the talk about tactical nukes, the US needs to be ready for anything. Plus it would send a message to Putin letting him know that the US is watching him, and that we are ready to take action, should we need to.
The Investigative Committee of Russia has put out a lot of information regarding the Crimea bridge explosion which is not very typical of them but it is a super sensitive issue for the Russian people. This was a very complex scheme in which the final truck was involved only in the last leg of the operation. A container of palletes loaded with rolls of plastic left Odessa and went to Bolgaria. From there it was shipped to Georgia by water and from there went to Armenia. In Armenia the load cleared customs in accordance with the Eurasian Economic Union rules, I assume that’s where the Armenian citizen came in who committed a crime by improperly clearing a shipment that had originated outside of the EEU. At that point completely new documents were issued indicating a new shipper and receiver. The load was placed on a truck and driven to Georgia and then Russia. It was delivered to a warehouse in Krasnodar region. On october 7 one of the suspects hired the truck and ordered a delivery to Crimea. With a brand new waybill. In Armenia the load was scanned, but the explosives didn’t show up on the scan. So either the the rolls of plastic were effective in concealing it or the explosives used simply don’t show on the type of scanning used. I have no doubt the ukranian SBU could design the scheme, but I have no doubt that they had “help” from certain organizations when it comes to the choice of explosive materials and the trick with the plastic rolls.
@James Stripling Thanks. For some reason I thought it was at 4. I don’t know if raising it to level 2 would be seen as an offensive or defensive move.
And when Putin goes to DEFCON 3 ?
@Randy Bennett Only the US has DEFCON levels. Maybe something equivalent in Russia but not DEFCON itself.
@Harley Quinn they don’t want the truth. It gets in the way of their sanctimony.
I like Presidents that stand up to dictators not become one.
@Post One
are you talking about advisors? which all presidents have. except Prez. Orange, he never took the advice from his advisors or lawyers, that why he’s in a big pickle now. 🤭
Eric Trumpturd: ” We do a lot of business with Russia… we don’t need U.S. business…” c.a. 2016
The problem is not related to direct hits by nuclear missiles, but the consequences of nuclear waste. Most nations have anti missile systems, meaning that the direct hit might be prevented and thus, all nuclear fallout could affect nearby nations, possibly in Europe.
@Delroy Edwards Bravo nice to hear an intelligent and factual comment.
All it needs is 1 human error and 1 miss of of this anti missile and it goes ka booooom
@Anthony Dewitt Fact remains that the US currently has no counter for hypersonic weapons. If you wanna say ballistic missiles are ‘hypersonic’, these aren’t the missiles being discussed so you’re way off topic.
You can tell me to shut up all you want, the facts don’t change 😉
Lame change of topic, that’s literally all you got 😂
I thought about that, what if the radiation blows into Poland
Putin’s message is clear, that as long as he leads, he shall brutally seek out his legacy, and that is to restore the USSR borders
Yes, but why has he been in power for over two decades – and not revealed his grand plan until now? He had a land-grab in 2014, and perhaps he thought that (to take back the whole of The Ukraine) would be easy.
No, that’s not his message at all. Maybe read what his message is? No, that’s too much trouble.
Putin threatening Nukes is like a big drunk guy walking into a bar and threatening to punch another big drunk guy in the face. It doesn’t mean he would actually hit him, but there’s no telling how concerned the other guy will be, or how he will react in defense. So you probably shouldn’t do it.
@IncognitoTorpedo his military said that, Putin doesn’t have a teleprompter!!!
Repeat the line
This analogy is awful, nuclear weapons aren’t fists in a bar, they’re the end of the world
I can’t believe a human mind came up with this nonsense comment
This whole situation would make such a beach novel page-turner or popcorn action film, escapist fantasy… except for the fact that it’s all true and it’s all happening for real.
this would make such beach novel page-turner action film, escapist fantasy if there would be TOMORROWS AFTER THE WORLD WAR III.
U think so huh
La realidad supera la ficción.
Read “Never” by Ken Follett. Its exactly what you described. However I got really stressed out by reading it. Great book nonetheless.
Action n pop corn watching tortured dead civilians and soldiers pulled from mass graves ? Try a sci fi or Stephen King book
What a world we live in that one man’s shame can result in the death of billions
You mean Biden right.
@Neo Have you found Hunter’s laptop yet? Or is Rudy Ghouliani keeping it to store his cameos?
@11daiwa11 because it is russia in their mind
it is a lot more complicated than that, and quite a lot has come to light in the last 6 months. If things like the shelling of the bridge, the death of Dugina and countless officials in Russia held territory, the shelling of civilian areas in Russia held territory stopped, I do not think Russia would continue to attack. The off ramp for the US is to withdraw weapons and send in UN peacekeepers, the war cannot end without that happening, and this would not be a “win” for Russia it would be neutral, and peace in our time, the US could say that if they wanted to. Russia is responding, the US is in control. The way out of war is UN peacekeepers in western Ukraine, followed by a proper investigation into all the issues, some of which are not properly understood by everyone, and negotiations.
Hard to believe someone hasn’t put putin out of his lunacy permanently.
yes a few
Maybe soon
@Gerry A maybe his one bodyguards?
What I worry most about is one of Russia’s poorly aimed missiles scoring a direct hit on a nuclear power plant.
Why do you think they are poorly aimed?
Don’t worry too much about that. If Russia should hit a Nuclear Power Plant in the Ukraine, and a melt-down happens, then the radio-active Fallout will travel on the prevailing winds from the west – to the east. That would become seriously dangerous for all Russians. It is in Russia’s interests to avoid a nuclear catastrophe.
Never give in to blackmail if you want to be free of the blackmailer.
I think Putin will do what’s necessary to remain in power.
“Chilling” and “disturbing” are the media’s two favorite words.
I dont think they ever counted on the shock value wearing off so quickly.
“Consequences” and “warns” come in a close third.
very true
Putting out there that Putin is still a rational player is a message to Putin, not a flat commentary on Putin’s actual mindset. Biden is setting an expectation and a “confidence” for Putin to receive, process, and hopefully apply to future decision making. This is Biden offering a dignified way for Putin to lean toward the rational within a one-on-one human exchange, taking the conversation out of the bigger context and bringing it back to the personal.
My god am I glad Trump isn’t still in charge. The thought of how he would respond to this situation is terrifying.
Look at POTUS actually speaking coherently
Above all, while defending our own vital interests, nuclear powers must avert those confrontations which bring an adversary to a choice of either a humiliating retreat or a nuclear war. To adopt that kind of course in the nuclear age would be evidence only of the bankruptcy of our policy–or of a collective death-wish for the world.
-JFK