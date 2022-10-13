49 comments

  2. this is a perfect reason that religion should have no place in a nations government , no place at all it is corrupt

  4. Thanks Christian to correctly mention that he is speaking on behalf of the government.
    To non-Iranians: unlike what he said, there has not been any change in government. Unlike normal countries elections and new administrations do not mean change in Iran because whoever is elected as president, has already passed Khamenei’s interests and his Guardian Councils.

  5. So proud of the women for Iran!!! Keep it up!!!
    The competence of the Iranian people is more than this bad government. We must help Iranians find freedom and opportunity. Things that never find this government.

    2. Any country defend themselves against prostest . Innocent JAN 6 people still rotting in jail without any charges for no crimes committed

  6. The great and brave Uprising of Iranian people especially young female Iranian fighting for their freedom is the bravest thing I have ever seen but this Movement need a leader ship someone who is Approved by most Iranians we need someone to step forward and lead this freedom movement to victory someone like Masih Alinejad as Iran first female Iranian President

  7. Separation of “church” (aka Mosque) and “state”. Very important principle. Of course he would defend his government, his money, his gonads, depends on it. Why waste your time asking his opinion? And the above principle is equally important in the USA, just ask the Founding Fathers. If so-called Christian nationalism takes hold you will find the exact same thing happening in America “land of the free”.

    3. @L Christianity is just as bad.

      “I do not permit a woman to teach or to have authority over a man; she must be silent.” Timothy 2:12
      This is what the regime in Iran believes too.

    2. I have yet to met a real professor who would answer question like a teenager with ” Did you know” about 4x times in a row.
      What a fucking horrible human being. How does he look in the eyes of his mother, his sister, his wife. No honor, no humanity.
      I guess it should come with no surprise… when Government is corrupted, Education is also corrupted. Still, how far can u stray away from humanity that u can’t relate to pain of other human beings…

    3. @guy @1:3 his smirk. Anyway he’s been defending Iran’s right to nukes for years and i respected him for that but it’s obvious he is just a tool of the Ayatollahs when the world can see there is no reason to implement such dress codes as Quran says there is no compulsion in religion.

    4. @anthony star I’m not ready to slander the mans character so casually as you do. He is not some Saudi official. And we both know why he wants Nukes, he’d be a fool not to, the way our warmongering elites talk. I agree with your interpretation of the Quranic verse.

  11. He is not just an ordinary professor. He is the son of one of the highest consultants of Khameneyi the Leader. If he does not defend the regim who else would be?

    2. The protests in support of the government are literally 1,000,000 people in Tehran alone. Compare that to 1000 protesters against the regime. 😂

  13. You know the Iranian government is in trouble when this creeper is the best they could come up with as a mouthpiece.

  15. When I went to college a fellow student was from Iran. He was back in Iran an engineer working for the defense department. He told me that his decision to go to graduate school in Europe had the consequence of not being able to go back to Iran. If he was deported, he would receive death penalty.

  16. He is clearly representing the regime’s narrative which is based on lies, denial and delusion.
    Wishing Iranian people safety dealing with this brutal, disgraceful and outrageous regime.

  17. None of the people in the comment section even know what is actually going on in Iran right now, none of them even try to debunk the arguments of Professor Marandi.

    As for the Iranians here, let’s be honest 99% of us live in Europe/USA and when was the last time you saw actual Iranian state media?

  18. Tf do you expect? His livelihood depends on staying on their good side. Why would you interview a nuclear scientist about protests anyway?

  19. This guy gets his pay check from government and part of their negotiations team also it’s awesome to see two people with high IQ talking.

  20. Good Citizens of the world UNITE with the women and protesters of Iran!!!💪🌎 There is much power in numbers. A new day is dawning, no more oppressive, criminal regime! PRESS ON!!👊⭐️⭐️⭐️

