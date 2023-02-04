Biden speaks out after Chinese spy balloon was shot down February 4, 2023 51 comments Tagged with Chinese spy balloon, politics, spy balloon, us news, World Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
National security balloon adviser😁
老實說，我們都記得這個視頻：-
Pizza balloons
Good thing they took it down I was starting to get worried. Thanks president Biden. God bless the United States
The thing is was it transmitting information back to China all that time? If so what was the point shooting it down after it completed it’s mission (not way earlier, as soon as seen)? I mean I hope that’s not the case but the intell is probably back with China. In fact I’m almost certain they will have gotten the info, which isn’t good, especially if it’s been flying over nuclear and sensitive sites (unless it was blocked from doing so).
@Mark
Ohhhh yeahhhh ..right ….
What would happen if it was shot down over land? How do you control what it hits on landing? How do we know what’s on board? If there was civilian casualties/or property damage, who is left holding the bag? Biden.
@Sean Maher
Exactly…
@0IIIIII Because he’s gone mentally. The only ones who defend him are you astroturfing CNN Biden defenders.
@Nelson Vega Weak men like yourself should never be in positions of power, as you have no clue how to prevent things from happening
The pilot needs to paint a nice red balloon with a string dangling from it on the side of the plane. Hey it’s an official kill after all!
They will too !!🇺🇸🫡
It’s nice to see all the covid experts in the YouTube comments are now suddenly military intelligence experts.
I’m not claiming to be intelligence expert but I do know a thing or two about virology. Those two topics do not have things in common. One cannot be Covid experts at the same time intelligence experts. But normal people with university degrees and a decent mind can put two and two together. That what people here are doing based on my observations.
Biden voted to invade Iraq, so obviously he’s the expert. Lmao
I AM SOMNOLENT WITH THIS BALLOON .
That’s not defend Joe or anyone who voted for him. These people need to be held accountable
@Mark
YOU are one of the people (TROLLS) the OP was referring to.
So why was the balloon not detected prior to entering US or Canada and dealt with at that time.
@Bob Yad the why didnt the Canadians shoot it down first????
@Implecity The balloon was observed by the military at the latest on January 28th, and very likely before that as it was over Canada. Undoubtedly Potato know of it then.
@Rob Johnston you literally just repeated what you said. No one has said they saw it since January 28th, you’re pulling it out your a**
@Plutonian Pisces it’s becoming difficult to want to bring a child into this world with what is happening to our country
@Rob Johnston Actually, as reported by Epoch Times, we know exactly when the balloon left China, as well as the exact path taken until it was finally shot down
After it already flew over half the country, should have been shot down before it reaches our air space at sea!
The balloon either just shows who now owns the US or was meant to distract from something more serious.
Can we protect our borders with such intention and vigor.
We are. That’s why the border is open.
Well, Im actually impressed with our president on this one. We had the time to hide anything the balloon could see, and now they can recover the balloon and see whats all there.
Really, even for a CNN viewer your not that stupid right? Joe waited until it had taken high res pictures of everything we have and completed its mission then shot it down. He didn’t want to make his Chinese master mad. I wonder if the big guy and Hunter are getting a bonus for this?
If it was Trump you’d be frothing at the mouth over this “grave breach of our national security”.
Funny how everyone is concerned about one balloon. But they let TikTok and other Chinese apps learn our locations, search history, movement patterns and more.
What is China going to do with “movement patterns and locations”? You dork.
Any American who uses Tik Tok is assisting the CCP. Naive needy bunnies.
Facial recognition… all of it.
The balloon could have carried a EMP and killed damn near all of us!
Do you really think China gives a s**t about your search history,, personal whereabouts, and movements?
Somebody’s got an extremely exaggerated sense of importance…
“Don’t shoot it down until they drop-off my 10%”~ The Big Guy
10% of a balloon
He’s a liar! He specifically said NOT to shoot it down, and now he’s flipping his whole story!! What a bullshitter, I cannot STAND HIM.
Let’s see how well this ages!
🐕.. SOMETHING EXPLODED OVER MONTANA LAST NIGHT… MONTANA NEWS COVERED IT… WHAT’S GOING ON HERE..🕵️
Lets Be Honest We All Remember This Record:-
First time he did anything against inflation.
they shot it down after it crossed the entire United States! lol
Can we get Trump back, please ?
Great report from CNN. I hate to think what China will do to us now.
Great job letting it continue to gather data for the chinese across the entire country…. great work…
It was blocked dummy. But I guess you only read what you want to believe?
One of the only decisions Biden has made that I agree with