Biden turns to Elon Musk to aid Iranian protesters

32 comments
my heart is with these powerful women. Kodafis 🙏
My partner is Persian and our hearts go out tot the women and people of Iran
Elon Musk better have a really good security detail. He is fast becoming a major player in war and revolution.
live your life as if it were a book you would like to read.
probably he’s building AI bots (Terminator style) to protect him..🤣😂
He has an entire nation on watch so long as he holds his course. It is any would be attackers who should be afraid.
I’d like to say Elons concern that AI used in such a manner could manipulate the commodity market to have power… but that’s is exactly what is happening but by humans
It is unreasonable for the United States government to expect a private company to pay tens of millions of dollars when that effort provides no benefit to that company.
If the United States government and other countries contributed some funding towards the important infrastructure that is StarLink for the war in Ukraine, that could help ensure Internet will be available throughout the duration.
Michael but is it ok for musk to receive 1.3 billion in subsidies from the state of Nevada for his battery factory? I don’t think you need to be worried about protecting the finances of billionaires. If we closed tax loopholes there would be plenty of tax revenues to fund many projects. You know people in Elon’s bracket pay a lower effective tax rate than hourly employees. People with the most should donate more not less than everyone else. At least the same tax burden as average joes but no excuse for less
He was just write it off during tax season.
They’re asking, not expecting. Like the officials said, they know how erratic and unpredictable Elon is, so they’re not about to put all of their hopes on this one guy.
@Don Bianconi Yes, it may be wrong, but it’s hard to turn down free money. You want some free money, don’t you? Many successful businesses receive government subsidies, including the oil and auto industries. People can get them too, but they are called grants. If we closed tax loopholes, blah blah blah, shut up and do it already! I’ve been an hourly employee for decades and always take advantage of tax “loopholes.” Who are you to tell people what they should do with their money? Lastly, this average Joe gets a huge refund every tax season, so to be fair, maybe Elon should get a refund. 🙄 Woke people need to go back to sleep, because they woke up on the wrong side of reality.
Ahhh, Biden can’t handle it. He’ll blame Musk eventually.
Musk’s comments the Medvidev were snarky, patronizing. Musk wasn’t flip flopping, he was trolling back on the Russian.
“Erratic”, “loose cannon”? …to be fair there were some other “cannons” going off and Elon’s response wasn’t unreasonable. You left out the part where the Ukraine president criticized him harshly and openly on Twitter and then a Ukrainian government official told Elon to “F#%* off!” So Elon responded by saying basically, Ok, if that’s what you want, I will. THEN he requested that the Pentagon fund Starlink. But ultimately he had compassion and generously decided to continue to pay for it.
I guess you needed to have your “spin” on this part of the story but hearing the full and actual story, without an intentional, manipulative spin is nice and many viewers would appreciate it. I mean all you have to do is read the Tweets. It’s not difficult research. I guess CNN and FOX News are similar in that they feel like they need to do this kind of journalism. It’s too bad.
Not to mention now they are saying he’s work with Russia 😂
Concerning that Elon is supporting Ukraine, when he never had to help in the first place?
Imagine the authoritarian governments of the world who were blocking the internet are now being subverted by one rich man o.O That’s a whole lot of power
That’s a fact jack!
Imagine the authoritarian government trying to shut down the one rich man one day then begging him for help the next.
Hm. Yes. Indeed.
He was smart to bad mouth Democrats it proves he is good at heart and positioning himself nicely for the return of Trump
His behavior is far too erratic to let him have this much sway over world events. Plus, what happens after the war? An entire country owing so much to one man?? Sounds like a disaster in waiting. The pentagon should put an end to this IMMEDIATELY and move on to another provider.
Where does our defense $$$ go? How is it that one man has more technology than our top military companies? We spend trillions on defense and anyone who questions the level of spending is labeled as unpatriotic meanwhile the military complex continues to enrich themselves with every conflict they can monetize. I’m 100%:for helping Ukraine but to have to depend on one man after the trillions of dollars invested in our milirary has zero justification.
Biden: Elon, if you exist, if you ever existed, strengthen them now!!
Why would he help when everyone getting rich off Ukraine but he is expected to do everything for free?
I want to say something negative but let’s see his response. He is in fact helping Ukraine despite the refusal of the government to reimburse him. He is so damn divisive by his very nature but he’s not strictly good or bad with his intent. Maybe it’s better to simply withhold my opinion all together on this strange man. Either way I do appreciate him doing the right thing ultimately.
Starlink is the most revolutionary design for freedom, not twitter. It is time for Musk to understand!
Yikes, asking help from Elon Musk is like expecting your teenager not to have a party at your house when you’re out of town. Meaning, It’s a crapshoot
Iranian here. This is our last hope for internet access…
Why is the government expecting Musk to pay for DOD matters?
I think it would be poetic justice for technology to help innocent women who let’s not forget, have done nothing wrong and are having their lives cut short by a repressive regime.