54 comments

    3. @Clayton Evans as a Democrat, I agree if there is proof of a crime then of course he should face the judgement of the law and sentenced.

    2. You forgot to mention how Robert Mercer’s money and algorithms have always been helping Bannon et al. extend their reach.

    3. @Charles Sarver you don’t know what your talking about. But he will be looking at real time when found guilty for fraud. Nov 2023, his court date is set for

    2. @David Renwick that’s the problem, too many people are stuck in jail because they are poor, some serve more time waiting for trial then the actual sentence for the crime. Money talks.

    3. @Charles Sarver you must be really stunned, I’m sorry for your loss of brain cells. If you defied a subpoena like Bannon did, you probably would have been incarcerated while waiting for your trial.

  7. When Bannon says that,” it doesn’t mean he’ll win, just that he’ll say so,” is, ” the Big Lie,” in a nutshell.

  9. I’m far from a Bannon fan, but Leni Riefenstahl is credited with creating the documentary-file genre with her film “Triumph des Willens” . A lot of people have studied Leni Riefenstahl and her techniques as a documentary filmmaker. Bannon just probably was much too fascinated with the subject of her film.

  10. I don’t think people understand the gravity of what they are doing and asking for. We’re heading to uncharted waters. War- I hope these people that caused the problems accepted the outcome

    1. I’ve wondered that too. A huge number of people don’t recognize what is at stake right now. I think many people have a difficult time deciphering spin from fact and truth from fiction.

    2. That’s almost like saying, that driver is going to cause an accident but it will be his fault if someone (or you or I) are injured or killed. If we do nothing to prevent it we all have to deal with the outcome. These aren’t uncharted waters, history is repeating itself. In part because of lack of education, complacency, entitlement, greed……
      Vote like your life depends on it!

  14. The ability to lie with impunity destroys the ability to stand for the truth. How to deter the lies without breaching basic rights. It seems that tyranny is the unavoidable outcome of basic freedoms. I’m puzzled trying to formulate a solution. There must be penalties for lying even when there is no obvious receiver of the consequences of those lies.

  16. Bannon wasn’t given a long enough sentence to show any kind of remorse, what was given to him was just a walk in the park.

  18. Sadly, many in the US doesn’t know what a traitor looks and sounds like, even when he stands right in front of them.

    2. @TheBlueStig not what he was charged with. But he goes to court Nov 2023 for the fraud case, involving the money he took from the wall

    3. @dutchdna The Justice Department doesn’t go for the smallest convictions if they have hard evidence of bigger things, maybe YOU should learn how things work.

  20. Bannon always gave me the impression of a man who was a young, pretentious teenager who read one political science book and thought he knew better, then *never stopped* being that person.

