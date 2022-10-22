Skip to content
Tapper shows a lot more charisma and personality in PrimeTime than he did on The Lead. We like it!!
One set of laws for thee and another set of laws for me.
Hunter wouldn’t agree with you
Correction: “No set of laws for me”
@Clayton Evans as a Democrat, I agree if there is proof of a crime then of course he should face the judgement of the law and sentenced.
Woman in crowd: “TRAITOR!!!”.
Steve Bannon: “thank you ma’am”.
He is proud to be a traitor.
You forgot to mention how Robert Mercer’s money and algorithms have always been helping Bannon et al. extend their reach.
A cult of traitors
Well done to those calling out the traitors
“Let’s go Bannon, bubba’s waiting”
Disgrace, thief, shameless, very disappointing at this judge, no justice was served!
@DarrinCrose You’re kind of slow, aren’t you Darrin?
@Mark Brooks
There All Kinda Slow,
Still stressing over Hunter,
and Hillary.
Boo-hoo
@Charles Sarver you don’t know what your talking about. But he will be looking at real time when found guilty for fraud. Nov 2023, his court date is set for
If I were found guilty and sentenced for robbery I would have been processed and jailed the same day. WTF?
You think robbery and not showing up to a one sided fake trial is the same thing?😳🤦♀️
@David Renwick that’s the problem, too many people are stuck in jail because they are poor, some serve more time waiting for trial then the actual sentence for the crime. Money talks.
@Charles Sarver you must be really stunned, I’m sorry for your loss of brain cells. If you defied a subpoena like Bannon did, you probably would have been incarcerated while waiting for your trial.
@Pat Louis LIE
When Bannon says that,” it doesn’t mean he’ll win, just that he’ll say so,” is, ” the Big Lie,” in a nutshell.
@Cid Sapient
Oh, It’s against trump
alrighty.
@Cid Sapient He did say it against Trump, duh.
“Revolt is Brannons thing.” Yep I can agree with that…..he is certainly revolting.
I’m far from a Bannon fan, but Leni Riefenstahl is credited with creating the documentary-file genre with her film “Triumph des Willens” . A lot of people have studied Leni Riefenstahl and her techniques as a documentary filmmaker. Bannon just probably was much too fascinated with the subject of her film.
I’m curious about this filmmaker, I’ve got to check her out. Thanks for sharing her name!
I don’t think people understand the gravity of what they are doing and asking for. We’re heading to uncharted waters. War- I hope these people that caused the problems accepted the outcome
I’ve wondered that too. A huge number of people don’t recognize what is at stake right now. I think many people have a difficult time deciphering spin from fact and truth from fiction.
That’s almost like saying, that driver is going to cause an accident but it will be his fault if someone (or you or I) are injured or killed. If we do nothing to prevent it we all have to deal with the outcome. These aren’t uncharted waters, history is repeating itself. In part because of lack of education, complacency, entitlement, greed……
Vote like your life depends on it!
the ones yelling traitor, are absolutely right..
This format, I like. You can feel Jake’s indignation.
This man committed treason he should be in prison for a long time.
@TheBlueStig forgot to take your meds again, huh??
@nolongerblocked Forgot to get educated again, huh?
The ability to lie with impunity destroys the ability to stand for the truth. How to deter the lies without breaching basic rights. It seems that tyranny is the unavoidable outcome of basic freedoms. I’m puzzled trying to formulate a solution. There must be penalties for lying even when there is no obvious receiver of the consequences of those lies.
Well said! May I borrow this for my Political Science final? 😁
He doesn’t have any remorse, only contempt.
Contempt of congress
GOTTEM
Bannon wasn’t given a long enough sentence to show any kind of remorse, what was given to him was just a walk in the park.
@michael Ro why is that? Because you were fed false media?
And he is a traitor why?
he can appeal for up to 2 years…this system? IS A NATIONAL DISGRACE FOREVER!!!@
@Smiling Faces nov 2023 he goes to court for fraud charges. To do with the wall, N Y charged him.
Put him in rehab. That’s the worst of any sentence.
The worst part of this is that it is actually a new realization to the vast majority of people.
Sadly, many in the US doesn’t know what a traitor looks and sounds like, even when he stands right in front of them.
All cults fail!
@TheBlueStig not what he was charged with. But he goes to court Nov 2023 for the fraud case, involving the money he took from the wall
@dutchdna The Justice Department doesn’t go for the smallest convictions if they have hard evidence of bigger things, maybe YOU should learn how things work.
Remorse may not be Steve’s thing but he sure nailed being revolting.
Bannon always gave me the impression of a man who was a young, pretentious teenager who read one political science book and thought he knew better, then *never stopped* being that person.