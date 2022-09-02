Recent Post
54 comments
“Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.” Voltaire
@Sledzeppelin For example, they won’t let uslink2official government websites that publish annualcrimestats. Gee, I wonder why?🤔
@Sledzeppelin and btw: I had to edit and change the words around in the last two comments to disguise what I was saying just to get it posted.
Perhaps you should try having more than two parties. Crazy i know. For an American mind anyway.
Vote independent don’t be a slave to either party
@J C
Vote Bull Moose
I have a better idea. No parties, just ideas. Alliances can form naturally for some topics, free not to be for others.
Goodbye CNN. I can’t stomach Jennings being treated like a serious, honest person. Jennings is an insincere spin doctor and to take him seriously is detrimental to our republic.
@Marie-Ruiz lobbyist democratic constitutional republic*
I was thinking about the same thing. We all heard the same thing, but Jennings kept spinning. He’s mad because Biden is saying the truth. Alice Stewart and Scott Jennings got to go. I don’t mind listening to conservative view points, but they shouldn’t have distorted Biden’s remarks.
@Blue White wait a minute- did you just combine biden and truth?
And the sky is falling
According to verifiable facts we have a oligarchy
It doesn’t matter who you vote for it only matters who counts the votes.
As a nation, there is only two things we should fight for. In defense of our country and the Bill of Rights. Major General Smedley Butler USMC 1881-1940
Yes Sir !! Amen to that !!
The dystopian background and a sound of a call to action, genuinely creeped me out 🥺
@Andrew a political speech with marines behind him basically calling Americans enemy’s of the state – this is really bad
There are two enemies foreign and domestic stands true
Name drop? Good god CNN has the worst commentary and reporters! 🤮
The most underwhelming speech I’ve ever heard a president make.
Exactly.. it used to be when your guy lost you would take it on the chin and look to The President hopefully for leadership and maybe inspiration.. this guy is the biggest bore.
Yea I don’t think anyone will be quoting this speech down the road
The one pundit was right on, “what’s happening in this country is not normal”!!!
@ISubToTheBest
Here’s one..
Even the lighting is like something out of a film about the Not Sees.
V for vendetta
Let’s go Brandon
Spend within your means…
With all the craziness that happened in the last 4 years up until now the forefathers of the United States I’ll probably turning over in their grave right now to see what America became🤔
@Chas Hue Your point being?
@Midcentury Modern My point? You stated our gov’t lost its way, decades ago. Tell my what supports your point, specifically.
IF the US Forefathers wanted FASCISM, they would have a wrote the Ideology of FASCISM.
@Eric C. Sabadin Yawn, I guess they wanted slavery even if they didn’t write Ideology of Slavery
☝🏻 this is the government
our Founding Fathers warned us about.
@J C I’m glad President Biden made the distinction between MAGA & Republicans.
Sinclair Lewis: “It Can’t Happen Here”. As it turns out? Perhaps it can.
Looked like dictator, sounded like a dictator, acts like a dictator. Castro, Chavez, Putin, CCP are very proud they have joe.
I blame Biden voters for the hell the world is in!
Where’s Will Smith when you need him.
Sicko