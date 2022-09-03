Recent Post
He used his “declassification Sharpie”
Actually no that was the fbi blacking out everything on the documents because there’s no incriminating evidence goofy😂🤡
Pen and Paper. Yet one affected real people’s lives. This is just gossip
@Casey Murray right over your head, goofy
No way, too funny
That he did
Where is the paperwork of Trump declassifying the government’s classified documents that were planted? 🤔😆
@My Name
Got it.
@My Name Tone is tough, sometimes.
Obama has them bidumb
Why would they plant….from 2016 he’s been a victim…..why ? Why him … isn’t it even possible that he is 10 times guiltyier than treason can be … isn’t it possible?
Fox hosts are speechless when they hear truth and honesty 😂
Except there is no truth here.
Now, if only CNN would shut up for good.
CNN would have cut that segment if that went against their narrative
@wiljanhopeable the irony being, FOX News is where she would have heard Barr break it down 🤣
It doesn’t matter if he’s ‘skeptical’. Yes, the president is a declassification authority, but not the ultimate one. Declassification is a process and since Trump believed he’d won, it’s doubtful he ever did said process. The President cannot just wave a wand and declassify documents. The debate over this is ludicrous.
@Belly Dancer Em they don’t have to be a record the president can declassify anything anytime
he is the ultimate authority of declassification though hahahahaha
@Kingkruell :: yes, the president has the ultimate authority to declassify anything you want. He IS the executive branch. There is no process he has to follow. Barack Obama created the Presidential Records Act directly addressing that. There is no authority above him except for the Supreme Court on legal matters. This may get there but we’ll see. Not as an issue of declassification though. That is not the purview of the Supreme Court.
@The Chosen 333 It literally can be spoken into existence if you’re the president. there is case law on this. You people really need to stop lying. This isn’t some political divide topic. It’s law.
Funny how Fox took the two hosts out of the frame real quick when they had no defense, so we could not see their expressions.
they both looked like they needed to take a dump when barr started ragging on trump
Bill Barr’s Bribery
Hey Youtube Staffers… I know you can read what was shadow banned… ha.. Ha… HA ! 😜
CNN = National Enquirer 😆
@Tony Lupone National Enquirer ! 🤪
This notion that the former POTUS can “declassify” @ his leisure is just absurd! Really it speaks more of his utter lack of mental skill required to uphold that office!
@Robert Mclane At lining his pockets and spreading hatred. Our country has a long history of Presidents not inciting insurrection!
@Major Anthony Nelson There are procedures in place requiring the President to consult with heads of the relevant departments and the agency of origin. There are also currently restrictions on declassification of human sources, intelligence agents, and anything pertaining to nuclear weapons. The procedures, required by a 1994 amendment to the National Security Act, were put in place by Obama and no executive order has been issued to change or supersede them. Also, declassified or not the Presidential Records Act requires them to go to the National Archives. They don’t belong to him, the belong to “We the people”. He and members of his administration have been in constant violation of the Presidential Records Act by communicating on apps like WhatsApp that delete text messages after a short period of time, by tearing up or shredding documents, or by simply not keeping records to begin with.
We’re WAY beyond the possession part.
48 EMPTY folders marked “CLASSIFIED” is the current topic.
And Barr allowed this.
barr had nothing to do with this; he was gone before trump left the white house.
@Wet Judgemental: 48 EMPTY folders marked “CLASSIFIED” is the current topic.
What is astonishing is that Bill Barr was talking on Fox News. I can imagine people were scrambling around trying to find a way to pull the feed.
These people just don’t get it, it’s more than patriotism. America is a stronghold, people from many other countries know that and come here because of it but they don’t teach that here.
@timbre danGood to know. Joe Biden is absolutely right about Trump’s version of MAGA. I still believe not ALL of the GOP support Trump’s latest stunt. So his speech made perfect sense to me. Thank you for asking.
@My Opinion So Trump was actually watching entertainment TV during the attack on the Capital and the peaceful transfer of power on Jan.6th 2021?
He never read his daily briefings. Can’t imagine him reading these documents.
@Roy Mercer having difficulty coping with facts? Is Bill Barr a lefty? Can you look objectively at the evidence? Or are you another cultist
00
Problem is whether or not the janitor read the documents.
he keeps material that he can use against people. he was more interested in gossip than briefings
@MikeGamerGuy and which country planted that janitor.
Watching Bill Barr make rational arguments is like watching a toad speak English. I am slack-jawed.
@HAZ MAT NA UH, THEY ALL SING SHOW TUNES…..
you are easily fooled
It’s sickening that only certain people can be held accountable
The difficulty in law, is that ex45 isn’t a person.
@Jemima Coop Where did. you get your surname… awfully similar to mine!
We’re in Australia
Best place to hide anything from the FBI is on top of Hunter’s laptop.
I rarely check out fox but happened to do so during this interview. I was shocked. I agree barr is equally if not more guilty than trump.
@Steph Rainspirite lol “do your own work troll” is another way of a troll saying I’m just making something up. And I’m doing what a troll is supposed to do: I’m TROLLING. As a troll yourself surely you understand
roundabout way to say “not”
LOL
@Robert Swims Looks like you’re ready to be promoted to the level of….. drum roll…..
Neo-Con-Troll-Freak ! 😆🤪😂
It’s pretty easy for Bill Barr to speak out now, but where was he when the county really needed him?
@Patrick Muro you are living in a fantasy world.
Needed him for what? What kind of danger was you in?
“Speaking out” = spitballing about something he has no way of knowing?
he was there slowing down trump
Over eating at Chuck E. Cheeses’s….
Declassification Willy nilly of top secret information for no known legit purpose has got to be illegal in itself.
“We cannot have someone in Oval Office who doesn’t understand meaning of ‘Confidential’ and ‘Classified’ ” – Donald Trump 2016
What do you call someone that criticises but doesn’t hold themselves to the same standard?
@Wayne ALLARD the case is closed on Hillarys case try again tho
Mr.Dunn – respect for you.
Kids should know the truth and learn as early as possible to know the obstacles they will be facing in life and more or less the politics of it all 🤨.
Shocking that Barr still isn’t off the beer and pizza…
“Empty” folders, but covers marked SCI intact…….hell, damn!
Who knows what happened….the documents went golfing, by themselves….
They might be buried with ivanna on the golf course.lol.
Does anyone actually believe he walked around the Oval Office with boxes and putting all the stuff inside it. Hahahahahahhaha
The circus is still in town and they brought Bill Barr with them!!!