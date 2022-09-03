73 comments

    1. Actually no that was the fbi blacking out everything on the documents because there’s no incriminating evidence goofy😂🤡

  2. Where is the paperwork of Trump declassifying the government’s classified documents that were planted? 🤔😆

    4. Why would they plant….from 2016 he’s been a victim…..why ? Why him … isn’t it even possible that he is 10 times guiltyier than treason can be … isn’t it possible?

  4. It doesn’t matter if he’s ‘skeptical’. Yes, the president is a declassification authority, but not the ultimate one. Declassification is a process and since Trump believed he’d won, it’s doubtful he ever did said process. The President cannot just wave a wand and declassify documents. The debate over this is ludicrous.

    3. @Kingkruell :: yes, the president has the ultimate authority to declassify anything you want. He IS the executive branch. There is no process he has to follow. Barack Obama created the Presidential Records Act directly addressing that. There is no authority above him except for the Supreme Court on legal matters. This may get there but we’ll see. Not as an issue of declassification though. That is not the purview of the Supreme Court.

    4. @The Chosen 333 It literally can be spoken into existence if you’re the president. there is case law on this. You people really need to stop lying. This isn’t some political divide topic. It’s law.

  5. Funny how Fox took the two hosts out of the frame real quick when they had no defense, so we could not see their expressions.

  6. This notion that the former POTUS can “declassify” @ his leisure is just absurd! Really it speaks more of his utter lack of mental skill required to uphold that office!

    1. @Robert Mclane At lining his pockets and spreading hatred. Our country has a long history of Presidents not inciting insurrection!

    2. @Major Anthony Nelson There are procedures in place requiring the President to consult with heads of the relevant departments and the agency of origin. There are also currently restrictions on declassification of human sources, intelligence agents, and anything pertaining to nuclear weapons. The procedures, required by a 1994 amendment to the National Security Act, were put in place by Obama and no executive order has been issued to change or supersede them. Also, declassified or not the Presidential Records Act requires them to go to the National Archives. They don’t belong to him, the belong to “We the people”. He and members of his administration have been in constant violation of the Presidential Records Act by communicating on apps like WhatsApp that delete text messages after a short period of time, by tearing up or shredding documents, or by simply not keeping records to begin with.

  7. We’re WAY beyond the possession part.

    48 EMPTY folders marked “CLASSIFIED” is the current topic.

    And Barr allowed this.

  8. What is astonishing is that Bill Barr was talking on Fox News. I can imagine people were scrambling around trying to find a way to pull the feed.

    1. These people just don’t get it, it’s more than patriotism. America is a stronghold, people from many other countries know that and come here because of it but they don’t teach that here.

    2. @timbre danGood to know. Joe Biden is absolutely right about Trump’s version of MAGA. I still believe not ALL of the GOP support Trump’s latest stunt. So his speech made perfect sense to me. Thank you for asking.

    3. @My Opinion So Trump was actually watching entertainment TV during the attack on the Capital and the peaceful transfer of power on Jan.6th 2021?

    1. @Roy Mercer having difficulty coping with facts? Is Bill Barr a lefty? Can you look objectively at the evidence? Or are you another cultist

  12. I rarely check out fox but happened to do so during this interview. I was shocked. I agree barr is equally if not more guilty than trump.

    1. @Steph Rainspirite lol “do your own work troll” is another way of a troll saying I’m just making something up. And I’m doing what a troll is supposed to do: I’m TROLLING. As a troll yourself surely you understand

    4. @Robert Swims Looks like you’re ready to be promoted to the level of….. drum roll…..

      Neo-Con-Troll-Freak ! 😆🤪😂

  14. Declassification Willy nilly of top secret information for no known legit purpose has got to be illegal in itself.

  15. “We cannot have someone in Oval Office who doesn’t understand meaning of ‘Confidential’ and ‘Classified’ ” – Donald Trump 2016

    1. Kids should know the truth and learn as early as possible to know the obstacles they will be facing in life and more or less the politics of it all 🤨.

  17. “Empty” folders, but covers marked SCI intact…….hell, damn!

    Who knows what happened….the documents went golfing, by themselves….

  18. Does anyone actually believe he walked around the Oval Office with boxes and putting all the stuff inside it. Hahahahahahhaha

