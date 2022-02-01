Blockade of protesters causing delays along Canada’s border

Trucker protests in Manitoba and Alberta are causing delays and disruptions along Canada’s border.
47 comments
Shut it down Turdeau needs to go .
@SyntaxOverflow …it’s the only solution when your rights and freedoms are being erased.
@Cowboys Fan Western separation has been a ‘thing’ since before the railroad. How’s that working out?
@roof pizza How are “mandates” working out for the government of Canada?
NOPE!!!
@roof pizza separation sentiment is at its highest level ever
We can work this out….. believe …..Imagine that.
The west wants out. We’ve had enough of eastern Canada.
@Cowboys Fan See ya. No military, no transfer payments. What are you gonna do when oil drops again and you have no federal government to complain to? You had all the oil money in the world in Alberta and your leaders blew it all. And when oil went bust a few years ago you were BROKE. Leave all you want. You will come sucking back as some point.
@V Williams hahaha transfer payments? Do you mean FROM Alberta TO Ottawa? Hahaha sure. End equalization. We can be rich again haha
@V Williams do you mean when the NDP put 170,000 Albertans out of work because they had no mitigation strategy?
Imagine what warmer weather will do lol
It’s time for western separation.
Wait till spring breakup.
If air traffic controllers join in and shut down airports – will end within 24 hrs!! Call all your friends – shut them down!!
@Cowboys Fan See ya.
It’s time for western separation. Alberta STRONG AND FREE!!!
Just leave Canada. We’re tired of you wannabe repubpukes.
@Cher Bear ♥️ cry, cry for your servitude to remain in place forever! GOVERN ME HARDER
Strong and free until oil tanks and you come sucking back for help from the Federal government like last time, right?
@V Williams hahaha oil and gas from Alberta is literally what keeps Canada funded haha… IT’S OUR OWN MONEY ALREADY
@Cher Bear ♥️ have fun with your hydroelectric-powered car in -40 hahaha
Forcefully shut down a legal protest?
@Ben Didemus Conducting drug experiments on unwitting canadians, hiding the drug experiment side effects from canadians, “approving” said drug, then proceeding to posion canadians with it, isn’t legal either….
@roof pizza “This” what?
@Jack Sprat Do you eat meat, Jack?
@V Williams Did you want to know what I’m wearing as well, V?
@roof pizza <---- STILL on the run from three billy goats
YES!!!!! Viva Canada!! Truck Trudeau!!!!!
I should have chosen Western Canada instead of Eastern Canada back then when faced with the decision of where to go for University and life in general. But again, my parents chose it for me and there was no choice for me. I will move once I am financially ready.
I’ve done both. You meet a lot of easterners out west but the reverse isn’t true.
Seems like your parents were more intelligent than you!
All people’s of character and work ethic are welcome in western Canada…
Hold the line!!!
You can always fly over the border if you need to go south.
Keep going with this. Denmark is now free. We deserve to be free too.
Correction: Denmark free AGAIN.
Given that Denmark already reversed itself once after dropping restrictions, what’s to stop it from reversing itself again in the spring? Or next winter?
The whole point of protesting is to make ppl uncomfortable.
Activists take that discomfort w/ the status quo & advocate for concrete policy changes. Popular support often starts small & grows.
To folks who complain protest demands make others uncomfortable… that’s the point.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
We support the truckers in one of the most peaceful protest ever.
There is more protesters here than in Ottawa, the KAREN CONVOY was a big noisy flop
1930s Germany, Italy, and Soviet Union called. They all said they miss you very much.
The protesters told you to leave? Truly, my heart bleeds for you propagandists.
We stand with the truckers
Love you TRUCKERS.Carry on we salute you,s.
Thousand thank you to the Truckers 💕💕
End all mandates and vax pass!!
TWO LAWS ONE FOR WHITES AND ANOTHER FOR EVERYONE ELSE