Dr. Marla Shapiro: 'Great urgency' to get kids under 5 vaccinated 1

Dr. Marla Shapiro: ‘Great urgency’ to get kids under 5 vaccinated

26 comments

 

CTV News Medical Contributor Dr. Marla Shapiro talks about Ontario's latest modelling data and the COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged five and under.

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

Tags

26 comments

    2. Absolutely 💯. Agree. They have put the younger generation though enough already. Now they are going after the under 5 years of age. Holy mother of the God’s, praying for you all. 🙏

      Reply

    4. @Brandon B Non-sequitur. Answer the question: did you not know the official Statistics Canada data I posted?

      Reply

    5. @Brandon B Clearly you’re the one no one wants around.
      Why don’t you put 3 diapers over you face and go for a drive by yourself
      You’re the incredibly unintelligent type that trusts products made by habitual criminals who have been indemnified against any legal liability if their product hurts or kills, life insurance won’t even cover you if “it” happens, they won’t tell you whats in the product

      Reply

  2. Word Salad with no dressing.

    Don’t let “mild” fool you is her own subconscious saying don’t let her fool you.

    Reply

    1. Statistics Canada data for the year 2020:

      16 = number of children under 5 years of age who died in transportation accidents
      11 = number of children under 5 years of age who died from influenza and pneumonia
      0 = number of children under 5 years of age who died from COVID

      Reply

  11. “Don’t let that word mild confuse you.”. There’s nothing confusing about “mild”. Maybe the docs should use more precise language.

    Reply

  17. Just reading the title 🤮🤮 imagine how I felt listening to this.. absolutely disgusting that this is coming from tales of the crypt keepers wife

    Reply

  19. Promote healthy living
    Pierre Poilivere For Prime Minister. we can’t destroy everyone’s lives to maybe protect the less then 1% that may be at risk.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.