39 comments
The term ‘blockbuster’ seems to take away from quality. There are not that many movies this century yet!!!
Correction: Still in pandemic. I don’t know where you’re at in the world but many people I know bought a huge screen and projector for home viewing .. they’re willing to wait to see a movie (whether blockbuster or arthouse). Who wants to sit in front of someone coughing their lungs out .. yes, it happens a surprising amount of times. Consider better ventilation (promote your hourly turnover of air) and times when all movie-goers agree to go masked (N95). Understand that some people will not go back into theaters until we get better vaccines and figure out this whole Long Covid thing..
I haven’t been to a movie in years….I can’t stand crying babies
@Sugar Xyler the Cherokee I remember “baby rooms” years ago. A sound proof windowed room in the back of movie theaters so parents could watch while their kids screamed on.. ah, the good ole days.
@Sugar Xyler the Cherokee yes crying babies and their moms too. “I want a bottle, I’m hungry, I want to play, I want to talk!”
….and the kids complain a lot too but not as much.
@neb 😂👍
@1890 😂
If they start making good movies again, I’ll be back. I love going to the movies, the problem is the god-awful dreck Hollywood has produced for the last 3- 5 years, really a slow decline for over a decade.
Get woke, go broke. The death of cinema. 😒
Too much money. Not enough talent. Remasters in the gaming industry.. sequels and “adaptions” (sorry.. STEALING) in the movie business. It’s like the last generation before us just died suddenly and that was where our most brightest resided.
I hope for a blockbuster with a realistic script! Unfortunately that doesn’t seem be there a lot.. 😭
They’ll remake “Gone with the Wind” BUT it’ll be in the MCU LMFAO
I can’t remember the last time I went to the movies.
More superhero movies, CG lustfests, and sequels of sequels will never bring me back to theatres.
I think the last movie I saw in theatres that I felt was worthwhile was Bladerunner 2049.
I guess I’m not the target audience because I find ‘blockbusters’ to be absolute pedantic drivel.
They’re trash because the artistic interpretation is removed and replaced with safe return on investment drivel.
And now we have the extra added “dont offend anyone.”
Are we still going to have “woke” movies shoved down our throat’s?
The way he’s talking feels like he doesn’t really know what the ppl want
I want recliners in theaters (so ppl don’t put their feet on chairs in front )
The problem is they think Fast X and Transformers 7 are blockbuster films where I see them as movies.
Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Christopher Nolan make films and are now what I look for when I decide to go to the cinema.
Good advice. Literally going to follow that!
Streaming from your own home is not only more comfortable, movies just look better on my 4k TV…
Good movies bring me out, not Blockbusters.
Cinema is dying and nothing will buck the trend. It’s not 1990 anymore. TVs are not small screened, tiny resolution, expensive boxes anymore.
People these days can have really good easy experiences from home. Ultra HD resolution at 4K (and 8k somewhere down the line). Surround sound setups and standards like Dolby digital and Atmos. On demand video streaming without needing the newest expensive physical format reader. Heck, some of the discontinued home films and TVs were even 3D enabled back in the day.
Even big projectors can easily be purchased via online sellers if that really is the consumers thing. Pop corn makers, smart lighting, and backlit lighting on TVs can creating an ambiance that not even a cinema can provide.
In short, technology has moved on and cinemas are not needed for the best experience.
Everything you said is 100% correct. But, that shared experience of a crowd.
I remember the excitement at blockbuster video.
You’re correct, all of that is dead, but the human experience is something technology cant replace
I’m not paying for overpriced movies. I’m watching at home. These movies aren’t worth the $75 it takes to bring my kids and eat overpriced snacks. I’ll invite my friends over to watch movies on my projector.with homemade popcorn that taste better and cost pennies!
They do not care about a fair and enjoyable movie experience for us, the public – they only care about their profits.
My wife and I are not going to the theater again. Last time it cost us $100 for two adults to watch one film; two tickets, two reg drinks and we shared a regular popcorn.
About time Cinema will go back to normal. I’m tired of all the superhero films.
I thought this was about the company “Blockbuster” 😂
I don’t know about you, but it’s the fact Hollywood keeps putting out garbage that keeps me from consuming their movies and shows. It honestly has nothing to do with any perceived pandemic.
Not if they’re all mindless action films or super hero films.
The cost of going to the movies is way to high. I and others are not going to pay such large amounts just to be annoyed by others that can’t leave their phones in their pocket for a couple of hours .
Why would anyone go to pay: $15 for a seat, $8 for a drink, $13 for large popcorn, *and $2.50 for them to butter the popcorn???*
Movie theaters are the stupidest things that survived to 2023!!