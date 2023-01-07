Recent Post
67 comments
We had to fight the enemy without in the Falklands. We always have to be aware of the enemy within, which is much more difficult to fight and more dangerous to liberty.
~ Margaret Thatcher
Thatcher is welcome to rot in hell…
Margaret thatcher is hardly a leader to emulate
She was talking about the coal miners.
These new rules are going to be a disaster.
i’m wondering how long it’ll be till they do a rugpull on mccarthy with these new rules.
For McCarthy. It places him under duress when it comes to voting.
Hilarious!!!
Gaetz put on a performance and he was fundraising off of it. 💰
There will be no accomplishments from this House of Representatives because nothing is going to go anywhere in the Senate and it’s nothing President Biden would ever sign. 😂
They can hurt our economy and drive up interest rates by defaulting on our debt and prevent federal workers from receiving paychecks, which really won’t help them in the next election, and that’s just about all they can do.
So are the committee chairs.
@Otay Buckwheat Kayfabe. It’s all Kayfabe. “Backstage” when the cameras aren’t on, they are all besties. Theatre. Politics. End scene. Illusion.
If you can’t come up with an electable speaker, Contort, lie and conceal your real purpose.
THAT’S WHAT THESE REPUBLICANS
DO
@myron cohn and do it with a southern accent to make it coy
Every hold out that switches their vote should have their finances looked into. I’m sure they’re holding out to get a payout
Political favours don’t appear on bank statements.
@Jonathan S and they are still allowed to trade in companies that their decisions affect.
It’s just the opposite. They are holding out to STOP the payouts. CNN won’t mention that what they are asking for is single issue bills.. no more 450 page bills which 99.99% fat.. they want 72 hours to read the bills and not just pass them without being able to read… they want TERM LIMITS ON CONGRESS.
that would be every single one of them, bruh.
@Elden Ringer I’d love to know who is paying Sinema and Manchin?
I was raised in a conservative Republican household and have been Republican through and through until Donald tRUMP entered the political equation. I had a hard time initially voting for Hillary Clinton but eventually figured she was the lesser of 2 evils. With Joe Biden I had no such trepidation and Joe Biden has turned out to be fantastic.
If you voted for dems because of trump then you’re not a true republican. The dems caused more violence and division in your country than I ever would have thought possible.
@Brian Herald Of all of those things you did list, and please go “on and on” IF there is anything else you can come up with, WHAT EXACTLY did the angry mango have to do with ANY OF THEM? All of those “lows” were actually already on their way up before he ever left office. Those are ALL in the hands of corporate America. Not the president’s. All of those things would have happened, no matter who was in the White House. MORE people are being caught by border patrol. MORE drugs are being caught by border patrol. This administration is obviously doing a BETTER job that the previous administration did. You people, who are throwing that border talking point around, are not looking at this the right way. Because it sure seems like the border is MORE secure than ever. We have more people seeking LEGAL ASYLUM than before. But that is because they know they can now bring their family and they don’t have to worry about their children being kidnapped and kept here in cages, while they are deported. Sure makes sense to me. Why doesn’t it to you?
Trump was rough around the edges so you embraced those who don’t stand for conservative republican values at all? Sounds like you aren’t very conservative then. Not even Trump was particularly conservative, both parties has taken a strong liberal turn over the years. But democrats has taken it much further.
SIMPLE AS ABC
American values over autocracy,
Benevolence over bigotry,
the Constitution over the cult,
Democracy over demagogues,
Economic opportunity over extremism,
Freedom over facism,
Governing over gaslighting,
Hopefulness over hatred,
Inclusion over isolation,
Justice over judicial overreach,
Knowledge over kangaroo courts,
Liberty over limitation,
Maturity over Mar-a-Lago,
Normalcy over negativity,
Opportunity over obstruction,
People over politics,
Quality of life issues over QAnon,
Reason over racism,
Substance over slander,
Triumph over tyranny,
Understanding over ugliness,
Voting rights over voter suppression,
Working families over the well-connected,
Xenial over xenophobia,
‘Yes, we can’ over ‘you can do it,’ and
Zealous representation over zero-sum confrontation.”
@Gregm55 Mullen If you were old enough to remember the GOP before the Tea Party and Freedom Caucus, you would know what the “real” Republican party looked like…a party with honor, dignity, intelligence and sanity. This bunch is not the real Republican party. They are the party of trump and trump is no Republican, has no honor, no dignity, no intelligence, no patriotism. Further, your attempt at gaslighting is belied by the numbers of neo Nazis, white supremacists, mass murderers, Qanon crazies, mad militias, racists, authoritarians and out and out liars who who now make up a good part of the Republican party. You make the mistake of judging the intelligence of the majority of Americans by the limitations of your own intelligence.
Definition of phony is Dan Bishop.
I am soooo sick of the caveat / comment, “for the American people.” Their interest is selfish for their own personal attention. Definitely NOT for the typical American.
Has NOTHING TO DO WITH THE AMERICAN PEOPLE!…JUST CLOWNS ON A BUS!
The party of no. Have no interest in bipartisanship or any solutions or policy whatsoever. I will never understand why people vote for them. They bring nothing to table.
Agree 100%, they couldn’t give a damn about the people, they only think about themselves, they make me sick.
Dan Bishop is proud of the chaos and dysfunction caused by the 21 rebels LOL
Just watch the cheeseburger scene from the movie: Menace to Society, and we all know the deals McCarthy made to get that speakership.
Put it on mute and whatever comes to your head, it’s probably why he did this.
its interesting what is McCarthys’ difference to Jeffries, why doesn’t the media push the narative of Jeffries being short or close to the needed votes.
Because the chances of any republican voting for him is basically 0. He can’t win. It’s just a show of unity
Simply because the extra 8 aren’t there for him.
I’m not fully supportive of Jeffries, he’s still a CorpDem but I’d rather he be the speaker than any of these asshats on the right. Simple fact is that not a single Repuglican cares enough about the gov functioning to ever cross the aisle
Well nobody expects any Republicans to cross over and give him the votes he needs.
The difference is that McCarthy should have enough votes but he simply isn’t a good canidate. Jefferies doesn’t have enough votes but he has all the dem votes
Bishop turns my stomach as I listen to him.
His 👖were definitely on 🔥!
He’s a true American coward.
same
Bishop is litmus for a dishonest and only thinking about himself type of politican.
Basically he’s saying that he’s only voting 4 McCarthy because he got something out of it
You can’t make this bullshyt up
@Timothy Sackett Says every Republican after a Democrat is elected yet not an issue under ever Republican president 🙄
@Cody Russow — I have big issues with GW Bush putting the entire Iraq war on a credit card.. the politicians just gaming us wanting to be re-elected
@Timothy Sackett I have big issues with that president and that war as a whole
I am not funny and I don’t support Trump in any way shape or form- he could very well be indicted on multiple charges.. he’s going nowhere his poll numbers have collapsed
@Timothy Sackett Did you have issues with Trumps way over spending?
McCarthy’s name is spelled “Kevin,” but it’s pronounced “CAVE-IN.”
I laugh that this guy says that we should be proud that Kevin got this done tonight on Friday. So, he thinks we should be proud that Kevin bent over and grabbed his ankles. Kevin was willing to do anything just to move into the office.
That was exactly what I was thinking
This was *”a deal with the devil”.*
When inquiring of a politician, don’t ever expect a direct answer to a direct question. They all see solid targets as doughnuts. Think about it.
Yeah they want a smaller budget control spending until they get back in full power and here come the tax cuts for the rich. And here come the subsidies for the oil companies, got to keep the Koch brother happy. And now that the freedom caucus has more power, they can keep Mercer happy too. All of this while trying to end social security.
Thank goodness for a Democratic Senate and President.
Spot on
@Sheila Boston You are right about that.
Is amazing how they say for the American people when they know it’s all about themselves
Like trump always Americans people but it was about himself
one rotten apple ruin the barrelful unless it is culled out
McCarthy is composting a stinking cider his speakership will reek
The power game!
@So So like they play bury the hatchet in their own party-members’ backs
1 He cheats on taxes
2 He molests women
3 He mocks disabilities
4 He degrades the military
5 He caters to nazis
6 He is a grifter
7 He is a traitor
8 He is a cruel fascist
9 He is a criminal magnet
10 He destroyed human lives
All you heard last year was “wait until we have the House”…..Well they have it and have performed exactly as expected. 🤡😈🤥
That’s one of the best tossed word salad I’ve heard in a long time.