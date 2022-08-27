Recent Post
7 comments
The thing is Bob’s iconic status got bigger after his death. Growing up many people at the time saw Bob as just another reggae artiste . I recognised the unique qualities of the legend from way back then .
If they get this right, it will be a blockbuster.
Dale Elliot need to audition for a role here…please do sir
I was thinking the exact same thing innuh
Kingsley ben adir has the role.
Bob Marley my idol , I never been to 🇯🇲 I need to come to 🇯🇲 & I love the Marleys good family
I can’t wait for this film to be released
Bob Marley most definitely deserves a movie even though this covers his exodus era im still greatful that the Marley family finally doing a movie on Robert Nesta Marley.