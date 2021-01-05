Bodies of 2 Girls Found – January 3 2021

TOPICS:
Bodies of 2 Girls Found - January 3 2021 1

January 5, 2021

 

27 Comments on "Bodies of 2 Girls Found – January 3 2021"

  1. Nana Asare | January 4, 2021 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    May their souls rest in peace . love from Ghana.

  2. hit wonda | January 4, 2021 at 11:17 AM | Reply

    So sad rip my heart go out to the family

  3. Lloyd D Smith | January 4, 2021 at 11:22 AM | Reply

    How did they know that gabrielle was the one that got in difficulty first ? Who told them that or where did they get that information?

  4. Tommy JJ Tommy jj | January 4, 2021 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    New subscriber can’t believe this happened it’s really sad sorry to hear

  5. Marsha Marriott | January 4, 2021 at 11:31 AM | Reply

    😪 Rest well baby girls.

  6. Ieata Mclean | January 4, 2021 at 11:34 AM | Reply

    O my God my heart breaks listening to this, can’t imagine what the families must be going through.

  7. Marlon malcolm | January 4, 2021 at 11:37 AM | Reply

    Wat a lost 🤦‍♂️

  8. John Beefcock | January 4, 2021 at 11:41 AM | Reply

    Residence residing near rivers must learn to swim I can’t see why they would send children to bed at Rivers and they can’t swim or don’t have a competent swimmer supervision

  9. GLEN CAMPBELL | January 4, 2021 at 11:43 AM | Reply

    Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid, do not be discouraged for the Lord your. God will be with you wherever you go 🙏 JESUS CHRIST IS THE WAY, THE TRUTH, AND THE LIFE ETERNAL 🙏…/

    • You Yes You | January 4, 2021 at 7:06 PM | Reply

      No he isn’t. He is the truth and light to his people. The people who stole your people and beat them…until they converted to the ‘fork tongued’ god.
      Your ancestors spirituality gave them strength that their owners feared.

      Now? Look at Jamaica. BROCK……WEAK….and destroying one another. Zero dignity.
      Why they crawl to their owners god. Jesus.

  10. Annette Pearce | January 4, 2021 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    So So sad,my thoughts and prayers goes out to their love ones🙏🙏🙏

  11. Marcia Sassi | January 4, 2021 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    R.I.P🌺
    Sad news😥

  12. Ambika Anderson | January 4, 2021 at 12:42 PM | Reply

    My condolences goes out to their families 🕊🕊

  13. Lex Watson | January 4, 2021 at 12:50 PM | Reply

    I feel your pain…..I just can imagine how it hurts

  14. Racky Legendary | January 4, 2021 at 1:28 PM | Reply

    This is heartbreaking 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 send comfort and healing for their families mighty god.

  15. Marquise Bartley | January 4, 2021 at 1:59 PM | Reply

    Never know Roger Clark had a school named after him

  16. Ashley Mackenze | January 4, 2021 at 2:46 PM | Reply

    My heart goes out to there family’s condolence to u all

  17. carol slinn | January 4, 2021 at 4:36 PM | Reply

    How sad, thoughts with their friends and family. May they rest in perfect peace 🙏🏼

  18. Joe Patten | January 4, 2021 at 4:50 PM | Reply

    R.I.P Angels! Sad start to the New Year.

  19. Keila marie1111 | January 4, 2021 at 10:51 PM | Reply

    Rip sending love and prayers to the family and friends from michigan💗💗💗

  20. Andre Jaggon | January 5, 2021 at 4:48 AM | Reply

    My condolences to the family can’t imagine what they are going through my days in Jamaica I live in the river cause our house was so near the river. So I imagine how they would want to have a swim. May their soul rest in peace.

