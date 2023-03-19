30 comments

  2. That poor mom. The pain she has had to endure from not knowing the truth I’m sure is immense. I pray she gets justice for her son 🙏

    3. I hope so too. And may his soul Rest in paradise forever Ameen ya Robil 🤲🏼 ( All Love from oakland California )

  4. Bless his soul. I know this will be heartbreaking for his Mother but if they can find who did this to him then he can rest in peace knowing he possibly saved someone else from his fate.

  6. I hope they can find some answers. Parents deserve closure and truth needs to come out into the light.

  7. To clarify some details that were presented on Dateline a year ago, but omitted here: the state investigators (SLED) went to the scene, and reported cause as gunshot, or projectile. Then the local pathologist for the Murdaughs’ county took custody of the body, and changed it to hit and run, w/o any evidence.

    1. Did the pathologist get coerced/bribed into making that false statement, thus hoping to close the case…? 🤔 Sounds possible!!

    4. This is a very sad and tragic case for the mother and for the victim. These details from an t-Uasal Mac Ghiolla Bheag are very revealing. Thank you, from Éire.

  8. This is what happens when local authorities refuse to do anything for this poor mother. 8 years! Sounds like a coverup to me. I hope they will solve who killed Stephen.

  9. I feel so sorry for his mother. She deserves some answers and justice.

  14. I feel so horrible for his mother, but I’m glad they’re doing this. There is no way he was killed by a hit and run. I hope she gets justice.

  15. I hope your family gets justice.. Your little boy was killed and at the very least I think you deserve some answers.. Keep strong..

  17. My biggest problem is that this poor mother had to raise money to get an independent third-party exclamation down of her sons body… When there is clear evidence, as well as well known stories in the town that her son was likely killed by the Murdoch family. South Carolina needs to admit to their faults. And take this in stride, and make sure they go over every case with a fine tooth comb so that they can deliver justice and make sure that they are dealing with factual outcomes/justice for all of the people for South Carolina going forward.

  18. Justice for Stephen.. His mom seems like such a sweet, kind lady. Bless her. She has been through so much.

  19. I hope you get your answers you are looking for.
    I also hope you and you son can finally get some rest.
    Prayers 🙏 to you.

