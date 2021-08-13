Brennan Center President: ‘We Need A Political System That Represents America As It Is Right Now’

Michael Waldman, President of the Brennan Center for Justice, and Maria Teresa Kumar, President and CEO of Voto Latino, join Ali Velshi to discuss the new Census data which shows the U.S. population is more diverse. The Census data release will also shape voting districts for the next decade. Maria Teresa Kumar says passing the For the People Act will ensure that every state is “playing by the exact same rules to enfranchise every single American.”
54 comments
how else does corporate owned Congress control America if voters vote?
protect voters rights! stuff infrastructure
Republicans are so mad. Im thankful in this admin.
@broken tos Why? We have an Alzheimer-riddled fake president, a sinking economy, our border is a joke, and we have a country on the verge of civil war.
@Painkiller Jones fake? Compared to the last? The difference between a stale pretzel
@broken tos You live in a non-reality, somewhere in the past. Good luck.
@Painkiller Jones dude youve been crying in these comments since obama. Project harder!
We need a news media who’s willing to give factual news not made up bias news like msdnc.
@Marshall 1959 Fox News blows wang to.
@Marshall 1959 Most watched and trusted for 22+ years, and more fair and balanced than the MSM-DNC.
@Video Time Capsule Good one.
@jon armstrong Great sarcasm.
@Marshall 1959 one party that advocates censorship, propaganda, demonizes their opponents, makes list and talk about reeducation and camps in the same breath.
Bottom line. Only citizens should vote. They want anyone resident in the country to be able to vote. Which is like my having the right to vote in the House. Again, bottom, the suffrage belong to every free person who is a member of the body politic. Citizens.
And what will be the qualification for “resident” status? It’s national suicide to just allow anyone from around the world to just come in and vote. This is an outright attack on our national sovereignty by people who swear loyalty to the UN, not the US. The unelected, unaccountable, United Nations.
Since the early 2000s, only 544 illegal immigrants voted. Not enough to change the outcome of an election
@iLikeEggs Are you selling ocean front property in Nebraska too?
We need to get rid of most of MSM BS propaganda they keep spreading.
Vote in person, vote with an ID.
We need a MSM that documents the corruption, lies and censorship of the Media we have right now.
@G K R. A ground up nonviolent and honest effort to make the people see is what is needed. We are learning the government and media cannot be trusted. We gotta reach the sheep and those without an opinion. The programmed can only change themselves.
@Schlomo Baconberg I’m not quite suicidal, yet.
@Duramax Dad The FCC used to police this, but they got castrated long ago, and Obama making propaganda legal did not help!
@Painkiller Jones Smith Mund Act changed our news. I rewatched an Obama speech and he mentioned our democracy will end. I was like say what? Was that the plan if Hillary won? Will OBiden continue the quest and end our democracy. Time will tell. But in a few months he’s managed to do or undo a whole lot. 1.9 Trilly funny money and more Trilly bills r on track to take over our economy and or bankrupt America. IMO.
@Duramax Dad With the MSM helping, I don’t see too many ways out of this, and most of the ways I do see require swift and blinding violence.
Keep up the good work M(askirovka)SNBC. Leni Reifenstahl would be so proud.
Those guys were fighting so this sort of state of affairs wouldn’t happen.
Save your descriptions for yourself….we are humans. Nuff Said.
If MSNBC told me it was a nice day outside…I’d grab my umbrella on the way out.
Then don’t watch MSNBC. Why would if you think they have no cred?
@Me because they are propaganda. Not actual news. You can’t take any of these corporate media companies seriously. That’s why I get my news from Salty Cracker, Styxxhexenhanmer, Anthony Brian Logan, The Tatum Report, and others.
If fox and newsmax told me it was gunna rain, I’d dress in shorts and a tank top and put on sun screen
@iLikeEggs
Fox, MSNBC, it’s all the same folks.
@iLikeEggs Smh.. Just like a liberal to steal someone else’s work
An exercise in code words. Assuring the ability of the Democrats to use their own gerrymandering, and cook absentee ballots is what Brennan wants.
I’m from Texas and I’m what leftist like to call me “a person of color”….there is NO voter suppression here! I’ve had an ID since I was 15 and I’m 44 now! STOP saying Texas is a racist place! I vote every election and never had a problem in the great state of Texas!
@LotWizzard sure thing lot lizard
@David Graham congratulations on your 1week troll chip. u r a horrible person
@David Graham What are you even talking about, read my comment in context to who I was responding too…know what nevermind, you people are such idiots that it’s starting to get disturbing at this point.
@LotWizzard LOL no I just got a white privilege card from The Hodgetwins
@LotWizzard you can contact them and they will let you have a race card
America is divided right now, makes sense that he’d want a political system that would make it worse.
Democrats will make America just another shithole country by any means necessary.
@Johnny Young They, along with the EU, want an end to the middle class.
@sephen restituyo U r responding to me in this way for what reason? Projection isn’t a good look.
Enjoy your south. Be at peace. Have a great future. Enjoy the great Country. Don’t attack me or any other American, unless You get paid to do so. In that case I support your right to work.
@autojohn2000
no we are divided. I can barely talk to my own family.
@D. M. Yes I agree and I see that too real bad and that is no accident, but what I meant is when you go out in public and interact with black, brown, and people of all kinds i just do not see the animosity that the fake news is suggesting
These people… always trying to change things… what would we ever do without them?
Nice of these folks to lay out the end of Democracy for us! Now the stupid people will just lie down in front of the steamroller that has already made them willing to say anything, do anything, to keep their meager tiny paychecks coming. It’s OK that everyone makes a lot less except the 0.1% isn’t it? No.
I like the way you marry “voter suppression” to gerrymandering, Mr. Waldman. Subtle, very subtle. To carry that torch forward, I hope you don’t mind if I nott-so-subtly marry your tendency to obfuscate the truth (voter validation is NOT voter suppression) with the party to which you are affiliated.
We need an Administration that enforces immigration law and protects it’s citizens first!
An article on MSNBC stating ‘We need a system that represents America’ from a MSM outlet that is left based and being presented by leftists… Something seems non Representative here…
What we really need is non-partisan media.
“If you once forfeit the confidence of your fellow citizens, you can never regain their respect and esteem. It is true that you may fool all of the people some of the time; you can even fool some of the people all of the time; but you can’t fool all of the people all of the time.”
Abraham Lincoln
Legacy “media” clowns trying to survive selling their soul