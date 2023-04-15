Recent Post
- See woman emerge after 500 days alone in a cave
- Victor Blackwell cracks joke with guests during panel
- Harris issues warning about GOP in heated speech
- ‘Don’t fall for the okey-doke’: Harris issues warning about GOP in heated speech
- ‘Brilliant’ and ‘disgusting’: New Trump ad pokes fun at DeSantis’ alleged eating habit
66 comments
Trumpy calling someone else “disgusting”? 😂
DeSantis is one of the few that can challenge trump when it comes to being disgusting
Ever see a pride event.
@Eduardo Oliveira…. Oh look …. Another stable genius speaks !!!
@Randy Watson…. So tell us you’re not a homophobe , without telling us you’re a homophobe .
So the Tangerine Tub of Lard makes fun of other people’s eating habits?
Oh the irony 😂
And the Oaf Creeper slithered back under its flat rock
Facts and satire are the best Oaf Creeper repellents known to man.
Oaf Creepers abhor facts and satire 😂
I can hardly wait for DeSantis’ Trump ad with ketchup. Food fight!🍿🍿👀😂
@Sallie Potts Don’t miss the next episode of the burlesque reality show “Trumpster Dumpster Fire” 🔥🎃🔥
An epic food fight will ensue.
Pudding versus Ketchup.
It’s gonna be tremendously bigly 😂
@Sallie Potts So delightful to watch them go at it 😁
The ketchup king poking fun at the pudding finger fascist is funny 🤣
@Harold Have a nice WOKE day. lol
@Harold Nope. I have been watching news/history/media as one of my hobbies for over fifty years, and it is ten times more likely to be democrats than republicans. Worse they do not care if we noticed or not.
Ron “puddin’ fingers” Desantis
😂😂😂😂
*desantimonious
@Stephane Gosselin Donald “tiny in the man department” Trump.
“shaky pudding finger”
That’s not going away anytime soon!
Trump’s imprisonment is the first step to make America great again.
The second is removing Biden to the nursing home.
” Hey!” ” Have You seen any 🐅 🐯 TIGERS Running around in Your City yet??” 😃 😀 😄 😁 🤣 😂 😃 😀 😄 😁 🤣
Trump 2024
Well not going to happen so too bad for U, Trump 2024
Republican’s KinderGarten New Era…..
VOTE THEM ALL OUT!
You can’t have any pudding unless you eat your meat 😋
@James Well, DeSantis certainly thinks that Florida kids don’t need any education about history that “might make them feel uncomfortable about race”.
So there’s that. Also Roger Waters pro-Putin stance in the early part of the invasion of Ukraine were downright disturbing
Doesn’t matter how old you are Pink Floyd is awesome and still to this day no artist has ever put on an equivalent laser show and if you have never heard Pink Floyd you should definitely check it out the music is timeless
@I Dissent Pop culture maybe, real culture includes a different type of music, like Delibes, Mozart or Chopin.
@I Dissent You expand your “culture”.
@I Dissent Pink Floyd is influential in pop culture to a certain extent but no more than that.
This is just great… The guy that can’t drink water normally is making fun of the guy that doesn’t know how to eat pudding. 🤣🤣
@Kiss My Axe What?
President Reject Trump shuffled into a bar.
He was carrying a duck under his left arm
The bartender: “You can’t bring that pig with you in here.”
The President Reject: “Bur it’s not a pig, it’s a duck.”
The bartender: “I wasn’t talking to you, I was talking to the duck.”
Speaking of the seditious old tub of rancid lard, here we have the original recipe for a Trump-Sandwich:
Two thick slices of soft white bread.
Two greasy slices of cheap baloney.
Two gallons of Russian dressing.
One tiny little squishy toadstool 🍄
If “Marathon Whining” was a recognized Olympic discipline, President Reject Trump would be the proud owner of a mountain of gold medals.
He has been whining incessantly 24/7 ever since he lost to Billary Clingon with 2.9 million votes in deficit back in 2016.
Almost seven years of ceaseless whining, that gotta be a tremendously bigly world record 🤣
@Agolf Twittler 🎃 dur dur dur dur dur never any facts kid stain
Can people please stop referring to SS as an “entitlement”. Sure, you are entitled because you’ve been paying into the program most of your life. The word “entitlement” connotes an unearned “gift” based on status (in this case, over 65 years of age).
You are so right about this , someone cleverly titled a entitlement when we all broke our backs to put into it and we should get all of what we deserve
@T. R. Campbell Let me just take a guess at how old you are.
and is a republican talking point
I want to see Jonah Goldberg and Jim Gaffigan in a movie playing brothers fighting over the last Hot Pocket.
😆
I just imagined Trump licking catsup off the wall while taking bites out a greasy hamburger in one hand and 2 bowl of ice cream in the other. Frightening.
@mile_high_topher the kremlin lawyer yes. The one that coerced you into voting for trump. 😂
@mile_high_topher telling me you answered a question instead of just answering the question is worse than just ignoring me altogether. Is it painful being this dumb? Is it exhausting? Seems like every single day you’re desperately trying to explain something ridiculous you said and it gets worse and worse. But you continue to do it, why?
@Kiss My Axe The one that convinced me Trump would do anything to gain the presidency, including conspiring with a hostile foreign nation.
@Kiss My Axe Worse for you, maybe, but your feelings mean literally nothing to me. Your question was answered. In fact, I utterly humiliated you in that thread.
The obvious response is a senior Whitehouse steward muttering while he cleans the ketchup from the wall, again . . . .
Anyone can make a more disgusting ad about trump. ANYONE!
Desantis, mcnasty! 😂😂😂😂😂
Well Damn!! These people are completely gone 🤬
“The enemy of my enemy is my friend.” Sorry, not in this case.
But 2 enemies attacking one another is peak entertainment!
the enema of the enema
Credit where credit is due, but this ad is so good it could easily pass as a Lincoln Project ad
Who says it wasn’t
@Randy DaytonaTrump said it wasn’t
@Jerel BozaTrue. He said it could pass for White.
Perfect
I love it…Jake is laughing his butt off when camera is off. 😂😂😂
You need to go back and look at when Jake Tapper interviewed Stephen Miller 😂
Tapper was stuttering, Miller kicked his butt!
The ad would have been perfect if it had shown DeSantis stealing the pudding cup from a senior’s dinner tray.
Or him giving his staff a creepy look while he finger bangs a snack pack
@Dean Romanado With those cold, lifeless eyes of his.
😂😂I don’t think people will forget that ad.. whoever made it, is loving all the attention about it I’m sure 😅
If this is the way Ron likes to eat his desert, there is a good chance that within a certain amount of time it will become law in Florida to eat every desert with your hands