Recent Post
- See woman emerge after 500 days alone in a cave
- Victor Blackwell cracks joke with guests during panel
- Harris issues warning about GOP in heated speech
- ‘Don’t fall for the okey-doke’: Harris issues warning about GOP in heated speech
- ‘Brilliant’ and ‘disgusting’: New Trump ad pokes fun at DeSantis’ alleged eating habit
53 comments
“The secret of FREEDOM lies in educating the public, whereas the secret of Tyranny lies in keeping them ignorant.”
Robespierre
@Mary Lamb Where does it say a resort needs a wall around it? Maybe he moved there because it has a wall. If he was smart, he’d have stayed in NY at the statute of limitations would have run out on his crimes. But instead he ran behind a wall.
@HelloUnedjucatedSnowflakes If Trump needs bots relentlessly posting out-of-context., it’s clear he’s not the people’s choice. The bot posts actually work against him. If I was Trump I’d try to shutter your operation.
@Mike B
Grow up.
“Civil Disobedience becomes a sacred duty when the State becomes lawless or corrupt.”
Mahatma Gandhi
@Rick Jones bot
@Ice 9 Snowflake BINGO!
@HelloUnedjucatedSnowflakes Did you storm the capital on Jan 6?
“If…..the machine of government…..is such that it requires you to be the agent of injustice to another, then, I say, break the LAW.”
Henry David Thoreau
GOP is OK with banning books, abortion, voting, education – how about helping ban assault weapons? I guess that makes too much sense.
@Mattyjay88 It’s wrong for you. What does that have to do with everyone else? Who is forcing this behavior on you and your children? Your child’s biggest threat is getting shot at school. What have you done about that?
@Theresa Lennon <--100% clown who falls for the lies
@Mattyjay88 so sorry if that happened to you,but we live in America, it should be live and let live! So much about second amendment rights, there are a lot more amendments!!
@Mattyjay88 That’s what woke is trying to separate people
“The hottest places in HELL are reserved for thyose who during times of great moral crisis maintained their neutrality.”
Dante Alighieri
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people🤣🤣🤣💀
The only good thing about the Dobbs decision, if that can even be said, is that we now see EXACTLY who our State Legislators are. Get out and VOTE. And don’t listen to campaign stage lies/ads LOOK THEM UP and see how they voted!
“In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.”
George Orwell
tells ya what a double standard you got
We never believed okey-doke, they are laughing stock 😂😂😂
Trolller
Crazy how the right has characterized this woman as a giggling idiot when they have Boebert and MTG representing them. Those women couldn’t deliver a speech this powerful in their dreams.
This lady hasn’t done 1 thing for 1 family in America.
@harold harris I told you how to educate yourself on the topic of discussion. It’s your choice to remain ignorant.
@Bruce Berry what are the aspirations of left and right wing ideology? I get a different answer from every person I ask, and my own definitions have always been blurry.
@Roe Jogan Of course she is…She’s the Vice President of the USA…
The haters definitely did not listen to what she said.
@Kathy Jones tell us how she is amazing
You assume they have ears
Damn right.
$5 earned, sir.
From Europe: Love this woman. She fights the good fight but she`s VERY under-rated. She`s the whole package. MTG and Boebert can`t hold a candle to her. NEVER.
Paid comment. Kamala is paying for comments. Too funny.
Has she been to the border yet? I guess you have to be talked to like a 2 year old. Did you ride the short yellow school bus Heidi?!
From America: You can have her.
@ScootMagoot46 How do you get the job of leaving positive comments? I would be God at that!
Love you so much. I pray for you daily and always keep you in hindsight.
Give it up, Kamala.
❤❤
If Biden needed over 25,000 ARMY troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💀
Gotta say I’m liking this new Kamala!!! 💯
@Mári Byrd at school.
@Clem Fandango*Celsius
***Freedom doesn’t tell us we can do anything we want.
We have a moral obligation and a responsibility, to consider the impact of our actions on other people*** (Rubyanne)
Harris has a good style.
Thank you for speaking the truth!!!
Veep Thoughts By Kamala Harris: “We got to take this seriously. Seriously as you are becoming you are forced to take it seriously.”
Bahahahah 😂😂😂 that was funny
Thank You VP , give us a VOICE and make them hear it !!!
God blessed us with both of you and Biden. Amen
HARRIS 🤮
@Noreen Q Biden as well 🤮
Madame Vice President you are truly shining in this moment like I knew you would! This is the Kamala Harris that I have always believed in and championed. As a fellow woman all I can say is you go girl! Many may have doubted but I knew that you would find your moment!