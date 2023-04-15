41 comments

  5. We are going back 50 years on everything, it’s really sad we specially women are losing our freedom, and after the unthinkable events of January 6t, if we don’t go out and vote, we are going to lose our Democracy.

    Reply

  6. Thankyou Kamala for speaking and tell them they can tell women what to do with their own bodies!

    Reply

  7. The more I have thought about the abortion rights. If GOP can tell women how to treat there body’s, then I think the men should be told that there lower ody should be surgically removed of any type of reproduction. In other words they must seamen free. I bet they wouldn’t like that.

    Reply

    1. @Keyspoet27 well we also have the easiest immigration laws where as most countries with quality healthcare tend to have the worst.countries like denmark, finland, sweden all have high quality healthcare but little to no immigration.

      Reply

    2. ​@Louise Naleski the worst part of adoption is that only babies are wanted. Most kids age out of the system. We have several thousand kids up for adoption, most won’t get adopted.

      Reply

    3. ​@Nick Milky be glad you’re not a woman. You don’t have to bleed and deal with pain on your period, you don’t have to deal with a hysterectomy or die, you don’t have to have a mammogram as much as we do to try to avoid a mastectomy. It’s been said that a woman comes closest to dying while giving birth, that’s still an issue as women still die giving birth. Healthcare IS AN ISSUE.

      Reply

  9. City of Glendale was a sundown city yet we don’t learn about that history in school. Because they don’t want to come clean and really heal their history, they hope people will forget.

    Reply

  13. LOVE LOVE LOVE OUR BELOVED ♥️🇺🇸VP KAMALA HARRIS. May the ALMIGHTY Continue to 🙏🏽 Bless & Protect her, Our Beloved 💖🇺🇸USA President Joe Biden and their families. 👐GOD BLESS AMERICA🇺🇸!

    Reply

  15. The people she’s calling out are gonna be so triggered by her attempt to curtail their freedom to take away the freedoms of those they are bigoted against.

    Reply

  17. Actually the US is always observed by the whole world. Madam Vice President has the courage to speak up, so don’t let her down and elevate all your claims so freedom is not taken away from you all.

    Reply

  18. Makes me happy to hear Vice President Harris say it how it is. We all need to hear sane, honest and sensible leadership stand up against extremists in our societies. I am Australian and what happens around the world affects all of us. In the future our children will study the history of Trumpism just as we studied McCarthyism and wonder how things got so bad. We will also learn about the good people who stood against the bad and won.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.