41 comments
My new catch phrase- don’t fall for the okie doke! ❤
@snoop ok Comrade… keep in mind Russian Trolls.
@Scooter Magee like you
History has trauma
That’s the new bumper sticker “Don’t fall for the okey-doke.”
@Paul A 👈. You can’t even spell her name 😂🤣😂🤡
@Makaveli If that is true she probably regrets her action/s, has she made amends since then?
She’s 100% correct to call them out. The world is watching.
@Rick Jones drunk on the truth
@Anne Venditti 👈. She is the worse Vp ever.
We are going back 50 years on everything, it’s really sad we specially women are losing our freedom, and after the unthinkable events of January 6t, if we don’t go out and vote, we are going to lose our Democracy.
Women aren’t losing rights, your giving most of them to men playing dress up😕
Every State should decide whether they approve of abortion or not.That is what Trump agrees with.
Thankyou Kamala for speaking and tell them they can tell women what to do with their own bodies!
Thank you for not giving your cringeworthy cackles
So what’s the definition of a woman?
The more I have thought about the abortion rights. If GOP can tell women how to treat there body’s, then I think the men should be told that there lower ody should be surgically removed of any type of reproduction. In other words they must seamen free. I bet they wouldn’t like that.
@Keyspoet27 well we also have the easiest immigration laws where as most countries with quality healthcare tend to have the worst.countries like denmark, finland, sweden all have high quality healthcare but little to no immigration.
@Louise Naleski the worst part of adoption is that only babies are wanted. Most kids age out of the system. We have several thousand kids up for adoption, most won’t get adopted.
@Nick Milky be glad you’re not a woman. You don’t have to bleed and deal with pain on your period, you don’t have to deal with a hysterectomy or die, you don’t have to have a mammogram as much as we do to try to avoid a mastectomy. It’s been said that a woman comes closest to dying while giving birth, that’s still an issue as women still die giving birth. Healthcare IS AN ISSUE.
@Keyspoet27 please show us the statistics on women dying in child birth
She Got That RIGHT 🤨🤨🤨
City of Glendale was a sundown city yet we don’t learn about that history in school. Because they don’t want to come clean and really heal their history, they hope people will forget.
History is written by the Victor after all.
Thank you madame Vice President! Continue to speak truth to power!👏🏿
Thank God, she’s so intelligent it makes us proud to be human! Go Veep!
Is that what your boyfriend thinks too?
@Christian 153 Which one?
@Jeff Cool 🤮🤮🤮
You must be the mayor of brown town.
Heals up harris worse Vp in history
Thank you so very, very much for all of your support and fighting for us all! ❤
🤮🤮🤮
LOVE LOVE LOVE OUR BELOVED ♥️🇺🇸VP KAMALA HARRIS. May the ALMIGHTY Continue to 🙏🏽 Bless & Protect her, Our Beloved 💖🇺🇸USA President Joe Biden and their families. 👐GOD BLESS AMERICA🇺🇸!
🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮
“Don’t fall for the okey doke” Perfection!
The people she’s calling out are gonna be so triggered by her attempt to curtail their freedom to take away the freedoms of those they are bigoted against.
Let’s Go Kamala.
Actually the US is always observed by the whole world. Madam Vice President has the courage to speak up, so don’t let her down and elevate all your claims so freedom is not taken away from you all.
Makes me happy to hear Vice President Harris say it how it is. We all need to hear sane, honest and sensible leadership stand up against extremists in our societies. I am Australian and what happens around the world affects all of us. In the future our children will study the history of Trumpism just as we studied McCarthyism and wonder how things got so bad. We will also learn about the good people who stood against the bad and won.
SAID BY THE CURRENT VP OF THE USA!