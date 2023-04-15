Recent Post
29 comments
Victor Blackwell? What? More like Forrest Blackwell from Lego City Undercover. Lol!
Tv Gold👊🏿
I’ll take it. A little humor and a little love. Bring more of this.
aw shes sweet
Looks like Pharoahs to me
Another woke
Spellcheck failed you. It’s “Another joke” sense of humor is a wonderful trait
That was a nice comeback by her👍🏾
When do we stop talking black & white?
When America becomes a socialist republic😑
WHEN EVERYBODYS THE SAME SHADE
Victor Blackwell seems like a good dude.
A true maga nightmare !😅
Why?
Love it
Something of importance going on in Sudan!!
Love Victor, he’s straight up!
Bald black men are in!💪💙👊💯
Victor has really come into his own – after leaving Saturday mornings w/ that woman who consistently seemed to want to castrate her male news associates.
Seriously, he is great and thriving in his new daily news. Thanks CNN.
Thanks Victor.
( the bald guy in the middle shot of the 3 Black Amigos) 🙂 Love it it!
Lol cute
😂😂😂 Love bald men!
Why call someone’s skin color into anything? Sounds bigoted to me. The pandering is ludicrous. Mutual admiration society. Shouldn’t competence be the idea?
Men that are bald in the front are thinkers, Men that are bald in the back are lovers, And men that are bald all over just think they’re lovers
