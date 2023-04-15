29 comments

  15. Victor has really come into his own – after leaving Saturday mornings w/ that woman who consistently seemed to want to castrate her male news associates.
    Seriously, he is great and thriving in his new daily news. Thanks CNN.
    Thanks Victor.
    ( the bald guy in the middle shot of the 3 Black Amigos) 🙂 Love it it!

    Reply

  18. Why call someone’s skin color into anything? Sounds bigoted to me. The pandering is ludicrous. Mutual admiration society. Shouldn’t competence be the idea?

    Reply

  19. Men that are bald in the front are thinkers, Men that are bald in the back are lovers, And men that are bald all over just think they’re lovers

    Reply

  20. If you are not in the financial market space right now, you are making a huge mistake. I understand that it could be due to ignorance, but if you want to make your money work for you, prevent inflation from eroding your savings, build generational wealth, and cultivate good habits and financial knowledge, you must be in the market.

    Reply

    2. Mrs Karen Gomez is the only one I can leave my investment with and think less about it, she is my money maker. I just received $24,300 of my investment last month. I am very happy because she is leading me to financial freedom.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.