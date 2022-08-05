Brittney Griner shouldn’t have had to endure trial, White House says | USA TODAY

  1. She also should’ve known Russian law after 7 years… What she did was proved that she’d used illegal drugs while there. Not a smuggler but that’s Russia…

    1. bringing in illegal substances into another country is smuggling….i’m not an english speaker and even i know that.

    2. Meanwhile 99.9% of America probably doesn’t know the first 5 amendments. Get off the soapbox.

  3. She was RUGHTFULLY DETAINED for breaking their law, as we would have done to them for the same. Grow up.

  8. Actually Griner got a lighter sentence than Marc Fogel another American in Russian prison who received a 14-year sentence for trying to enter the country with a half ounce of medical marijuana. I don’t remember hearing that he was included in the trade offer.

    4. @Stock Indices dude just say it sucks. You don’t need to make a half ounce of weed seem worse then it is

  9. Look at it this way, 9 1/2 years to be drug-free, learn a new language, and possibly even rediscover an appreciation for this nation and its flag…

  13. Brittney won’t have to hear the National Anthem for at least the next 9 years. She got her wish in a way!

  14. She isn’t wrongfully detained by any means. Break the law and you need to suffer the consequences.

  15. Meanwhile. My homeboy is doing 5 years in prison here in Texas for have cannibus oil because it’s considered a controlled substance. Nobody’s moving mountains to try and free him. I guess maybe if he played basketball on a sub par level it would be different.

  16. Everyone in the United States who’s ever been arrested for marijuana possession should’ve never endured what they endured so I don’t care

  18. There are Americans doing life for weed, under the 3 strike laws, why are we worried about Brittney, she’s not being held hostage.

  19. If Griner is wrongfully detained for what she had in her possession, then there’s a lot of people who’s also wrongfully detained in our American jail that hasn’t been let out.. 🤷🏽‍♂️

    Reply

  20. I messed up my entire life, because I got high (go go go)
    I lost my kids and wife, because I got high (say what say what say what?)
    Now I’m sleepin’ in a russian penal colony and I know why (why man?)

    (Yeah yeah)
    ‘Cause I got high
    Because I got high
    Because I got high

