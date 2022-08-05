Brittney Griner shouldn’t have had to endure trial, White House says | USA TODAY

Recent Post
34 comments
She also should’ve known Russian law after 7 years… What she did was proved that she’d used illegal drugs while there. Not a smuggler but that’s Russia…
bringing in illegal substances into another country is smuggling….i’m not an english speaker and even i know that.
Meanwhile 99.9% of America probably doesn’t know the first 5 amendments. Get off the soapbox.
“Wrongfully detained”? Seriously 🙄😁
She was RUGHTFULLY DETAINED for breaking their law, as we would have done to them for the same. Grow up.
Does she ever speak from the mind or just read what’s in front of her
She wants us to know she can read.
This isn’t the time or place for that.
Wrongfully detaining her how? She broke their laws.
This administration is a joke
He broke the Law
“All animals are equal but some animals are more equal than others”
Actually Griner got a lighter sentence than Marc Fogel another American in Russian prison who received a 14-year sentence for trying to enter the country with a half ounce of medical marijuana. I don’t remember hearing that he was included in the trade offer.
Lol
@Stock Indices Were these concentrates she was busted with?
@Stock Indices happy Juneteenth!
@Stock Indices dude just say it sucks. You don’t need to make a half ounce of weed seem worse then it is
@Stock Indices what source said only .70? It is fully wrapped in a package when they found it.
Look at it this way, 9 1/2 years to be drug-free, learn a new language, and possibly even rediscover an appreciation for this nation and its flag…
wrongfully detained??? If this wasn’t a celebrity being held in Russia would anybody even care????
I bet she regrets taking that knee now, poetic justice… LOL
Her attitude is insulting , Russia should make an example out of this situation
Brittney won’t have to hear the National Anthem for at least the next 9 years. She got her wish in a way!
This…… is true
😆
In the immortal words of my speech therapist Cardi-B
“OHHHH NO YOU DI—–INT” 🤣
She isn’t wrongfully detained by any means. Break the law and you need to suffer the consequences.
Meanwhile. My homeboy is doing 5 years in prison here in Texas for have cannibus oil because it’s considered a controlled substance. Nobody’s moving mountains to try and free him. I guess maybe if he played basketball on a sub par level it would be different.
Everyone in the United States who’s ever been arrested for marijuana possession should’ve never endured what they endured so I don’t care
she broke their laws, which usually involves a trial.
There are Americans doing life for weed, under the 3 strike laws, why are we worried about Brittney, she’s not being held hostage.
If Griner is wrongfully detained for what she had in her possession, then there’s a lot of people who’s also wrongfully detained in our American jail that hasn’t been let out.. 🤷🏽♂️
And ? Gotta start somewhere.
I messed up my entire life, because I got high (go go go)
I lost my kids and wife, because I got high (say what say what say what?)
Now I’m sleepin’ in a russian penal colony and I know why (why man?)
(Yeah yeah)
‘Cause I got high
Because I got high
Because I got high