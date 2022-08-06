Recent Post
- Monkeypox continues to spread as US repeats COVID-like mistakes | USA TODAY
- White House declares monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency | USA TODAY
- Brittney Griner shouldn’t have had to endure trial, White House says | USA TODAY
- Cincinnati Zoo welcomes new baby hippo to family | USA TODAY
- Brittney Griner sentenced to nine years in Russia for drug charges | USA TODAY
32 comments
Despite the economic downturn,I’m so happy. I have been earning $ 60,000 returns from my $7,000 investment every 13 day’s.
Lol this scam is so annoying
Count me in because I’m placing my trades with Expert Angelia,This is the kind of information that we don’t get from most Youtubers I will get in touch with her right now.
SCAM ALERT 🚨 🚨 🚨
WOW I would love to invest how can I invest my nest egg and pention
How is it a health emergency when it’s for the most part only effecting a small group of people (male to male partners/people they come into close contact with) … this is insane…
Makes sense as to why it would effect that population
@Danielle Atterberry It’s not true. 1. They are only testing gay people and its hard to get tested if you are not a gay man, 2. despite this difficulty Indiana still has 20% cases in straight women.
@Aaron Jones WHO SAID I was in risky behaviour?! I am a woman
@Starri X My sister I didn’t mean to offend you. I was not trying to point to you as being in RISKY Behavior. Meant to say anyone living a risky life can put themselves in danger. Forgive me for how I worded that. Again I don’t know you and it was not meant towards you. Please know that. Peace ✌️🕊️🕊️
Here we go again….. the Sequel for the Sheeple!!!! So glad I ignore EVERYTHING that comes out of D.C.!
Monkeypox today should be rename new Americanpox or that call Pelosipox
Nah it’s pridepox
How the actual Fffffffffff can we be unprepared after going through what we just gone through??
Yay I can’t wait to see zoom meetings back 💀
Frl
No touch pee-pee, problem solved
*MASK UP! TIME TO START STUFFING THOSE BALLOT BOXES!!!*
THEY are going to do everything they can to end this outbreak……L M A O!!!!!!!!!!!! RIGHT….. just like everything else.🤣😂
What were they doing before! Oh, I remembered, they were busy selling weapons to Ukraine.
Stop the gas lighting and hysteria !!!!
As well as an outbreak of even more cynical sarcasm in the social media comments.
How came that about?
close bath houses, avoid sweaty cracks
What she said: ‘We are going to do everything we can to end this outbreak…‘
What I heard: ‘blah blah blah…’
Just make college online again
No doubt where that came from!
Nerp! Not today Satan!
I pray this outbreak is quickly contained. However, I do see a possible future nationwide lockdown if the government is slow to react; the COVID Pandemic cannot be repeated for the sake of the sanity and safety for all Mankind.
🤣🤣🤣
God will protect us keep the faith everything else will work it self out 🐵 pox ,covic,cancer all those evil disease.
So as you know, uh, we’re going to, uh, make the pharma as much money as we, uh, promised them, uh, we
Still can’t believe youtube deactivated the dislike button