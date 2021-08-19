Bull Bay & Harbour View Pounded by Tropical Storm Grace | TVJ News – August 17 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
But why them people love drive through those kind of water?
When will the media start asking these politicians tough questions? Why is it Everytime rain falls the roads are destroyed? Why are roads being built without drainage?
Yep
Take this from me Jamaica will become like Haiti because of the terrible politicians we’ve had from 1962. The dollar has devalued to $155, so watch in 10yrs when it reach $400….JLPNP must go now
The government doesn’t raise the usd dunce
@MojiiVeVo
Another diehard in their feelings. Where did I say they did? When it reach $400 in 10yrs a hope you can protect yourself because it will be dog nyam dog a road. A bread is $450 shops start sell two slice. Even a squeeze of toothpaste to brush your teeth shop selling now for $30.
Couple years from now I’ll be the prime minister and don’t worry I’ll lead the people right
MojiiVeVo Wow! Good luck with that.
That mi say them both need to pock up, we need a new party
ty God my family and me still alive
The road detolerate
Sometimes we have to take serious things make jokes
As the saying goes, “likkle joke better than quarrel”.
TVJ you are very bright how you can’t call people video amateur
A that mi a seh to
The roads starts to detalerate, that’s a good one
Not because you have all your teeth.
@Jodi Francis
When jamaicans are gonna start put lawsuit’s on the government for all these damage caused by bad road conditions smh
The crime rate in Jamaica is not Detolarating we need to Retolerate Peace and unity.
It’s. The. Chinese. Road. This. His. What. Happing. In. China. What. Happened. To. The. Drains
the money wa andrew a thief him affie spend it back and fix U SEE GOD NA SLEEP
The road detalrate bite of the week
Grace detalarate..the road
good one..
meme incoming
Bite of the week detolarate
This man with the missing tooth must be popcaan family. him sounds like poppy
A muss playdough make Dem yah road yah
That’s alot of water road no good