Calabar Look to Reclaim Boys’ Champs Title – May 3 2021

TOPICS:
Calabar Look to Reclaim Boys' Champs Title - May 3 2021 1

May 4, 2021

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

18 Comments on "Calabar Look to Reclaim Boys’ Champs Title – May 3 2021"

  1. Oneil Spence | May 4, 2021 at 11:36 AM | Reply

    C bar💚💚

  2. Ceriloy | May 4, 2021 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    Yes dem need fi tek it back 💚💚💚💚💚

  3. Damali Lewis | May 4, 2021 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    😂😂😂 keep dreaming y’all would be lucky to come 2nd

    • Television Jamaica | May 4, 2021 at 3:18 PM | Reply

      Thank you for your feedback

    • Michael Evans | May 4, 2021 at 4:14 PM | Reply

      Calabar dount dream they never dream they always show up wen its matters……Remember wen a lion R……….you know what time is it……there is No pressure on Calabar I want u to know that and understand that too…..so the strain is not on Calabar to win champs that the beauty of it……………sopriseing and shock and Awww will be the topic…..for champs

    • Damali Lewis | May 4, 2021 at 4:46 PM | Reply

      @Michael Evans okay make sure your here on the 15th. You will see then

  4. Mikhail Johnson | May 4, 2021 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    Let’s go CBAR!!!

  5. akino ricketts | May 4, 2021 at 1:07 PM | Reply

    claim what….?

  6. Cleavon Hinds | May 4, 2021 at 1:33 PM | Reply

    Fortis

  7. Alicia Mitchell | May 4, 2021 at 2:23 PM | Reply

    CALABAR FOR LIFE 💚💚🙏🙏

  8. Os Mcleod | May 4, 2021 at 2:52 PM | Reply

    Cbar, Cbar, Cbar…

  9. Television Jamaica | May 4, 2021 at 3:18 PM | Reply

    SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE – https://bit.ly/2wemqUQ
    For the Latest Jamaican news, sports, weather reports, entertaining polls and information for the entire family

  10. Shotta | May 4, 2021 at 8:42 PM | Reply

    C-BAR!

  11. Raimundo Laurencia | May 4, 2021 at 10:51 PM | Reply

    Who cares about Calabar? Let’s not forget how that spoiled brat the “captain” was highly disrespectful to the physics teacher and possibly others.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.