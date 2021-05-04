Young Jamaican Woman Making her Name in the Creative Industry | A Ray of Hope | TVJ News

Painting is my reprieve it's the story of a teen from Falmouth, Trelawny who is not only on a mission to make her name in the creative industry but is saving every penny she earns to make her dreams come true more in this evening's edition of A Ray of Hope.
Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
How can I get in touch with Zoya? I want to buy paintings and help but laptop. What an inspiration.
Chenelle_designs
Chenelle_Design on INSTAGRAM, YOU CAN SEND HER A DM
Loving the art, keep doing the work
God bless you girl. I hope someone capable will see this and get you the help you need.
Wow. I love 💕 this.
God will bless u sweetie continue n the right path 🙏
Keep up the good work!!! You really have many talents, stay focused and continue to excel!
Nice, you will make it Zoya 👍🏽🙌🇯🇲
Thank you ❤
Well done . This is really great.
Dose she have IG page we would want to purchase a fue piece of her art work
Yes hun
It’s chenelle_designs
You go, girl! ✊🏾
Wow!!!! BEAUTIFUL!!
Pretty drawing
Hip hip hurray….God’s speed girl
Beautiful ❤❤❤
I felt so much Joy Princess Zoya from watching you and your amazing talent, happy to help in any way I can ca I turned to drawing and writing poems in my times of sadness also when I was younger and got a sponsor to put my work in an exhibition so I’m praying we all can do the same. Firstly, write all the money you are going to need and start on your mission with a Gofundme page. I have faith and confidence in you. Happy to buy a piece of your artwork. God will continue to Bless you🙏🏿🖤💛💚
Congratulations cuz
It’s a blessing zaya 😍😍😍
Wow this girl is Talented
Creativity
💯👍🏽💯👌🏽
I love your attitude you will get there It will take time just keep on the same track
Put dem online zoya yu cah lose…