May 4, 2021

 

Painting is my reprieve it's the story of a teen from Falmouth, Trelawny who is not only on a mission to make her name in the creative industry but is saving every penny she earns to make her dreams come true more in this evening's edition of A Ray of Hope.

24 Comments on "Young Jamaican Woman Making her Name in the Creative Industry | A Ray of Hope | TVJ News"

  1. Kingsley Gobourne | May 4, 2021 at 11:43 AM | Reply

    How can I get in touch with Zoya? I want to buy paintings and help but laptop. What an inspiration.

  2. Mr Clay | May 4, 2021 at 1:10 PM | Reply

    Loving the art, keep doing the work

  3. April -m | May 4, 2021 at 1:13 PM | Reply

    God bless you girl. I hope someone capable will see this and get you the help you need.

  4. jennifer freckleton | May 4, 2021 at 1:36 PM | Reply

    Wow. I love 💕 this.

  5. Virgo British | May 4, 2021 at 1:39 PM | Reply

    God will bless u sweetie continue n the right path 🙏

  6. PATRA TYRELL | May 4, 2021 at 1:44 PM | Reply

    Keep up the good work!!! You really have many talents, stay focused and continue to excel!

  7. Mel S | May 4, 2021 at 1:45 PM | Reply

    Nice, you will make it Zoya 👍🏽🙌🇯🇲

  8. Suzette Butler Crafts. | May 4, 2021 at 2:06 PM | Reply

    Well done . This is really great.

  9. Jon-paul Campbell | May 4, 2021 at 2:37 PM | Reply

    Dose she have IG page we would want to purchase a fue piece of her art work

  10. HIMMBelljuvo | May 4, 2021 at 3:08 PM | Reply

    You go, girl! ✊🏾

  11. Decoda Sirjue | May 4, 2021 at 4:11 PM | Reply

    Wow!!!! BEAUTIFUL!!

  12. Sham Thomas | May 4, 2021 at 4:35 PM | Reply

    Pretty drawing

  13. Pearline Robinson | May 4, 2021 at 4:47 PM | Reply

    Hip hip hurray….God’s speed girl

  14. Meggan Murray | May 4, 2021 at 5:22 PM | Reply

    Beautiful ❤❤❤

  15. Empress Jade Simeon Ellis | May 4, 2021 at 6:04 PM | Reply

    I felt so much Joy Princess Zoya from watching you and your amazing talent, happy to help in any way I can ca I turned to drawing and writing poems in my times of sadness also when I was younger and got a sponsor to put my work in an exhibition so I’m praying we all can do the same. Firstly, write all the money you are going to need and start on your mission with a Gofundme page. I have faith and confidence in you. Happy to buy a piece of your artwork. God will continue to Bless you🙏🏿🖤💛💚

  16. Paulette Johnson | May 4, 2021 at 6:40 PM | Reply

    Congratulations cuz

  17. Shotta G | May 4, 2021 at 6:55 PM | Reply

    It’s a blessing zaya 😍😍😍

  18. Critical Thinker | May 4, 2021 at 7:19 PM | Reply

    Wow this girl is Talented
    Creativity
    💯👍🏽💯👌🏽

  19. Dahlia allen | May 4, 2021 at 9:27 PM | Reply

    I love your attitude you will get there It will take time just keep on the same track

  20. kriis kriis | May 4, 2021 at 9:52 PM | Reply

    Put dem online zoya yu cah lose…

