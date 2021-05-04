4 Homeless Jamaicans Attacked in Corporate Area | TVJ News

The suspect who was taken into custody three months ago following the killing of five homeless men has again been being detained after four street people were attacked in the corporate area on Sunday.
Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
It seems the authorities in Jamaica is stupid why did they let him out in the first place
Yow mi a tell yuh dem system slack, dem only go hard when it is in their interest…
They don’t have sufficient evidence to keep him in custody and to charge him
Not enough evidence as to the court do he can walk free to go do the same crime again.the ha court system is s failure
I wonder what’s the motive
Who would attack homeless persons..so savage and heartless .But if the accused dont answer to man he will answer to God one day…
So unu mean Fe tell me say unu Neva Fe the man a mental exam when unu did catch him de first time.
No sa unu government want de murder Dem Fe continue. Why would they let that suspect out to walk the streets. Her we have more homeless injured and the same man in the vicinity. Don’t tell me about evidence and coincidence.
It’s not always the people, if the government gets involved and let people out to continue crimes and killings, we can’t blame the people. If that man kills anyone it will be the government’s fault. SMFH
lol
It’s obvious he’s the same culprit carrying out those acts. Place him in an inner chamber in the jailhouse. What kind of evidence are you looking for? Was there someone who saw him do it? Guess not. Did it happen while he was in custody?
The justice system again locked 🔒 him up and dash wa the key wat hard in a that and that is y I have no love ❤ the USA
who was this crazy man? it is very simple question. keep stakes that it was a broker.