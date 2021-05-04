4 Homeless Jamaicans Attacked in Corporate Area | TVJ News

The suspect who was taken into custody three months ago following the killing of five homeless men has again been being detained after four street people were attacked in the corporate area on Sunday.

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday