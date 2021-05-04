New Covid Containment Measures Coming | Jamaica to Ban Trinidad Flights – May 4 2021

TOPICS:
New Covid Containment Measures Coming | Jamaica to Ban Trinidad Flights - May 4 2021 1

May 4, 2021

 

New Covid containment measures to be outlined later today in parliament with the measures announced on April 13th expiring earlier this morning, May 4th.

0:00 – Introduction
4:30 – 2 Million Dollar Fine
9:08 – Coastal Erosion Wreaking Havoc
15:45 – The Business Minute

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

46 Comments on "New Covid Containment Measures Coming | Jamaica to Ban Trinidad Flights – May 4 2021"

  1. Karlene Spencer | May 4, 2021 at 3:11 PM | Reply

    Only You alone can help us Lord

  2. Dawn P | May 4, 2021 at 3:11 PM | Reply

    Good afternoon Anthony, It’s been awhile. Thanks for bringing us the news.

  3. Television Jamaica | May 4, 2021 at 3:15 PM | Reply

    SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE – https://bit.ly/2wemqUQ
    For the Latest Jamaican news, sports, weather reports, entertaining polls and information for the entire family

  4. Rowan Richards | May 4, 2021 at 3:22 PM | Reply

    Dr Guy when not in powe always know What to do.

  5. claudia | May 4, 2021 at 3:32 PM | Reply

    USA have Brazilian UK Indian and us v but Jamaica did not black them UK have one deaths yesterday🙉

  6. claudia | May 4, 2021 at 3:34 PM | Reply

    It’s coming through us

  7. Supreme Relaxation | May 4, 2021 at 3:35 PM | Reply

    How much people watching Jamaican news from USA 🇺🇸? 🤔

  8. Dennis Jones | May 4, 2021 at 3:59 PM | Reply

    Why I have to see this lady every time she never talked before

  9. WN MCK | May 4, 2021 at 4:14 PM | Reply

    If Jamaica border keep closing it will spiraling into a catastrophic like never seen before and most of these hotels will runs into bankruptcy what are we going to say then it is in the interest of everyone of us to follow the rules ignorance is not an excuse for the hardship coming

    • CabinFever | May 4, 2021 at 6:27 PM | Reply

      @allaroundme 99% of ppl seem to only believe the TV, MSM & GOVT LIES! Its also difficult to do research when google removes the accurate info because they don’t want you to know! If this was Truely a pandemic ppl would be dropping like flies in the street & the govt wouldn’t need to coerce ppl to get a vax! What’s being disguised as a “vaccine” ISN’T! Its an Untested, Never before used Gene Therapy! The protein spike it inserts in your cells won’t work & you WILL develope a Cytokine Storm after you get the next flu virus, which will overwhelm your immune system & cause serious side effects/death! Do YOU want to be the Guinea Pigs for this poison? If you take their poison gene therapy thats what you are because it has Never been tested!

    • Brandon Brown | May 4, 2021 at 6:50 PM | Reply

      @allaroundme educate them please cause dem believe everything they see on tell lie vision lol

    • MA | May 4, 2021 at 7:08 PM | Reply

      You’re more concerned with commerce over lives? Really?

    • iquivalent badness | May 4, 2021 at 7:10 PM | Reply

      @MA 🙏👍👏

    • CabinFever | May 4, 2021 at 9:01 PM | Reply

      @MA When have all these hotels & other biz been shut down over a Corona virus aka the flu? Did you just stay locked in your home, afraid to go put during every flu season? No, you didn’t because then like now, there’s Nothing to fear for the majority of the ppulation. There isn’t a deadly pandemic happening, you’re being lied to just like almost every country in the world. Check death stats on govt website for previous yrs “All Cause Mortality” & you’ll find that there are few excess deaths now. It’s a psyop to make big pharma TRILLIONS with so called vaccines that won’t stop with this one, they’ve already got hundreds more in the works & will invent something else in a lab & tell you you Must Have them too! Increase your Vitamin D & Zinc as 98% of ppl are deficient as are all dark skinned ppl no matter how much sunlight! Ask your “health experts” govt & Dr’s why they don’t prescribe Ivermectin or Hydroxychloroquine & other cheap, effective & safe theraputics. I’ll answer because they won’t or will lie, If there were an effective theraputic/treatment then these so called “vaccines” couldn’t be approved under “Emergency Use Only” as EXPERIMENTAL! We’ve been lied to so that big pharma can force you to take their untested poison to make Money! Event 201 took place Oct 2019 & had 100’s of scientists plan out this exact senario! Look up Agenda 20/30, LOCKSTEP. If you get the shot its in you forever!

  10. C. M. | May 4, 2021 at 4:32 PM | Reply

    I love watching midday news with “the business minute”

  11. Audrey Wilson | May 4, 2021 at 5:04 PM | Reply

    Just imagine the Cayman Island is still locked down from last year. Mr pm why the rush take it easy my God

  12. Caz Robinson | May 4, 2021 at 5:15 PM | Reply

    Case in England ate lower than Jamaica. So they need to check their information.

  13. Shana Huston | May 4, 2021 at 5:39 PM | Reply

    People life of to go on, people are suffering, criminals are taking more life than covid-19.

  14. Novlett Stephen | May 4, 2021 at 5:52 PM | Reply

    Re the hardware, the sea taking back it’s course, nature cannot be contained for so long.

  15. G -smith | May 4, 2021 at 6:31 PM | Reply

    Some time mi afi laugh 😄 enuh, father God a weh mankind a come to with this man made virus 🤐🤐🤐🤐

  16. kk chanel | May 4, 2021 at 8:04 PM | Reply

    And over here already small I hope it dont spread else I am ready to jamaica must find away this serious yes

  17. Marcia Samuels | May 4, 2021 at 8:17 PM | Reply

    I too am waiting for my $69000 from fly Jamaica they gave me a bounce check that the bank charged me for.

  18. George Christopher | May 4, 2021 at 9:16 PM | Reply

    The wisest thing that should be on every wise individual list is to invest in different stream of income that don’t depend on the government to bring money especially now that the pandemic is hitting economy pretty hard.

    • Camila Sana | May 4, 2021 at 9:40 PM | Reply

      Most people remain poor only because friends and relatives stopped them against Investing and trading cryptocurrency while the wise ones kept Investing and growing higher financially.

    • Khan Nada | May 4, 2021 at 9:45 PM | Reply

      I’ve got 12th winning with Mr Harry John, his really the best, I’ve made a lot of profits during this period of pandemic.

    • Amir Laila | May 4, 2021 at 9:47 PM | Reply

      I’ve never heard or seen any of her clients complain of lost…. I think his just too lucrative and perfect for this job.

    • Tang Wu | May 4, 2021 at 9:48 PM | Reply

      Many reviews about him always on YouTube I think I’ll trade with him. I really want to win too

    • Chen Gao | May 4, 2021 at 9:49 PM | Reply

      Thanks for commenting, I will refer you trade analyst and accountant to make good income, go more on digital assets, I’m not a fan blowing my own trumpet but I assure you are in good hands in making it huge 🚀💰

  19. Shurma Julien | May 4, 2021 at 9:55 PM | Reply

    But Trinidad borders closed since March last year so I’m confused by the ban?

  20. Wedderburn Comedies And Workout | May 4, 2021 at 10:07 PM | Reply

    Only God can heal and help us

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.