New Covid Containment Measures Coming | Jamaica to Ban Trinidad Flights – May 4 2021

New Covid containment measures to be outlined later today in parliament with the measures announced on April 13th expiring earlier this morning, May 4th.
0:00 – Introduction
4:30 – 2 Million Dollar Fine
9:08 – Coastal Erosion Wreaking Havoc
15:45 – The Business Minute
Only You alone can help us Lord
How about the lord helping us and we use our GOD given brain and help ourselves too.
LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL . And that is the root of why Jamaica is getting worst each day
Amen sister
I already did by providing a vaccin!
God help those who help themselves
Good afternoon Anthony, It’s been awhile. Thanks for bringing us the news.
Thank you for your feedback
You never hear that the sea going to take back is course
Dr Guy when not in powe always know What to do.
USA have Brazilian UK Indian and us v but Jamaica did not black them UK have one deaths yesterday🙉
It’s coming through us
How much people watching Jamaican news from USA 🇺🇸? 🤔
I am every day…Let me ask…How many people watching USA new from Jamaica? 😁👍
Here here
@Donna Jacksin only jamaican
Why I have to see this lady every time she never talked before
If Jamaica border keep closing it will spiraling into a catastrophic like never seen before and most of these hotels will runs into bankruptcy what are we going to say then it is in the interest of everyone of us to follow the rules ignorance is not an excuse for the hardship coming
@allaroundme 99% of ppl seem to only believe the TV, MSM & GOVT LIES! Its also difficult to do research when google removes the accurate info because they don’t want you to know! If this was Truely a pandemic ppl would be dropping like flies in the street & the govt wouldn’t need to coerce ppl to get a vax! What’s being disguised as a “vaccine” ISN’T! Its an Untested, Never before used Gene Therapy! The protein spike it inserts in your cells won’t work & you WILL develope a Cytokine Storm after you get the next flu virus, which will overwhelm your immune system & cause serious side effects/death! Do YOU want to be the Guinea Pigs for this poison? If you take their poison gene therapy thats what you are because it has Never been tested!
@allaroundme educate them please cause dem believe everything they see on tell lie vision lol
You’re more concerned with commerce over lives? Really?
@MA 🙏👍👏
@MA When have all these hotels & other biz been shut down over a Corona virus aka the flu? Did you just stay locked in your home, afraid to go put during every flu season? No, you didn’t because then like now, there’s Nothing to fear for the majority of the ppulation. There isn’t a deadly pandemic happening, you’re being lied to just like almost every country in the world. Check death stats on govt website for previous yrs “All Cause Mortality” & you’ll find that there are few excess deaths now. It’s a psyop to make big pharma TRILLIONS with so called vaccines that won’t stop with this one, they’ve already got hundreds more in the works & will invent something else in a lab & tell you you Must Have them too! Increase your Vitamin D & Zinc as 98% of ppl are deficient as are all dark skinned ppl no matter how much sunlight! Ask your “health experts” govt & Dr’s why they don’t prescribe Ivermectin or Hydroxychloroquine & other cheap, effective & safe theraputics. I’ll answer because they won’t or will lie, If there were an effective theraputic/treatment then these so called “vaccines” couldn’t be approved under “Emergency Use Only” as EXPERIMENTAL! We’ve been lied to so that big pharma can force you to take their untested poison to make Money! Event 201 took place Oct 2019 & had 100’s of scientists plan out this exact senario! Look up Agenda 20/30, LOCKSTEP. If you get the shot its in you forever!
I love watching midday news with “the business minute”
Just imagine the Cayman Island is still locked down from last year. Mr pm why the rush take it easy my God
The same jamaican ppl putting him under pressure. Dem want to have their cake and eat it
Cayman economy and dollars stronger
Case in England ate lower than Jamaica. So they need to check their information.
Todays count is 1
People life of to go on, people are suffering, criminals are taking more life than covid-19.
U dyam right about the latter.
Re the hardware, the sea taking back it’s course, nature cannot be contained for so long.
Some time mi afi laugh 😄 enuh, father God a weh mankind a come to with this man made virus 🤐🤐🤐🤐
You’re right
I don’t when people are going to wake up. This is an experiment of Control causing psychological fear. Man-made yes.
And over here already small I hope it dont spread else I am ready to jamaica must find away this serious yes
I too am waiting for my $69000 from fly Jamaica they gave me a bounce check that the bank charged me for.
But Trinidad borders closed since March last year so I’m confused by the ban?
Only God can heal and help us