Can Joe Biden Make You Get Vaccinated? SCOTUS Has Upheld Sweeping Mandates For A Century

President Biden's new partial vaccine mandate is facing criticism and potential lawsuits over whether it is legal. MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on over a hundred years of case law upholding sweeping government mandates — even in the absence of a pandemic emergency. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ).
but also there will be a surprise outbreak.” – Anthony Fauci, 2017 at Georgetown University
@Jock Young So?
Yeah…trump supporters
@Freedom says the freedumb lover.
Dumbo comment.
Aren’t all outbreaks surprise outbreaks?
Aren’t all of these “reporters” vaccinated?
@Opinions TV YouTube I’m vaccinated and am 100% for a vaccine mandate. Though Biden hasn’t actually implemented one yet. He’s saying that you either get vaccinated or do weekly testing. So he’s STILL not forcing anyone to get vaccinated. Which I think is a mistake. America doesn’t need to lose hundreds of thousands more people because they’re too stupid to go out and get vaccinated themselves.
@Morgrim FOX has a vaccine mandate for the company. Every one of their hosts is vaccinated.
Though the millionaires like Tucker paid their way to the front of the line and were vaccinated long before regular people had access to the vaccines.
@Adam Taylor Allowing them to go down this slope is dangerous. You have to see the bigger picture. Deaths are plummeting. Even cases are plummeting. There’s ZERO reason for Biden to be taking this kind of approach. He is showing is true colors right now and just look at his approval rating.
Pretty soon you and I will be considered partially vaccinated not fully, if we don’t get their boosters. You are the ones driven by their fear tactics.
@Jeannie Smith ha! Clearly you’ve never worked in the military, public service, schools, or internationally. Not only do they want your shot records, they keep giving you other required vaccines and that dang tuberculosis test. I wanted to track down a TB shot so I could stop getting the gross skin test and they told me even if I got the shot they’d keep testing me for TB.
@jaygee you’ve reported for spreading misinformation.
Why is congress and the usps exempt though
The White House ND the USPS as well.
@A M I think you mean “injecting it into your arm”
They’re not. Either they get vaccinated or do constant testing. Which is what this is.
Nobody is being MADE to get the vaccine. They’re given the option to get vaccinated or get regular testing done.
@Morgrim A fascist.. comrade? Do you even know what these words mean?
@Adam Taylor
I love how numbnuts like you say “its not mandatory”
But the govt gets to punish people financially by forcing them to pay financially for the cost of the tests
Then eventually before long, supermarkets will only allow the vaccinated then workplaces then restaraunts then before long there will be bs checkpoints and you wont even be able to go far without showing proof of vaccination…
Thats where it all will lead eventually
Rendering your life virtually unlivable and being coerced to take a jab while the vaccinated who can catch covid and still spread it, dont have to be tested etc and allegedly their risk of catching serious illness etc drops but punish the unvaccinated who cant allegedly harm them
No its not mandatory
But it might as well be when they coerce you to decide if you can make a living and put food in your mouth, its not really much of a choice, so in essence it is mandatory if you wish to simply not starve to death. So in a ways yeah, its a clever way for them to claim “its not mandatory” but theyll let you starve to death etc if you dont get it. Thats bs
My body my choice
Unless it affects my body.
@Chris Thomas Biden said the vaccine was safe and effective. So, take care of your own body, get vaccinated.
@Seb Sir
Take of yourself and don’t worry bout others , your protected. Mind your own business, ain’t that hard
unless it affects the entire nation, so no!
Lol
they are not even convinced he’s really tyrannical! Remember how they were furious with Obama!?!
U never demand any AMERICAN to be required to get vaccinated if immigrants who are being flooded in aren’t being kept to the same standard!
@Jason Alfaro exactly. This is tyranny. Let private business and individuals do as they please in terms of medical decisions.
Huh?
Even if they “can” do something it doesn’t mean people “will” listen.
I “can” tell my wife to go make me a sandwich. It doesn’t mean she “will” do it. It also doesn’t mean I won’t sleep on the couch.
You probably already sleep on the couch
Happy wife happy life .ps my wife gets mad when I sleep on the couch
Nice one lol
Why would you sleep on the couch after such a comment?
Someone who received 80M votes wouldn’t need to delete dislikes.
@Jerm Johnson You’re right, the traitor clown only got ~75million votes. He now spend his time sulking down in Mar-a-Lago. He couldn’t even leave the white house with dignity.
@Helen Smith TRUMP 2024!!!!!!
@Helen Smith with all due respect, did you see where Trump was today? I bet you didn’t. Because you listen to these filthy, soulless liars on shows like this. Please, please, please, wake up! If you’re going to knock Trump, which is your God given right, come up with something of truth and relevance rather than insipid ad hominem attacks.
@Joe Joe Cap.
1). If you’ve got to tell me where the failed clown is then it’s a good day, it means fact based news outlets are finally ignoring him.
2). God given? I’m an atheist, I don’t believe there is a god.
@Helen Smith Of course you don’t believe in God. You’re far too intelligent. This is your reply back? More ad hominem attacks and snide remarks and insults? Not all “news outlets” are ignoring him btw.
It’s so sad that you live such a miserable lonely life. I can tell that you are so unhappy. Just out of curiosity, you do know that Christ did in fact exist right? That outside the 4 gospel writers (two were first hand accounts -Matthew and John, two were secondhand – Mark and Luke), and James (first hand), Paul (first hand) Peter (first hand), there were other historians like Tacitus, Josephius, Pliny the Younger, Talmud scribes, et al .. who wrote about Him? So there is more tangible proof that He did in fact exist and was killed by Jewish and Roman leasers. Whether or not you want to believe he is the one and only son of God is all on you and of course faith on my part. So Jesus was either one of two other things then according to you: a liar or a lunatic?? Good luck. if I am wrong. i die, turn to worm food and nothing happens. I modeled my life after a man who taught nothing but benevolence and forgiveness and compassion etc… But have you EVER truly thought what if I am right? Which I know I am. And this has NOTHING to do with religion. Christ has nothing to do with religion. It’s all about one’s relationship with Him.
i hope you can find peace Helen. You’re so miserable. You actually believe in ANY of these people – Biden, Bush, Clinton, Romney, Obama, et al… wow… Some of us just liked Trump cause at heart, he did try to do what is best for the American people. Just like I believed Tulsi G would have too. Cause they are not part of the go-along-get-along gang. Of course, unlike my belief in Christ, I could easily be wrong.
In the interim, God bless you!
2:45 they said yes to Buck vs Bell, Read about that.
If they work, why are you worried?
The virus mutates as it spreads among unvaccinated people. That’s how the Delta variant, which is somewhat resistant to the vaccines, was created. The next variant that you disease vectors create may be completely resistant to the vaccines and we’re back at square 1.
@Elizabeth Cullum Not true, the virus mutates in everyone vaccinated or not
remember when saying there was going to be a vaccine mandate was a false claim?
@Devante Toppin Did you not actually read what I posted? Do you reading comprehension problems? You don’t have to pay for car insurance, but you’ll have to take the bus, walk. You don’t have to take the vaccine, but you’ll have to endure constant testing…… Why is this not a mandate to vaccine by proxy?
@Devante Toppin What would you call this then? If not a mandate?
@Franklyn Rizzo The mandate does force you to make a choice about getting vaccinated but you still have a choice to not get vaccinated. Saying it’s by Proxy is BS if you don’t want it you don’t have to and you will only be slightly inconvenienced by some testing oh noes it’s the end of the world!?!? You are trying to make it sound like someone has a gun to your head which is not true. Then you bring up car insurance and you’re right it is similar nobody seems to have a problem there right? It’s only the standard across the whole country and guess what plenty of people choose to walk or use public transportation over driving if they don’t feel like paying car insurance.
@Michael Dunson Stop spreading misinformation. Please only add information that is true and verifiable. Such as this report from Newsweek detailing what happens when employees of private companies with 100 employees or more refuse the vaccine:
_ “[OSHA] will take enforcement actions,” a senior administration official told reporters during a briefing ahead of Biden’s address Thursday. “My understanding is that includes substantial fines of nearly $14,000 per violation.” _
_That threat means employers will be pressured to ensure employees are vaccinated, regularly tested, or face termination. _
A $14,000 fine and risk of termination is not exactly justifiable _at their own cost_ , like you say.
@Elizabeth Cullum ,
Yes I did watch….
You didn’t comprehend that is for extreme or emergency circumstances not for a 99% recovery virus being used for political power.
This won’t stick because it’s an abuse of power.
“When the gestapo show up at your door, you know what to do!”
The G
P pundits & politicians said the same things about Mr. Potato Head and Dr. Seus books.
My god! Biden has just mandated it is illegal to drive without a test to drive and a drivers licence!!! …… Oh wait….. we already did that.
Maybe offer people a cheeseburger
Take the Trump Vaccine? No way! I’m with Harris and Biden in that respect.
Yeah the original vaccines hesitancy pushers…
Only thing that you can agree with them on. No jab for me.
3 to 4 million people in the United States were infected with Measles each year prior to an available vaccine. Also each year, among reported cases, an estimated 400 to 500 people died, 48,000 were hospitalized, and 1,000 suffered encephalitis (swelling of the brain). So 0.01% of the all cases resulted in death and 1.2% of all cases resulted in hospitalizations. More fact for those who care to know…
I wouldn’t call it an emergency. I would call it a “challenge”.
MANDATE those who have jobs… why not EVERYONE (homeless, children, retired)?
THINK about the little steps towards the greater picture.
Hand quotes are adorable, But everyone can see through your rhetoric.
“He causes all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hand or on their foreheads, 17 and that no one may buy or sell except one who has the mark or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.” Revelation 13:16-17 NKJV
Deblasio and now Biden are saying the voluntary phase is over because everyone didn’t volunteer. So now it’s mandatory lol. That’s some psycho stuff.