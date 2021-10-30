Canada donating 200M vaccine doses to COVAX by end of 2022

The federal government announced they will be donation a total of 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX by the end of 2022.
24 comments
How generous of them.
How much did they cost? (Financed either through tax revenue or debt – causing future generations to be buried in interest payments). I’m sure there is no corruption in this and big pharma had no involvement whatsoever.
WHO?
The garbage cans were full???
Wow!! These politicians are sure making their cohorts rich..!
I bet none of this money “trickles,” back in to their pockets…
And certainly won’t trickle back into the pockets of those it was taken from!
They can donate mine and all my never ending boosters.
I think that’s what they’re doing.
How generous of you with our tax dollars…
How generous of them to spend my money for me
How about buying Sputnik V for Canadians who need or want it?
Are we ASKING TOO MUCH?
Nuremberg 2.0 is going to be epic
And none of these shots will enter my body…EVERRRRRRR!!!
Wow from a shortage to a huge excess..enjoy that lake of
What a waste of Canadians taxes.
200 million doses? Probably 2 billion dollars embezzled. Part time drama teacher, full time thief.
Will Canada ever make the contracts signed with pharma public?? Will BC?
All clot shots should be destroyed or.. giving to the Ones giving this evil, over and over till they are no more
This is literally them taking our money, not even being subtle anymore.
Me with my pockets turned out after the tax I paid on:
Income
Food
Housing
Medical
School…
More absurdities from the clown government.
More of our tax dollars down the drain. Thanks, Trudeau.