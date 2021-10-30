Unvaccinated won’t be allowed to board planes, trains, ferries in Canada 1

Unvaccinated won’t be allowed to board planes, trains, ferries in Canada

64 comments

 

Travelling through Canada is about to require more than a boarding pass and ID. CTV's Annie Bergeron-Oliver explains.

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

Tags

64 comments

    2. the fact that 95% of the world is already immune to Covid tells you how absurd the goal to reach HERDimmunityThroughVaccination is

      Reply

    1. @Mr. Bug Pop It has to pass a charter section one reasonable test. If it doesn’t then it’s in violation of section 6 mobility rights. A court has to examine the reasonableness if it’s challenged and the government would have to demonstrate reasonableness to the court. Personally, I think it will fail because other means of attesting to one’s low transmission risk are possible. A negative test being one simple example.

      Reply

  7. It gets worse, its just the beginning .
    Wait till you can’t buy your basic essentials without the stab.

    Reply

  16. another step to refusing food to the unfaxxed with all the zombies looking on
    this world is a level of hell … just short the flames anymore

    Reply

  19. Did you hear what they slipped in the end?
    Everyone’s going to need boosters
    This will never end
    Ppl aren’t going to put up with this crap
    I’m not getting the dang thing again
    Enough is enough!

    Reply

  20. there will come a point very soon where i am not going to be interested in continuing to pay taxes into a system that will not let me use it.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.