Unvaccinated won’t be allowed to board planes, trains, ferries in Canada

Travelling through Canada is about to require more than a boarding pass and ID. CTV's Annie Bergeron-Oliver explains.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
64 comments
What about the PM shows proof of having any sort of grip on reality????
the fact that 95% of the world is already immune to Covid tells you how absurd the goal to reach HERDimmunityThroughVaccination is
Bug the p a i d S h i L L
Yvette Moore: The PM cannot do that. No one can show something they lack.
We know the truth. We have it all. Your game is coming to an end soon.
@sxmlover Bingo
@Mutley McLaren Truely LOL. Thanks for the chuckle!
@Mian N Dover died a long time ago.
Bug is another p a i d S h i L L
Goes against our charter of rights
@Mr. Bug Pop It has to pass a charter section one reasonable test. If it doesn’t then it’s in violation of section 6 mobility rights. A court has to examine the reasonableness if it’s challenged and the government would have to demonstrate reasonableness to the court. Personally, I think it will fail because other means of attesting to one’s low transmission risk are possible. A negative test being one simple example.
Lol. In no way does this impact the Charter.
Says you little person of limited intelligence
The Original Tuna: Where in the” Charter of Rights “ does it say “Do harm toward others”. ?
Keep bootlickng the iron fist
Don’t care. I’ll drive my vehicle across Canada. Done so many times.
@GO OlSEN lol fool ? No way he’s a great crusader of truth and conspiracies lmfao
Go and Jumbo are p a i d S h i L L S
Kurt S : Really?…….for how long will you be able to do that?
I know lol
I don’t need to travel till April
Literally months from not needing one
It gets worse, its just the beginning .
Wait till you can’t buy your basic essentials without the stab.
I thought ferries were classed as roads and highways?
I thought so to. Apparently not
Crew ships…
Me too wtf.
@Kenny G yeah you can text to
Wasn’t planning on it.
Gotta be 15 years since I last flew.
Nobody cares
Oh well you will not be missed
And we say goodbye to rights and privileges 🙂
Who’s we ?
@Jumbo Me yeah
Jumbo is a p a i d S h i L L
@Mian N ? That your final answer lol
@Jumbo Me you are on the wrong side.
Covid never needed a vax…..the vax needed Covid……lol…
facts bro
He causeth all to take a mark
Everywhere is walking distance if you have the time.
Everywhere is walking distance if you have the time.
Ridiculous
another step to refusing food to the unfaxxed with all the zombies looking on
this world is a level of hell … just short the flames anymore
segregation and discrimination at its finest! the worse is yet to come !
Well, we all have a choice…..and then we must live with it.
Did you hear what they slipped in the end?
Everyone’s going to need boosters
This will never end
Ppl aren’t going to put up with this crap
I’m not getting the dang thing again
Enough is enough!
there will come a point very soon where i am not going to be interested in continuing to pay taxes into a system that will not let me use it.