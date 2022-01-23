Canada should learn to live with COVID-19: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney on if Omicron has peaked

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney discusses his province's COVID-19 actions, whether Omicron has peaked, and taxes on the unvaccinated.
29 comments
Hire your nurses back!!!
What are you going on about? you are being sarcastic? are you pro right wing and love Kenney?
Who?
“It takes the jabs or it doesn’t gets the money.” ~ Gollum Biden.
the jabses!!!
Shots so safe you have to be threatened to take them, for a virus so deadly you have to take a test to know if you have it.
I live in Alberta, and my wife currently has COVID according to a rapid test, a fever, pressure on her chest, dizziness, sore throat, etc. However, she phoned AHS and they will not allow her to get a proper test, and therefore her number isn’t even counting. So transmission is going down? Yeah, because we aren’t tracking it.
OMG how did you and your wife survive every other cold/flu season ?
@Yukon Striker Your reading comprehension is very weak. I was criticizing the lack of tracking. I would be okay if they (a) didn’t track at all, or (b) tracked accurately. But using misleading and incomplete information to inform decisions is a poor practice.
@SilverKeyMan The sewage measurements they are taking are dropping in levels 15 out the 19 locations they track? The amount of tests they run would be the same each day, and the daily positivity rate is dropping?
it’s like that everywhere in Canada and getting worse.
Learn to live with this thing — AWESOME
Great interview!! Great answers!!!
Where do the refugees go to get medical services, when Canadian citizens can’t find a family doctor?
Just like we cant find housing, but they can then they complain about it
@Kyle Gallant um.. who are “they”?
I will be moving to Alberta
Terrible “interviewer”, a really nice and balanced stance from a Canadian politician. A very nice change, we need more of that.
Our tax is our business so mind your own house and not ours.
Does Evan seriously think he is doing “unbiased journalism” 🙈😂💉🐑
Did you know that before COVID, other respiratory illness stretched hospitals to capacity this time of year but we didn’t hear about it everyday?
learn to live with COVID with no money have nothing and be HAPPY
Im protesting the protesting of protesters. And the protesters that dont protest. You should protest or we will protest you. PROTEST