33 comments
Seems the 7 men were in love with her and everyone of them wanted to take her for himself. The power of love 😂
That’s weird, I didn’t think Canadians looked like Muslims. Oh wait, you imported this nightmare didn’t you?
@Afaf Ibrahim you
@Afaf Ibrahim Maybe it’s easier for you since you are so close to the airport 😀
PUBG players smh
More of Trudeau’s fine citizens
Cry 😭 and cry 😭 canada is ours now 😀
@Afaf Ibrahim You seem some shameful of their actions. Almost like you’ve been normalized to the thought assaulting woman is ok. Imagine
@Afaf Ibrahim are you ok with hitting women also? Shame on you sir
Trudo supporters. Trudo’s greatest fan.
Dirty rotten mindsets.
Trudeaus utopia..
They will be released in a month
Why doesn’t the government introduce FRYING PAN control. You’ll need to take a FRYING PAN safety coarse and have a FRYING PAN license.
*course
Spell much ?
@E Mail 🤔🤔 amazing one word has you in a spin!!
i assume they focus on the frying pan because it is a gory detail. but the use of an improvised weapon makes it sound non-premeditated, so focusing on that confuses the story. i assume the abduction and murder part was what was planned, not the use of the frying pan.
Are you ‘panning’ this story?
When will this…..pan out?
😂
Punjabi men for Trudeau !
1.5 million more enroute as we speak.Well done Justin. 👍
Same problem in England,you let animals into the country with predicted results
@Bruce Wayne We have our own animals So does the UK …. your cops for one example.
🙏.. I hope they find her
Is there a Jagmeet Singh connection?
Someone should ask Jagmeet Singh he might know where these clowns are.
Great culture.
If these are immigrants, perhaps Immigration ppl or the PM should also be accountable for the crimes being committed, 3rd party criminals
Some more of Trudaue’s imports .
Mcnernie…uiu sounded like an Irish import lol how are your priests
happened in 2021 they could be anywhere on this planet pick a spot