In Canada, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister made an emotional plea for residents to stay apart this holiday season for the benefit of public health. The Morning Joe panel contrast's Pallister's handling of the pandemic with how Trump has handled the virus. Aired on 12/04/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
About Morning Joe with Joe Scarborough: Join Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, and Willie Geist, for in-depth and informed discussions that help drive the day's political conversation. Top newsmakers, Washington insiders, journalists, and cultural influencers, come together on Morning Joe for unparalleled insight and analysis around the day's biggest stories.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
#CanadianPremier #EmotionalHolidayPlea #MSNBC
Canadian Premier Makes Emotional Holiday Plea | Morning Joe | MSNBC
I have a plea too. Get Trump out of the Oval Office…..TODAY!
@R L T she sure did. Yikes…
@robin duncan Wut….you are a life coach now? LOL.
TDS rage lmao
I have a plea too…invalidate Joe Bidens win because of MASSIVE FRAUD…😁
TRUMP IS ALMIGHTY GOD…🕇🇺🇸🕇
He isn’t stealing Christmas, he’s insuring you have years of Christmas to come.
Manitoban here. Don’t let him fool you. He’s actually had one of the most negligent, Trumpian COVID responses of all the Premiers in Canada. He did nothing over the summer to prep for the second wave, and his health minister publicly vilified doctors who warned of how bad it would be. He’s only shifted hard the other way in recent weeks in order to save face now that he has the lowest approval rating and the highest COVID numbers per capita of any Premier/Province in the country.
@Carson Fijal Which is why he has the worst rating of any Canadian premier
“I think if this country gets any kinder or gentler, it’s litеrally going to cease to exist.”
― The Donald @ Playboy, March 1990
Only if hostile aliens do not invade us next year or later.
@Hu Jiaming
it kind of looks like one already did.. ( and that’s not really meant to be funny at all…..)
definitely hostile
certainly isn’t going to be part of the solution.. only ………the problem
Beyond time to get rid 👹👎
“So I’m the guy who has to tell you to stay apart at Christmas…I’m the guy who’s stealing Christmas to keep you safe”.
Thank you Sir, Truth!!!
Mike LaPointe A far cry from “it is what it is”, isn’t it. Virtual hug from Manitoba Canada!
Hard fact’s, just the reality on what happen’s around the world
A plea to all Canadians and Americans. Stay home and stay safe this holiday season. Thanks for sharing that MSNBC!