TOPICS:
December 5, 2020

 

In Canada, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister made an emotional plea for residents to stay apart this holiday season for the benefit of public health. The Morning Joe panel contrast's Pallister's handling of the pandemic with how Trump has handled the virus. Aired on 12/04/2020.
16 Comments on "Canadian Premier Makes Emotional Holiday Plea | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. David Jimenez | December 4, 2020 at 9:03 AM | Reply

    I have a plea too. Get Trump out of the Oval Office…..TODAY!

  2. KCs Funhouse | December 4, 2020 at 9:33 AM | Reply

    He isn’t stealing Christmas, he’s insuring you have years of Christmas to come.

    • Carson Fijal | December 4, 2020 at 2:57 PM | Reply

      Manitoban here. Don’t let him fool you. He’s actually had one of the most negligent, Trumpian COVID responses of all the Premiers in Canada. He did nothing over the summer to prep for the second wave, and his health minister publicly vilified doctors who warned of how bad it would be. He’s only shifted hard the other way in recent weeks in order to save face now that he has the lowest approval rating and the highest COVID numbers per capita of any Premier/Province in the country.

    • Mel B | December 4, 2020 at 5:25 PM | Reply

      @Carson Fijal Which is why he has the worst rating of any Canadian premier

    • Nota Bene | December 4, 2020 at 6:18 PM | Reply

      “I think if this country gets any kinder or gentler, it’s litеrally going to cease to exist.”
      ― The Donald @ Playboy, March 1990

    • Hu Jiaming | December 4, 2020 at 6:47 PM | Reply

      Only if hostile aliens do not invade us next year or later.

    • Katherine Raven | December 4, 2020 at 11:05 PM | Reply

      @Hu Jiaming
      it kind of looks like one already did.. ( and that’s not really meant to be funny at all…..)

      definitely hostile
      certainly isn’t going to be part of the solution.. only ………the problem

      Beyond time to get rid 👹👎

  3. Mike LaPointe | December 4, 2020 at 9:35 AM | Reply

    “So I’m the guy who has to tell you to stay apart at Christmas…I’m the guy who’s stealing Christmas to keep you safe”.
    Thank you Sir, Truth!!!

  4. Roland Martin | December 4, 2020 at 9:43 AM | Reply

    Hard fact’s, just the reality on what happen’s around the world

  5. Liz Moore | December 4, 2020 at 10:54 AM | Reply

    A plea to all Canadians and Americans. Stay home and stay safe this holiday season. Thanks for sharing that MSNBC!

