The Donald Trump impeachment trial in the Senate could be a chance for Republicans who have been acting like a ‘hot mess’ many believe to redeem themselves. Jonathan Capehart hopes for this outcome, in this week’s ‘Bye Line.’» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Capehart Challenges ‘Hot Mess’ GOP Leaders To Redeem Themselves Via Impeachment Trial | MSNBC
Convict DT
Charge ALL GQP co-conspirators
@Eric Graham we’ll need them to do something illegal like the trunp insurrectionists first fortunately, maybe if the coup worked they could lock up all dissent aw shucks
MAGA
Including the 147 who went back into the chamber and STILL tried to overturn the election after all the violence.
@Eric Graham Grow up.
@Free Speech Oh you poor wee soul.
Divided you fall America.
Same Cheney appears not to have issues with MTG. Kinzinger appears to be the only consistent person here…
I agree! They talk out of two sides of their mouth!
brilliantly said, ty mr capehart.
They wanted to overturn the election and install Trump as president indefinitely. I think that makes them something other than republicans.
Yeah, Retrumplicans.
Come on SDNY!!!
Don’t worry, the MDNY ALSO WILL BURY TRUMP! Sorry for yelling.
“Humans are credulous animals. From credulity, there is often but a short step to hostility.” – Mark Rowlands, 2008.
I am so angry at myself.
“Allowed to think …” Good grief. This is an adult???
Such a “classic” line.
Like something a rebellious child might say knowing that it’s not going to be bought by any responsible adult.
Just another attempt to claim being “victimized” while pretending to be a super-patriot.
Divided with these GOP’S: America is falling!
GOP was scared shirtless that day but now all forgotten and don’t have guts to right the wrong. Sheep baaaaa
Have Fun , ADD THE SONG ” HONESTY ” BY MR. B. JOEL TO INTERVIEW S , OF OBSTRUCTION DRIVEN POLITICIANS . .
Cheney did what was right and the House Republicans should be ashamed of themselves. Republicans have become the party of lies and they will be forever known for that.
I’m all for supporting consequence culture (as opposed to the popular term “cancel culture”).
Responsibility has consequences. Leadership has consequences. Holding a political office, its responsibilities and leadership, has consequences. Abuse the responsibilities and suffer the consequences – imagine that.
Correct and SAD, thank you!
Hot mess is the WRONG term TRAIN WRECK actually describes the republican party
know why Kevin McCarty rubs his eyes when he wakes up in the morning? he doesn’t have any balls to scratch.
Correct and voted up, thank you!
When Fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross.
What symbol does the KKK carry? The cross!
@Michael Hoerig God they’re embarrassing, aren’t they? Really all right wing hate organizations are pretty embarrassing, though.
If the impending impeachment vote in the Senate were a secret ballot, the GOPQ would overwhelmingly convict Skid Mark 45.
I guarantee it!
WHO allowed MTG….that’s what I wanna know, lol.
Didn’t we fight against the likes of these people, white supremacists, during World War 2?