Capehart Challenges ‘Hot Mess’ GOP Leaders To Redeem Themselves Via Impeachment Trial | MSNBC

February 7, 2021

 

The Donald Trump impeachment trial in the Senate could be a chance for Republicans who have been acting like a ‘hot mess’ many believe to redeem themselves. Jonathan Capehart hopes for this outcome, in this week’s ‘Bye Line.’» Subscribe to MSNBC:

  1. P Q | February 7, 2021 at 5:20 PM | Reply

    Convict DT
    Charge ALL GQP co-conspirators

  2. Norm MacLeod | February 7, 2021 at 5:50 PM | Reply

    Divided you fall America.

  3. Tseleng Botlhole | February 7, 2021 at 6:17 PM | Reply

    Same Cheney appears not to have issues with MTG. Kinzinger appears to be the only consistent person here…

  4. mary jones | February 7, 2021 at 6:19 PM | Reply

    brilliantly said, ty mr capehart.

  5. foosgoalie | February 7, 2021 at 6:42 PM | Reply

    They wanted to overturn the election and install Trump as president indefinitely. I think that makes them something other than republicans.

  6. Just Saying | February 7, 2021 at 6:52 PM | Reply

    Come on SDNY!!!

  7. Homer Antoniou | February 7, 2021 at 6:54 PM | Reply

    “Humans are credulous animals. From credulity, there is often but a short step to hostility.” – Mark Rowlands, 2008.

  8. Islay Lamb | February 7, 2021 at 7:32 PM | Reply

    “Allowed to think …” Good grief. This is an adult???

    • Gary Overman | February 7, 2021 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      Such a “classic” line.

      Like something a rebellious child might say knowing that it’s not going to be bought by any responsible adult.
      Just another attempt to claim being “victimized” while pretending to be a super-patriot.

  9. Millie G | February 7, 2021 at 7:38 PM | Reply

    Divided with these GOP’S: America is falling!

  10. Cheryl DeViveiros | February 7, 2021 at 7:54 PM | Reply

    GOP was scared shirtless that day but now all forgotten and don’t have guts to right the wrong. Sheep baaaaa

  11. Mary Phelps | February 7, 2021 at 7:56 PM | Reply

    Have Fun , ADD THE SONG ” HONESTY ” BY MR. B. JOEL TO INTERVIEW S , OF OBSTRUCTION DRIVEN POLITICIANS . .

  12. Sandra Ullmann | February 7, 2021 at 8:04 PM | Reply

    Cheney did what was right and the House Republicans should be ashamed of themselves. Republicans have become the party of lies and they will be forever known for that.

  13. Julesong | February 7, 2021 at 8:20 PM | Reply

    I’m all for supporting consequence culture (as opposed to the popular term “cancel culture”).

    Responsibility has consequences. Leadership has consequences. Holding a political office, its responsibilities and leadership, has consequences. Abuse the responsibilities and suffer the consequences – imagine that.

  14. JERRY RICHARDSON | February 7, 2021 at 8:27 PM | Reply

    Correct and SAD, thank you!

  15. jennifer coleman | February 7, 2021 at 8:35 PM | Reply

    Hot mess is the WRONG term TRAIN WRECK actually describes the republican party

  16. larry fulkerson | February 7, 2021 at 8:41 PM | Reply

    know why Kevin McCarty rubs his eyes when he wakes up in the morning? he doesn’t have any balls to scratch.

  17. fuck google | February 7, 2021 at 8:52 PM | Reply

    When Fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross.

  18. Ron Wade | February 7, 2021 at 9:10 PM | Reply

    If the impending impeachment vote in the Senate were a secret ballot, the GOPQ would overwhelmingly convict Skid Mark 45.
    I guarantee it!

  19. Cindy H | February 7, 2021 at 10:15 PM | Reply

    WHO allowed MTG….that’s what I wanna know, lol.

  20. Dodgy Trump | February 7, 2021 at 11:16 PM | Reply

    Didn’t we fight against the likes of these people, white supremacists, during World War 2?

