49 comments
I am so proud of the amazing Cassidy Hutchinson 🇺🇸
Why?
@Sean McCartney Elementary level remedial classes may be available in your area. Apply yourself, and study hard, and you may make some progress. Then again, maybe elementary level would be a bit of a struggle for you.
@JasonS jerry is jaded lol
@Giordano Bruno During her last testimony she literally provided her account of events that she wasn’t present for.
Of course she’s cooperating. She’s not brainwashed.
@Tobias Birmingham by who? Were the other Republicans being paid too?
I like a President who doesn’t ask to find votes.
@Chris C Honestly… I wouldn’t eat a burger whe there is a pig with a gun around
Brave woman in a rotten system where you can.t trust anyone.
She.s one of my Heroes
Yes. People are amazing things if you let them be amazing things without harassing them or putting them in jail. People can create great good.
@Mike Witmer dictators freed themselves and enslaved the people. But dictators dig their own Graves. It’s only a matter of time.
@John Doe America is about individuals and for the time right now we have freedom. Don’t despair. Be yourself!
@Sean McCartney Read the comment, it’s all there.
One of the very few patriots who took a stand against traitor AND spoke out about it w/o writing a book!!
@Sean McCartney maybe so but she has been forthcoming w her testimony w no hesitation or complain.
@Potato and chief 46. man, doesn’t your cultism EVER embarrass you outside your bubble?
@Spring Bloom you don’t have to defend him anymore. He doesn’t own your mind, release yourself from his power.
Good for her! She is one tough woman..
She deserves so much respect..
Again.. bot, no she isn’t. LOL. She’s an opportunist.
Everyone is tough if they are paid well enough.
Difficult to find Republicans who will willing testify under oath, answers questions without claiming the 5th.
@WE THE PEOPLE 🙌 they’re building a case before calling the big shots. It’s basic prosecution.
@WE THE PEOPLE 🙌 they’re building a grand case. Enjoy.
@WE THE PEOPLE 🙌 How many months has it been since the election? Are you still falling for “It was rigged”? I’ve lost count how many audits have been done.
I said it before and i’ll say it again she’s not only young but i do believe we are looking at a true America Hero🗽🏛
She did open the floodgates…
😂🤣😂
She’s Brave. I’m proud of her and I stand with her. Funny it seems like you only see women standing up to Trump.
remember….for four months after Jan 6 she tried to work for Trump, but was rejected lol
I thought it was orchestrated. Because of his low opinion of women. The best is the black woman that is pressing charges. I didn’t realise it was a coincidence.
@ThemBones you can’t educate pork.
Vindman is an exception to the rule.
Funny how the people who plead 5th constantly and evade testifying under oath, while constantly caught lying in public call others liars.
@kydrythm There is no evidence of that. Please do your own homework.
This is a remarkable, real American Patriot. USA must give all d protections, resources she needs for standing up for US democracy.
Cassidy Hutchinson is choosing her country over her party, and that’s something we should all thank her for. America needs more TRUE PATRIOTS like her and Liz Cheney who are willing to stand up TO Trump and up FOR our democracy!
@Sean McCartney Believing Trump instead of Cassidy . Is like believing Satan over the virgin Mary .
So let’s see testified at Jan 6th before the end of the day was found out to be a liar by the people she was saying told her what she was testifying about so she’s real credible gotcha
Georgia:
Federal Charge: 52 U.S. Code Section 20511
State charges:
*GA Code § 21-2-603 – Conspiracy to commit election fraud
*GA Code § 21-2-604 – Solicitation of election fraud
*GA Code § 21-2-566 Election crimes generally
*GA Code § 16-4-7 – Criminal solicitation
Despite multiple bombshells “evidence”, now they are relying on this junior staff?😂😂
Good for her. I wish she’ll run for office.
They better be doing everything possible to protect Cassidy Hutchinson.
For what, she’s an outcast
Just what was going through my mind. The pitchfork mobs will be looking for her.
Props to this woman!!!!!! She’s showing all these enabling cowards how to stand up to Trump, and put country first.
Wolf is from the old school. He makes you feel that you are watching THE NEWS and not some talk show.
I would cross party line to vote for Ms Cassidy if she ever runs in politics…if the seat is not needed by a democrat 😅
Cassidy is highly intelligent and respectable. She knows right from wrong, and she knows that a person’s word determines the integrity of their actions.
Cassidy, Liz, Adam… some of the few Republicans that we externals can respect.
Most of us would never agree with their politics but that doesn’t stop us appreciating decency, integrity and honesty!
Character traits that are absent from the vast majority of the GOP!