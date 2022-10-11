Recent Post
- Retired general predicts what comes next in Ukraine
- North Carolina residents react to removal of Confederate statue
- Zelensky’s adviser breaks down Ukraine’s number 1 objective
- Experts say Kim Jong Un’s wardrobe choices reflect his military strategy
- Cassidy Hutchinson cooperating with Trump probe in Georgia
63 comments
His military strategy is to be a 70 year old women gardner?
He looked the part.
He’s gonna unleash a barrage of missiles if he look at these comments 😅
lol, this had me in tears laughing..
Our dear leader has an impeccable taste in fashion. Today he wanted to look like a fridge.
He is looking the part.
Seems like every time Kim Jong-un gets a bad haircut he starts launching missiles all over the place.
Just send Dennis Rodman to ask him to stop 😂
It’s our new approach to foreign policy..as dictated by Right said Fred, supreme commander of clothes to invade with.
Heels UP
Dennis Rodman cant let his guard down with BLM king Lebrown 💩💩 James around 😂
Clearly he’s gonna hold the world to ransom unless he gets to be leader of a K-pop band.
There were people who actually thought Kim was the Gangnam style guy
Kim Jong Un:”Sorry Communist will wipe out all the Kpop & change it with Communist Pop!” LOL
I don’t like BTS but he’ll be my favorite
😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🥰👍👍
South korean media was more concerned about his fashion sense. didn’t even care about the missiles.
Seems like we’re reading too much into his choices of wardrobe….it was probably just laundry day.
This clown is going to end up worst than the other clown puttin.
If his wardrobe really tells us anything about his military strategy….. it’s going to be FABULOUSSSSSSSS
Hahahahah
When you can silence fashion critics by firing squad you know you can mix it up a little, be flamboyant and haughty! Ooh, Kim Jung Oon, the angle of that hat is so inspired yet it conceals that famous coiffeur and the clockwork of a first-rate madman.
shoelesblondlady ::
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahajaha
hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
… ahh … hahahahahahahahahahahahaha
hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
… ahh …
@SingPol a gold chain would only get lost in the folds of fat on his neck… if you can even call that a neck.
His strategy is to look unpredictable and unhinged
Looks like he is about to a heart attack, no recent weight loss.
and it looks like his estrogen levels are running pretty high, so watch out,, and be ready for anything.
@C Cannon The favorite “strategy” of dictators and trolls. But I doubt if your family and fellow workers share your enthusiasm for being unpredictable and unhinged.
@hj but… how come so many cops are pdf files? thin blue line is a pdf file ring?
unpredictable and unhinged? that’s Biden
He just wants some attention.
Just give him some air time occasionally, and he won’t need to try so hard.
The banana hammock underwear is a clear indicator of an early strike that likely see it’s crescendo early-on. The plan has it’s short-comings and timing has always been a problem, but they’re confident that the use of a missile umbrella defense will help it last a bit longer than previous tests and possibly even increase distance. While there is no actual data to support it, it has been theorized that the whole of any one attack could be thwarted with nipple clamps…as theory holds it may lead to early missile detonation and serious disappointment.
@Southern Stables Automotive 😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣👍 yo please stop you are killing me sir 🤣🤣🤣
😂😂😂
Im not reading all that
I’m detecting some nuclear arousal in the subtext.
Kim Jong Un’s Wardrobe: “He’s showing that he’s bold and he’s proud…”
What they are really thinking: 🤣😂😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣
….he’s compensating.
He probably thinks he’s John Wayne 😂
He’s probably thinking of spending a week in Provincetown.
Poor Kim even he wants to leave his country to spend the coming holidays in the Bahamas.
THANKS FOR COMMENTING!!
Kindly reach out to the telegram handle above for more advance insight on investment Tips ✍️♥️♥️
😂
Right. That’s what I thought. He is ready for a beach vacation lol
Kim sure seems determined to “find
out”, doesn’t he? He’s got the
“f#** around and” part down pat.
THANKS FOR COMMENTING!!
Kindly reach out to the telegram handle above for more advance insight on investment Tips ✍️
Lemme start by saying 2 words:
Let’s go Brandon!
@A S that’s three😑 you guys really showing him who’s boss.
That wardrobe reflects the “transition” that occurred during the past 2 years while nobody was paying attention 😄
Hahaha good for ‘her’ hahaha 😂
You have to remember that despite N Korea hatred of the west. Kim Jong Un is into American culture. He likes anything hip about America. Video games, TV shows, sports in particular MBA but he also enjoys European FIFA etc… he’s likes iPhones, Apple and anything Microsoft related. He play elder scrolls. He likes Gucci and LV brands. So without a doubt during this tragedy that Florida is going through, he dress up with that hat and retiree outfit. As a homage to what’s happening in Florida he dress up as a middle aged recently retired pensioner.
🤣
Hahah spot on
Technically he’s just taken over his dads business
It’s amazing how actual Bond Villains run entire countries now.
where is bond where you need him, oh ye they killed him off in that last awful movie
That’s ok British secret service got turned inside out by the KGB from the 50s onwards anyway lol
You realize bond villains were creations of actual criminals and war lords?
In other words; “We’re trolling Kim Jong Un!”
To which I say, well played.
His look sure does inspire confidence.
It sure does. It makes people say, “If a North Korean dictator dresses this badly, I couldn’t dress any worse.”
One thing we learned in the Ukraine-Russia war is even if you have all the military equipment if you don’t have the “fund” to mobilise it includes manufacture, logistics, and strategy to withstand any conflict in weeks or months it will be irrelevant. The difference between US/NATO to some regional powers is, for US/NATO war is like investment and generates money.
“Wait a minute! Everybody in the world is talking about Putin! I will lob a couple inaccurate missiles and the world will talk about me again!”- Kim Jong Un.