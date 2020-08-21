News Ticker

Caught on cam: Dolphins monitor rescue of jet skiers

August 21, 2020

Caught on cam: Dolphins monitor rescue of jet skiers 1

 

Caught on cam: Dolphins were captured jumping out of the water close to jet skiers who were being rescued in the U.K.

  6. Maybe the dolphins were trying to warn them of something else that was dangerous was near by and trying to protect them… 🤔

