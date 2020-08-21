Caught on cam: Dolphins monitor rescue of jet skiers

Caught on cam: Dolphins were captured jumping out of the water close to jet skiers who were being rescued in the U.K.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
Awesome!
Flipper was on route to save ya
Dolphins :-O=-O:-O=-O so adorable =P
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
If only humans had the sense to take care of others as much as a dolphin does.
Maybe the dolphins were trying to warn them of something else that was dangerous was near by and trying to protect them… 🤔
Dolphins are so intelligent! Lol.. There is a video on here of one asking a diver to pull a fishing hook from its fin
Dolphins are the lifesavers of the ocean.what idiots disliked this btw?🙄
Dolphin’s life matters.
They knew they were stranded and wanted to eat them…
Lol humans making up their own stupid stories as they go. Check out the emotional background music lol