CFIB: New measures before the holidays will have ‘devastating impact’ on small businesses

Ryan Mallough, Senior Director of Provincial Affairs for Ontario with the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, says pandemic restrictions right before the holidays will have a 'devastating impact' on small businesses.
23 comments
So what. Print and give them more money, they can rest home just like past
Reported for promoting Terrorism
And we are all going to return that ,we already have big inflation
@Ryan Jacob what?
No rules at Walmart¯_(ツ)_/¯
No hockey, yes ski
No dancing, yes air travel
Close big companies like Wal-Mart and Costs leave small one open.
That’s the whole point dummy.
This is evil.
Open all now!
As the pandemic and our understanding of it evolve, it is increasingly clear that short-duration contact – like retail shopping – is low risk. We can afford to leave stores alone and not impose measures.
Hello, darkness my old friend.
Lenin and Stalin had a special hatred for the kulaks too
because the state owns everything
In other words, no one can own his or her own business or produce his or her own goods
CommunismAlso requires that all means of production be controlled by the state.
Uh, no it doesn’t.
Like all legislation that is past by the fed is kicked down the line right to the local level….. 2 years in and still no consistency on direction or resolution of the “vid” …. look at all the things pasts by the feds.. it’s like a dictatorship… definite and finite penalties for vague , loosely explained initiatives and “laws” without consistency…. is this the new norm we will have to navigate from this point forward ???? I don’t recognize my country any more!!!! Very saddening!!!!
That’s the whole point! Make everyone a peasant dependent on the government.
Just in time for Christmas. Coincidence? I think not.
Lock down everywhere please
Social Credit Next Stop
The profits from Ford’s Decal Company should be charged at 100% Income Tax!!!!
This is what happens when corporations run the country