Pastor spent two years in her own homeless shelter to raise money | Best of Humankind Awards Winner

Day in and day out, Pastor Heather Boone is like a saint to the homeless in her Michigan town. Today, she's our Person of the Year.
Heather Boone wins the USA TODAY Best of Humankind Awards Person of the Year for improving her community's access to shelter and food.

  6. The whole world needs to see this. Maybe this will motivate America to help the families, men, women. children including Veterans that are homeless, sleeping in their cars and in shelters. Maybe other countries will be motivated, too.

  9. You’re a real Malakim! YaHaWaH dies exist because of people like you! I pray YaHaWaH’s will is for me to dedicate my life to serving strangers (homeless), orphans, and widows.

  14. God blessed you and bless your family and your member.I really hoping you continue in your successful programs. We need more people like you. My best wishes.

