Pastor spent two years in her own homeless shelter to raise money | Best of Humankind Awards Winner

Day in and day out, Pastor Heather Boone is like a saint to the homeless in her Michigan town. Today, she's our Person of the Year.

RELATED: Woman single-handedly gets 97% of her rural town vaccinated:

Heather Boone wins the USA TODAY Best of Humankind Awards Person of the Year for improving her community's access to shelter and food.

Subscribe to Humankind’s YouTube channel:

AND if you love Humankind, subscribe to our other channels here:

» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!

» America’s troops?! Check out Militarykind!

» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!: