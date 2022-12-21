50 comments

    1. @Brian Martinez dummy, it would most likely come in through the airports. How many people fly international daily versus how many come through the southern border? Also why would it be there and not on international flights? Go back to your cave

    4. @The Angry General for the regular citizens who have to suffer because of the corrupt and dangerous Chinese government that lies to everyone, including the people. The Chinese people know they’re an being lied to.

    1. When the Don wanted to do this the current administration cronies screamed xenophobia, so he didn’t. I doubt any flights will be cancelled, the border is wide open.

  7. Really sad. They could have reached out for US assistance. We’ve got a deep bench of covid medications now.
    But, Xi can’t be seen as weak and saving face is more important.

    3. @RAY Liar Liar, pants on fire. 1.1M deaths ain’t 2M. Get your facts first, then you can distort them as you please.

    5. @Phillippa C. CCP is buying Paxlovid which is manufactured in the EU.
      But, the US bought a stockpile of 10M doses. We’ve barely dented it.
      It’s sold out in China right now.
      Like all nonsense in China, Pfizer has to team up with a local company and produce it in country.
      A state run company has been authorized to import and distribute it as well.
      The current admin would be more than willing to share the extra supply. We aren’t jerks.

  8. Despite all that has happened, most humans must have a short memory when it comes how to how it all began. Exploitation of other animals. Must have a short memory.

  9. This is sad news if true. The trouble is China held back the virus until it become so infectious they couldn’t hold it back any longer. Their population has a relatively low level of immunity. They currently have what appears to be the most infectious omicron subvariant which is possibly the most infectious virus known. They should have invested more in vaccines, including western vaccines. Vaccines topped up by natural immunity seems the safest way to obtain population protection.

  10. Funeral homes in Beijing are overloaded.
    Cars carrying bodies must wait for days to get funeral or cremation services.
    – But China 🇨🇳 has reported 5 coronavirus death in the past 2 weeks. Lol

    1. Yeah, they only count those people where the virus have damaged the lungs. Never mind that it attacks the weakest part…

    2. That is because anyone that dies in China due to lack of medical care, means natural death. I am sure when this all clears, China will say only 19 people have died.

  13. Same scenario is repeating again it all started in december 2019 and turned insane by Feb/ March 2020..
    Again it’s December 2022..
    I hope and wish 🤞 that doesn’t happen again..

  15. There may be a missing cultural understanding in this report. For example, I’ve heard that Chinese people tend to flock to hospitals for minor things, to get checked if nothing else. And I thought I heard a week or so ago that hearses were lining up just to be ready. So I’m just not sure this rather incendiary report shares an accurate reality.

    2. This story is on 20 different news channels in 20 different countries. So all the countries have the wrong information? There was a man who worked at one of the crematoriums who said he was cremating bodies all night. He said he got about 150 bodies in a week and that was just at one location. It does not account for cremations at other facilities. Hearses wouldn’t be lined up at crematoriums just to be ready, they would be lined up at the hospitals. I’m not sure why people continue to deny that folks are dying from covid in China. It’s just so bizarre.

    5. I as well do not understand their culture.
      So I took this story and did a search.
      If this was the only news reporting on this I could join you on questioning this information.
      However, with a simple search I found many, many, many articles talking about this each with multiple sources.
      You have just given someone a story to share with others-
      *The people outside are always their
      *The hearses are all empty- They are just waiting to transport people
      Leading to more disinformation.

  16. “Our hearing today will focus on the risk associated with
    the recent increase of domestic BSL-3 and BSL-4 labs. These
    BSL-3 and 4 labs are the facilities where research is conducted
    on highly infectious viruses and bacteria that can cause injury
    or death. Some of the world’s most exotic and most dangerous
    diseases are handled at BSL-3 and 4 labs, including anthrax,
    foot-and-mouth disease and Ebola fever. The accidental or
    deliberate release of some of the biological agents handled at
    these labs could have catastrophic consequences. Yet, as we
    will hear from the Government Accountability Office, GAO, no
    single Government agency has the ultimate responsibility for
    ensuring the safety and securing of these high-containment labs. “

  17. ” No one in the Federal Government even knows for sure how
    many of these labs there are in the United States, much less
    what research they are doing or whether they are safe and secure.
    What we do know is that the Federal Government has been
    funding the proliferation of these labs on an unprecedented
    scale. For the past 5 years, the NIH has spent more than $1
    billion on the construction of new BSL-3 and BSL-4 labs. Given
    the serious risk associated with these labs, we must ask if all
    these new labs are necessary. Has the NIH carefully assessed
    the need for these labs before writing checks to build them? “

  18. ” In November 2015, the Baric team published a paper titled “A SARS-like Cluster of circulating Bat Coronaviruses Shows Potential for Human Emergence”. “

  19. It’s sad. I heard a lot of the medical professionals, nurses and doctors are getting sick but often have to work while sick because they are short of help and there are so many people flooding the hospitals. Hopefully everything will be ok.

    1. This is no different from the US when the cdc said vaxxed hospital workers can work with symptoms when they fired unvaxxed workers.

    3. @Phillippa C. I have no idea on the answer but Unfortunately the alternative is send all the medical staff home.

