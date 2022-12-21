Recent Post
84 comments
Give him his no-fly zone. Now is the time.
Give Zelensky a prison bunk, in the same jail cell as his FTX fluffy haired love boy.
naw they’ll smuggle him in at the expense of tax payers on air force one with his father Joe half brother hunter and nanny Jill with pallets of cash 🤣😂
Full of warmongers here ! D – no fly zone.
You don’t need a no-fly zone when Russia STILL hasn’t gained ultimate air superiority. Russia cannot compete with the west when it comes to weapon supply, it’s why they’ve given up on most of their plans and are just settling to annexing a land bridge to Sevastopol and crimea
A no fly zone is a great idea as long as not a single american is put in harms way for Ukraine. To be honest nothing in Ukraine is worth risking even a single american life for.
This freaks me out. He needs to stay safe!! Glory to Zelensky and glory to Ukraine.
@Alex Sanchez you’re either an advanced bot, or a very simple human.
Warning ⚠️ Russian Bots litter this place! Beware of brainwashing!
@Steve H graduate UW in economics in 2015 . Ukraine is inefficient for USA to waste resources on
@ACE torres if you care about democracy, this is when you help.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.
Welcome 🇺🇦 to 🇺🇸 your bravery will be talked about for centuries
his crimes against the Ukrainian people, his corruption, his lies will be talked about once the west starts to report the truth
@Michael Toland Says the BOT from Moscow.
L O L brave for laundering US taxpayer dollars?? Give me a fucking break.
@TIT 👈🤡
Zelensky should be the next US president. 👍💥🔥👏
Zelensky is awesome. This man loves his country and will do anything to protect his people.
@Shakia Osborne Did the USA spend $2 trillion since on Afganistan? I would think spending money on Ukraine was a better deal.
@Thomas Johnwhat proxy war tf is Russia supporting
@Thomas John nobody in reality says ‘cannon fodder’. It’s a news term and we *only* say it on news threads.
You’re very ignorant.
We need more heroes like him around here!
This guy will be known in history for saying: “I don’t need a ride, I need ammunition.”
he’s the best!
@Mr Poon Tang See how you racists have to make crap up out of whole cloth? It shows that even you know Biden is doing a great job.
@Michael Morningstar hahahahahaha biden doing a great job? 9% inflation, look up Kensington ave Philadelphia, look at our people, we should be helping them instead of sending money to a highly corrupt country.
@O SNOOPY SNOOP Zelensky hasn’t run because Hunter keeps sending him plane loads of cocaine.
My favorite ” Russian War ship go f*c* your self.
“When I look into Putin’s 👁 ☠ 👁 eyes I see the KGB.”
Republican Senator John McCain
Isn’t that the dead loser who got captured and tortured by rice farmers?, lmao
That’s what the politicians/media does, with all their propaganda. Like “It’s the Russians’ fault,” etc. And the same thing happens in the east, like “It’s the fault of the Americans, of the West,” and so on. They make people hate each other! We need to wake up! They did the same with the plan-demic, and they will do the same with any other scheduled crisis, such as the devaluation of money (that paper printed at the behest of some ‘tricksters’) or the food crisis (which while we are made to hate neighbors, food is destroyed around the world).
Biden before the midterms, we’ve created 1 million jobs in the second quarter. Philadelphia Fed, hmm,let’s check those numbers, Turns out Biden lied once again before an election, fed said only 10,000 jobs created. Imagine that, I’m beginning to think Biden lied about Hunter’s laptop and their pay for play schemes to sell out America to China.
when I look into twitters algorithm i see FBI 😳 Elon Musk
lol Republicans and Democrats are ALL part of the same warmongering party that’s why they hate Trump. There were No wars Under Trump!!!
“Nothing in this world is worth having or worth doing unless it means effort, pain, difficulty. – Theodore Roosevelt
@SeaJay Oceans Russians not take Paris, stop making things up
@SeaJay Oceans so true then he let all the jews get all the oil and open banks
@Mohammed Khaliq the amount of money the US has given Ukraine is next to nothing compared to the rest of the budget. Stop being so poor brained and look at percentages. Ukraine money is like 5% of the military budget, if they can spend so little and bankrupt the Russian dictatorship that’s an absolute bargain. Russia has the gdp of Florida, we can outspend them several times over and not even need to break a sweat
@J. Arthur still waiting on that “red wave”. Any day now right? The American people are going to vote how you want any day now.
@Mohammed Khaliq
How’s he corrupted exactly ?!?
The Bs you’re spewing sounds like Russian propaganda.
It is sad though lot people getting killed prayers for them but America. Needs to be fixed
America will always need to be fixed, that won’t prevent war raging in Europe. putin must be stopped.
Welcome President Zelensky to the US. You have been an example for all of us. All respect.
See a comment like that shows how great the education system is in America.
an example on how to use people for your own monetary gain! YEP!
Zelensky should be the next US president. 👍💥🔥👏
Yes! YESS!!!!!
@Dean F. EXCELLENT!
Good news and great segment. Hopefully everything will go well. Blessings to all. Merry Christmas USA, UKRAINIANS, CANADA & THE WORLD. AND HAPPY NEW YEAR
Piano Penis
👆🤡
All wil lost to the KING PUTIN
Billionaire son flew to daddy to ask for more money.😄
@Babuk Karpukno kive
I hope he stays safe on his trip to the us…
@ExiledKaiser sure thing 👌
@ExiledKaiser Now now, Lulu makes a good point. Honestly, it’s a little slow of you to not appreciate how Zelensky leaving the country could put him in jeopardy. Leaving, will surely be easier than re-entering. But yes, I imagine it won’t result in an asassination attempt, the Russians would have to wage a telegraphed and furious assault in order to gain enough ground near Kiev to sneak in an Assassin. They simply don’t care that much. Plus, if Zelensky were to be assassinated by Russia at this stage in the war it would amount to a rallying cry more than a decisive strike. It simply isn’t within their grasp, and the people guarding him won’t place that opportunity into Putin’s hands.
@Alex DuWaldt It’s slow of you to agree with them zoomer retards thinking you all know everything listen to yourself trying to say washington is as dangerous as the front line of the war you’re clearly all children trying to sound intelligent.
Not a fan of the guy
The solution is to NOT go and fight for governments, not to accept masks, injections, or any other nonsense, and when more people wake up, you even refuse to pay them taxes – which are nothing more than protection fees given to the mafia but under a masked form! You just don’t care about them or the media, which is an extension of them!
Requesting for more support aside, this feels like a match up with Putin visiting Belarus. As if to say, if you visit your closest ally in this war, I too will visit our closest ally. Thus cementing the US’ close relationship and showing a strong image to Russia.
It’s a flex move for sure, but I can’t stress how important it is for Ukraine to succeed. Failure in this aspect will have long lasting ramifications.
@dakota frazier lmao.The escalator is on the top floor.
@Santa’s Mocha I believe that this is a big and important diplomatic step, which will help Ukraine to get more weapons against the aggressor
@Rbt Or it could just be that Russia invaded Ukraine?.
Exactly it’s called envy, and Hypocrisy.
This guy visited bakhmut. That’s like Grozny, Aleppo or Ghouta.
This guy has balls of Vibranium
Makes Putin look like the absolute coward that he is. Still not to worry Ivan the music and dancing brigade is on its way!
This boy has a green room
Ukrainium, he got balls of Ukrainium my friend
Kyiv Junta depopulating ethnic Russian- and Hungarian- Donbas population since the 2014 Coup makes Zelensky more a War Criminal with a Green Screen studio in his Haifa oceanfront condominium, paid for by US taxpayers. Ukraine is NOT our ally, it’s Is’real’s ally. Ukraine is NOT a member of NATO, it’s New Is’real. And we are the Sheep. Those $10Bs are unaccounted-for grift, and tons of US arms and munitions are being RESOLD all over the world.
aaaww, he’s the absolute best! We need more men like him in the US.
I just hope he can have a few nights sleep free from the cacophony of war. Guy’s recent photos show a haggard war hero’s fatigue. Sleep well Zelensky.
Sleep ? No sleep with cocoa.
Hahahaha all while he takes photos for magazines and shops for his wife’s panties. Lgbtq zelensky.
he is meeting with our Nuclear Expert at baggage claim
I think Americans need a break from paying for these scumbags, scumbag immigrants
Can’t wait for the u.s to wipe Russia off the map hooah.
Republicans should think of Ukraine as the partner for Democracy that they have in Ukraine, and that they did not have in twenty plus years in Afghanistan. Once Ukraine can throw of the shackles of Russia, it will have birthed a true light of democracy because it will be birthed in their own blood, and what’s more their new lease of life will be in gratitude of America. It is not often our military and security state have been something to be proud of Not since World War II, and possibly the Korean War but to extinguish a Russia that follows in the whims of Joseph Stalin ( who has partners with Hitler in genocide and savagery) and all of the radical untethered from reality psychotic rule of Russia will be a boon for the rights of a rule based order, where we strive ( but as reality’s unlike what we hold in our hearts often go astray) to hold everybody equal, will have a new victor, and eternal flame to draw our inspirations.
Since we’re handing out a billion. That means are gas prices should be going down,food prices should be going down. N etc. Immigrants taken out,come here the right way !! That would be helping us out !!
how much interest has the Ukraine to pay for all loans and weapons given to them / it is not a gift from USA / it is a business deal for USA / do not make a mistake to believe it is for free
Support western alliance! Support Ukraine!