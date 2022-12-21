84 comments

    2. naw they’ll smuggle him in at the expense of tax payers on air force one with his father Joe half brother hunter and nanny Jill with pallets of cash 🤣😂

    4. You don’t need a no-fly zone when Russia STILL hasn’t gained ultimate air superiority. Russia cannot compete with the west when it comes to weapon supply, it’s why they’ve given up on most of their plans and are just settling to annexing a land bridge to Sevastopol and crimea

    5. A no fly zone is a great idea as long as not a single american is put in harms way for Ukraine. To be honest nothing in Ukraine is worth risking even a single american life for.

    1. his crimes against the Ukrainian people, his corruption, his lies will be talked about once the west starts to report the truth

    1. @Shakia Osborne Did the USA spend $2 trillion since on Afganistan? I would think spending money on Ukraine was a better deal.

    3. @Thomas John nobody in reality says ‘cannon fodder’. It’s a news term and we *only* say it on news threads.

    2. @Mr Poon Tang See how you racists have to make crap up out of whole cloth? It shows that even you know Biden is doing a great job.

    3. @Michael Morningstar hahahahahaha biden doing a great job? 9% inflation, look up Kensington ave Philadelphia, look at our people, we should be helping them instead of sending money to a highly corrupt country.

    2. That’s what the politicians/media does, with all their propaganda. Like “It’s the Russians’ fault,” etc. And the same thing happens in the east, like “It’s the fault of the Americans, of the West,” and so on. They make people hate each other! We need to wake up! They did the same with the plan-demic, and they will do the same with any other scheduled crisis, such as the devaluation of money (that paper printed at the behest of some ‘tricksters’) or the food crisis (which while we are made to hate neighbors, food is destroyed around the world).

    3. Biden before the midterms, we’ve created 1 million jobs in the second quarter. Philadelphia Fed, hmm,let’s check those numbers, Turns out Biden lied once again before an election, fed said only 10,000 jobs created. Imagine that, I’m beginning to think Biden lied about Hunter’s laptop and their pay for play schemes to sell out America to China.

    5. lol Republicans and Democrats are ALL part of the same warmongering party that’s why they hate Trump. There were No wars Under Trump!!!

  7. “Nothing in this world is worth having or worth doing unless it means effort, pain, difficulty. – Theodore Roosevelt

    3. @Mohammed Khaliq the amount of money the US has given Ukraine is next to nothing compared to the rest of the budget. Stop being so poor brained and look at percentages. Ukraine money is like 5% of the military budget, if they can spend so little and bankrupt the Russian dictatorship that’s an absolute bargain. Russia has the gdp of Florida, we can outspend them several times over and not even need to break a sweat

    4. @J. Arthur still waiting on that “red wave”. Any day now right? The American people are going to vote how you want any day now.

  10. Good news and great segment. Hopefully everything will go well. Blessings to all. Merry Christmas USA, UKRAINIANS, CANADA & THE WORLD. AND HAPPY NEW YEAR

    2. @ExiledKaiser Now now, Lulu makes a good point. Honestly, it’s a little slow of you to not appreciate how Zelensky leaving the country could put him in jeopardy. Leaving, will surely be easier than re-entering. But yes, I imagine it won’t result in an asassination attempt, the Russians would have to wage a telegraphed and furious assault in order to gain enough ground near Kiev to sneak in an Assassin. They simply don’t care that much. Plus, if Zelensky were to be assassinated by Russia at this stage in the war it would amount to a rallying cry more than a decisive strike. It simply isn’t within their grasp, and the people guarding him won’t place that opportunity into Putin’s hands.

    3. @Alex DuWaldt It’s slow of you to agree with them zoomer retards thinking you all know everything listen to yourself trying to say washington is as dangerous as the front line of the war you’re clearly all children trying to sound intelligent.

    5. The solution is to NOT go and fight for governments, not to accept masks, injections, or any other nonsense, and when more people wake up, you even refuse to pay them taxes – which are nothing more than protection fees given to the mafia but under a masked form! You just don’t care about them or the media, which is an extension of them!

  12. Requesting for more support aside, this feels like a match up with Putin visiting Belarus. As if to say, if you visit your closest ally in this war, I too will visit our closest ally. Thus cementing the US’ close relationship and showing a strong image to Russia.

    1. It’s a flex move for sure, but I can’t stress how important it is for Ukraine to succeed. Failure in this aspect will have long lasting ramifications.

    3. @Santa’s Mocha I believe that this is a big and important diplomatic step, which will help Ukraine to get more weapons against the aggressor

    1. Makes Putin look like the absolute coward that he is. Still not to worry Ivan the music and dancing brigade is on its way!

    4. Kyiv Junta depopulating ethnic Russian- and Hungarian- Donbas population since the 2014 Coup makes Zelensky more a War Criminal with a Green Screen studio in his Haifa oceanfront condominium, paid for by US taxpayers. Ukraine is NOT our ally, it’s Is’real’s ally. Ukraine is NOT a member of NATO, it’s New Is’real. And we are the Sheep. Those $10Bs are unaccounted-for grift, and tons of US arms and munitions are being RESOLD all over the world.

  14. I just hope he can have a few nights sleep free from the cacophony of war. Guy’s recent photos show a haggard war hero’s fatigue. Sleep well Zelensky.

  15. Republicans should think of Ukraine as the partner for Democracy that they have in Ukraine, and that they did not have in twenty plus years in Afghanistan. Once Ukraine can throw of the shackles of Russia, it will have birthed a true light of democracy because it will be birthed in their own blood, and what’s more their new lease of life will be in gratitude of America. It is not often our military and security state have been something to be proud of Not since World War II, and possibly the Korean War but to extinguish a Russia that follows in the whims of Joseph Stalin ( who has partners with Hitler in genocide and savagery) and all of the radical untethered from reality psychotic rule of Russia will be a boon for the rights of a rule based order, where we strive ( but as reality’s unlike what we hold in our hearts often go astray) to hold everybody equal, will have a new victor, and eternal flame to draw our inspirations.

  16. Since we’re handing out a billion. That means are gas prices should be going down,food prices should be going down. N etc. Immigrants taken out,come here the right way !! That would be helping us out !!

  17. how much interest has the Ukraine to pay for all loans and weapons given to them / it is not a gift from USA / it is a business deal for USA / do not make a mistake to believe it is for free

